20:00
Matt Pile vs. Christian Bishop (Ayo Akinwole gains possession)
19:49
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
19:47
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
19:38
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
19:36
Matt Pile defensive rebound
19:25
+2
Marco Smith makes two point pullup jump shot
2-0
19:01
Marco Smith personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
18:49
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
2-3
18:28
+3
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Matt Pile assists)
5-3
18:20
Ayo Akinwole personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
18:15
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
18:13
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
17:57
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
17:55
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
17:46
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
17:44
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
17:35
Marco Smith personal foul
17:27
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
5-5
17:07
+2
Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot
7-5
16:59
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
7-8
16:46
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
16:44
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
16:36
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point driving layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
7-10
16:20
Matt Pile misses two point hook shot
16:18
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
15:58
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
15:56
Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
15:43
Zach Thornhill misses three point jump shot
15:41
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
15:33
Christian Bishop turnover (carrying)
15:33
TV timeout
15:24
Marlon Ruffin misses two point layup
15:22
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
15:08
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Mitch Ballock assists)
7-12
14:47
Darrius Hughes misses two point layup
14:45
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
14:39
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Antwann Jones assists)
7-14
14:39
Mavericks 30 second timeout
14:27
Devin Evans misses three point jump shot
14:25
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
14:25
Darrius Hughes personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
14:01
Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (traveling)
13:53
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
13:51
Mavericks offensive rebound
13:34
Matt Pile turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
13:29
+2
Antwann Jones makes two point driving layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
7-16
13:13
Marcus Zegarowski blocks Marlon Ruffin's two point jump shot
13:11
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
13:03
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
13:01
Matt Pile defensive rebound
12:57
+2
Marlon Ruffin makes two point jump shot
9-16
12:41
Matt Pile blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point jump shot
12:39
Mavericks defensive rebound
12:14
Christian Bishop shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
12:14
Matt Pile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:14
Matt Pile misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:14
Bluejays defensive rebound
11:54
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
11:52
Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
11:41
La'Mel Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
11:32
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
11:30
Matt Pile defensive rebound
11:15
TV timeout
11:07
La'Mel Robinson turnover (traveling)
10:54
+2
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point driving layup
9-18
10:31
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
10:29
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
10:18
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
10:16
Matt Pile defensive rebound
10:05
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
10:03
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
9:51
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
9:49
Sam'i Roe defensive rebound
9:31
Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
9:29
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
9:25
+2
Mitch Ballock makes two point driving layup
9-20
9:11
Zach Thornhill misses two point jump shot
9:09
Matt Pile offensive rebound
9:06
Denzel Mahoney personal foul (Sam'i Roe draws the foul)
8:44
Zach Thornhill misses two point jump shot
8:42
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
8:33
Jadin Booth personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
8:17
+2
Jacob Epperson makes two point driving dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
9-22
7:59
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
7:57
Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
7:51
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
9-25
7:31
Antwann Jones shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
7:31
TV timeout
7:31
+1
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-25
7:31
Matt Pile misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:31
Bluejays defensive rebound
7:12
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
10-28
6:58
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
6:56
Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
6:48
Mitch Ballock turnover (bad pass) (Marco Smith steals)
6:39
Devin Evans misses three point jump shot
6:37
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
6:33
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
10-31
6:30
Mavericks 30 second timeout
6:03
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Ayo Akinwole's two point jump shot
6:01
Bluejays defensive rebound
5:38
Marco Smith shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
5:38
Antwann Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:38
+1
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-32
5:28
+3
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Jadin Booth assists)
13-32
5:15
Jadin Booth personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
5:15
Marcus Zegarowski misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:15
Matt Pile defensive rebound
4:46
+2
Zach Thornhill makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists)
15-32
4:32
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Denzel Mahoney assists)
15-34
4:14
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
4:12
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
4:05
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
15-37
3:50
+2
Zach Thornhill makes two point jump shot (Jadin Booth assists)
17-37
3:40
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
3:38
Zach Thornhill defensive rebound
3:33
+3
Jadin Booth makes three point jump shot (Zach Thornhill assists)
20-37
3:33
Bluejays 30 second timeout
3:33
TV timeout
3:20
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point alley-oop layup (Shereef Mitchell assists)
20-39
2:55
Matt Pile misses two point layup
2:53
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
2:46
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
20-42
2:25
Wanjang Tut turnover (lost ball) (Christian Bishop steals)
2:13
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
20-44
2:00
Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
1:58
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Matt Pile shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-45
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-46
|
1:36
|
|
|
Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point alley-oop layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
20-48
|
1:03
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney personal foul
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Ruffin makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-48
|
0:49
|
|
|
Marlon Ruffin personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-49
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-50
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Jadin Booth makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-50
|
0:07
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Akinwole makes two point driving layup
|
26-50