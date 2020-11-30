|
20:00
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor vs. Morris Udeze (Dexter Dennis gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Max Abmas personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|
2-0
|
18:59
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses two point layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Max Abmas defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (RJ Glasper assists)
|
5-0
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert makes three point jump shot
|
5-3
|
18:14
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert makes three point jump shot (Tyson Etienne assists)
|
5-6
|
17:33
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Morris Udeze offensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:15
|
|
+1
|
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-7
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
RJ Glasper makes two point layup
|
7-7
|
16:36
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses two point layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
16:16
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot
|
7-12
|
15:48
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
RJ Glasper personal foul
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point jump shot
|
7-14
|
15:31
|
|
|
Max Abmas turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne personal foul (Carlos Jurgens draws the foul)
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Max Abmas offensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot
|
10-14
|
14:39
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Carlos Jurgens defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (DeShang Weaver assists)
|
13-14
|
14:08
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point layup
|
13-16
|
13:52
|
|
+3
|
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot
|
16-16
|
13:26
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Max Abmas defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
RJ Glasper defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
RJ Glasper turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Wade steals)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Max Abmas shooting foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
RJ Glasper defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Morris Udeze turnover (lost ball) (RJ Glasper steals)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert shooting foul (Kareem Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Francis Lacis offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Francis Lacis offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson personal foul (Francis Lacis draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-17
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-18
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Kareem Thompson makes three point jump shot (Francis Lacis assists)
|
19-18
|
9:26
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Morris Udeze offensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Sheldon Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Clarence Jackson steals)
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup
|
19-20
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
RJ Glasper makes three point jump shot
|
22-20
|
8:35
|
|
|
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point hook shot
|
24-20
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Etienne makes two point layup
|
24-22
|
7:41
|
|
|
Morris Udeze blocks RJ Glasper's two point jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot
|
27-22
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point jump shot
|
27-24
|
6:55
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne shooting foul (RJ Glasper draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
RJ Glasper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-24
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
RJ Glasper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-24
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point layup
|
29-26
|
6:26
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor turnover (Morris Udeze steals)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Trevin Wade misses two point layup
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Trevin Wade defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Kareem Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
31-28
|
5:33
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-29
|
5:24
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver shooting foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-30
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-31
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Nate Clover III makes two point hook shot
|
33-31
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point layup (Trevin Wade assists)
|
33-33
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
RJ Glasper makes two point jump shot
|
35-33
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes three point jump shot (Trevin Wade assists)
|
35-36
|
3:48
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade makes two point dunk (Dexter Dennis assists)
|
35-38
|
2:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-38
|
2:47
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor turnover
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Trevin Wade turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Obanor steals)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive foul
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor turnover
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
RJ Glasper turnover (lost ball) (Dexter Dennis steals)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Carlos Jurgens steals)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson personal foul
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Francis Lacis offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses two point tip shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Francis Lacis offensive rebound
|