|
20:00
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah vs. Chris Vogt (David DeJulius gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:30
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe turnover (back court violation)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (bad pass) (Romeao Ferguson steals)
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson misses two point layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bisons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point jump shot (Miles Miller assists)
|
2-2
|
17:48
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Keith Williams shooting foul (Greg Jones draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
3-2
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
4-2
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
5-2
|
17:08
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Keith Williams shooting foul (Miles Miller draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Miles Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Miles Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-2
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Parker Hazen makes two point jump shot (Romeao Ferguson assists)
|
9-4
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
9-6
|
15:30
|
|
|
Gabe Madsen personal foul (Greg Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Greg Jones turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Madsen steals)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Romeao Ferguson's two point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point tip shot (Zach Harvey assists)
|
9-8
|
14:01
|
|
|
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Greg Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-8
|
14:01
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson personal foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (lost ball) (Romeao Ferguson steals)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Tari Eason personal foul (Romeao Ferguson draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra shooting foul (Ahsan Asadullah draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point jump shot
|
10-10
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Gabe Madsen defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Gabe Madsen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Parker Hazen makes two point dunk (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
12-10
|
11:39
|
|
|
Gabe Madsen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Carson Cary defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra personal foul (Carson Cary draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Carson Cary makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-10
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Carson Cary makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
11:16
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah misses two point layup
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Bisons offensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Tari Eason personal foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-10
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-10
|
10:36
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Bisons defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
+3
|
Greg Jones makes three point jump shot (Parker Hazen assists)
|
19-10
|
9:59
|
|
|
Parker Hazen personal foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|
19-12
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe shooting foul (Rapolas Ivanauskas draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-13
|
9:19
|
|
|
Parker Hazen misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe personal foul (Rapolas Ivanauskas draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|
19-15
|
8:12
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point layup
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Bisons defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point layup (Miles Miller assists)
|
21-15
|
6:47
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Kaleb Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Kaleb Coleman personal foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
|
21-17
|
6:01
|
|
|
Parker Hazen turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point dunk (Keith Williams assists)
|
21-19
|
5:21
|
|
|
Parker Hazen turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Chris Vogt assists)
|
21-21
|
5:01
|
|
|
Bisons 30 second timeout
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Greg Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
24-21
|
4:16
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup
|
24-23
|
3:51
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul (Romeao Ferguson draws the foul)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Romeao Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-23
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Romeao Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-23
|
3:34
|
|
|
Parker Hazen shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Greg Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Miles Miller offensive foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Miles Miller turnover
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point layup
|
26-25
|
2:50
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah misses two point layup
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Greg Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson offensive foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson turnover
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup
|
26-27
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Jake Wolfe makes three point jump shot (Romeao Ferguson assists)
|
29-27
|
0:04
|
|
|
Bearcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|
29-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|