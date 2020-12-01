|
20:00
|
|
|
Jericho Sims vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Race Thompson gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
19:11
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Andrew Jones assists)
|
3-0
|
18:15
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-0
|
17:45
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-1
|
17:28
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
6-3
|
15:45
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
8-3
|
14:57
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
8-5
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
8-5
|
14:21
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-6
|
14:07
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (bad pass) (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Trey Galloway personal foul (Gerald Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Race Thompson turnover
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Greg Brown III personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup (Brock Cunningham assists)
|
10-6
|
10:39
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jericho Sims personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
13-6
|
9:45
|
|
|
Greg Brown III shooting foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-7
|
9:45
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point driving layup
|
13-9
|
9:27
|
|
|
Andrew Jones shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Armaan Franklin makes two point driving layup
|
13-11
|
8:33
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-11
|
8:06
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
18-11
|
7:00
|
|
|
Kai Jones personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Royce Hamm Jr. makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
20-11
|
5:59
|
|
|
Race Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
23-11
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point reverse layup
|
25-13
|
4:59
|
|
|
Andrew Jones personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-12
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-13
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point reverse layup
|
25-13
|
4:36
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive foul (Brock Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Trey Galloway blocks Courtney Ramey's two point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-13
|
3:39
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell blocks Trey Galloway's two point layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Jericho Sims turnover
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-14
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-15
|
2:23
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Royce Hamm Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|
29-15
|
1:57
|
|
|
Longhorns turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo turnover (lost ball) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|
29-15
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point dunk (Aljami Durham assists)
|
29-17
|
0:43
|
|
|
Khristian Lander personal foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-17
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-17
|
0:27
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-18
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-19
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|