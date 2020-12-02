|
20:00
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Oscar da Silva (Cardinal gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:48
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Armaan Franklin makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:28
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:57
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-4
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
8-4
|
16:51
|
|
|
Spencer Jones turnover (bad pass) (Race Thompson steals)
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
10-4
|
16:51
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
16:44
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-4
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point jump shot
|
11-6
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trey Galloway offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trey Galloway turnover
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
13-6
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point hook shot
|
13-8
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Trey Galloway assists)
|
15-8
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bryce Wills shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:12
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-8
|
14:46
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Khristian Lander turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point driving layup
|
16-10
|
13:30
|
|
|
Spencer Jones personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Max Murrell's two point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
James Keefe offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter shooting foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
|
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
James Keefe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-11
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
James Keefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-12
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
18-12
|
12:26
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Jerome Hunter assists)
|
20-12
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
20-14
|
11:21
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Lukas Kisunas makes two point layup (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
20-16
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
|
22-16
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Daejon Davis makes three point jump shot
|
22-19
|
10:10
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-19
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-19
|
9:46
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Spencer Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-20
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-21
|
6:59
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Anthony Leal offensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
James Keefe defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Spencer Jones's two point layup
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Race Thompson makes three point jump shot (Anthony Leal assists)
|
27-21
|
5:11
|
|
|
Daejon Davis turnover (bad pass) (Race Thompson steals)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Armaan Franklin's three point jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
29-21
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Noah Taitz makes three point jump shot (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
29-24
|
3:05
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee offensive foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee turnover
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses two point layup
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
James Keefe defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point driving layup
|
29-26
|
1:11
|
|
|
Daejon Davis shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Bryce Wills shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-26
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-26
|
0:20
|
|
|
Cardinal 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|