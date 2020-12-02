SANFRAN
NEVADA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|19:41
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:26
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|19:24
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|18:56
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)
|18:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)
|18:19
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover (traveling)
|17:58
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|17:03
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (traveling)
|16:28
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|16:26
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|3-2
|15:37
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|TV timeout
|15:14
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|15:02
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|15:02
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:02
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|14:39
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (carrying)
|14:16
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Samba Kane personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|13:28
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|3-5
|13:14
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|6-5
|13:00
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|12:41
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|9-7
|12:24
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|12:24
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|12:24
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-9
|12:15
|
|+3
|Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|12-9
|11:53
|
|Damari Milstead shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|11:53
|
|TV timeout
|11:53
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|12-10
|11:53
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|12-11
|11:53
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-12
|11:35
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|11:27
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|14-12
|11:11
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|14-14
|10:59
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|10:47
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|17-14
|10:12
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point layup
|10:10
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Samba Kane misses two point hook shot
|9:51
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|17-16
|9:18
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|20-16
|9:00
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point layup
|8:51
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-17
|8:53
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-18
|8:40
|
|Alem Huseinovic shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:40
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|21-18
|8:40
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|22-18
|8:23
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|
|Robby Robinson offensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Kane Milling turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)
|8:19
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|8:15
|
|+1
|Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-18
|8:15
|
|+1
|Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-18
|8:01
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|24-20
|7:42
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Kane Milling misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Tre Coleman blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|7:25
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Robby Robinson turnover (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|7:23
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (traveling)
|7:22
|
|TV timeout
|7:12
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover (traveling)
|6:53
|
|Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|6:47
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (carrying)
|6:32
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-20
|6:24
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|6:24
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-20
|6:12
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|5:57
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Warren Washington personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)
|5:56
|
|Jonas Visser misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:56
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Warren Washington misses two point hook shot
|5:34
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|26-23
|5:01
|
|Robby Robinson shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|5:01
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-23
|5:01
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-23
|4:50
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|4:37
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|4:29
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+1
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-23
|4:26
|
|+1
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-23
|4:14
|
|Julian Rishwain personal foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|4:14
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-24
|4:14
|
|Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:14
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point hook shot
|3:49
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Kane Milling's two point layup
|3:37
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup
|32-24
|3:23
|
|Damari Milstead personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|TV timeout
|3:23
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-25
|3:23
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-26
|3:13
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk
|34-26
|2:55
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|2:53
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|37-26
|2:43
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|2:27
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Warren Washington assists)
|37-28
|2:13
|
|+3
|Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|40-28
|1:52
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|40-31
|1:25
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Samba Kane shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|0:58
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-32
|0:29
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|0:27
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|0:05
|
|Dons 30 second timeout
|0:02
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:33
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
|42-32
|19:19
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|19:13
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|19:11
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|19:07
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point tip shot
|44-32
|18:58
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s two point jump shot
|18:56
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|46-32
|18:44
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|18:44
|
|TV timeout
|18:34
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|18:21
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (bad pass) (K.J. Hymes steals)
|18:11
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|18:05
|
|Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)
|17:54
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|49-32
|17:26
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
|49-34
|16:46
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|51-34
|16:33
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks K.J. Hymes's two point jump shot
|16:31
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|54-34
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:42
|
|Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|15:31
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup
|15:29
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses two point layup
|15:22
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|15:18
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point layup
|54-36
|14:53
|
|Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point hook shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|54-38
|14:17
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|14:08
|
|+2
|Josh Kunen makes two point layup
|56-38
|13:58
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|58-38
|13:29
|
|Samba Kane personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|13:29
|