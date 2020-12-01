|
20:00
|
|
|
Charles Bassey vs. Jae'Lyn Withers (Kenny Cooper gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Slazinski steals)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses two point layup
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Dre Davis personal foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Carlik Jones makes three point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|
0-5
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Carson Williams assists)
|
2-5
|
16:57
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point dunk (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
4-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
15:57
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point jump shot
|
8-5
|
15:27
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
8-8
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point jump shot
|
10-8
|
15:01
|
|
|
Carlik Jones shooting foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-8
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (lost ball) (Josh Anderson steals)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Josh Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Lyn Withers steals)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point layup (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|
11-10
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Carson Williams makes three point jump shot
|
14-10
|
13:38
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
|
16-10
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-10
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
17-12
|
12:27
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
17-15
|
11:36
|
|
|
Hilltoppers 30 second timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Luke Frampton shooting foul (David Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-17
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
19-17
|
10:36
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks Carlik Jones's two point layup
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Rawls makes three point jump shot (Kevin Osawe assists)
|
22-17
|
9:07
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
25-17
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
JJ Traynor makes two point jump shot
|
25-19
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight shooting foul (David Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
8:07
|
|
|
David Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon personal foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper turnover (bad pass) (David Johnson steals)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Josh Anderson blocks Carlik Jones's two point layup
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
25-22
|
5:55
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Lyn Withers steals)
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
25-24
|
5:23
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+3
|
Carlik Jones makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
25-27
|
5:07
|
|
|
Hilltoppers 30 second timeout
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks JJ Traynor's two point layup
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Luke Frampton defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks Jae'Lyn Withers's two point layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Hilltoppers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Aidan Igiehon makes two point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|
25-29
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists)
|
27-29
|
2:00
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Dayvion McKnight makes two point layup
|
29-29
|
1:23
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
29-32
|
0:58
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Josh Anderson shooting foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
JJ Traynor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-33
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
JJ Traynor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-34