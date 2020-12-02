SANFRAN
NEVADA

1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
40
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
19:41 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup 0-2
19:26   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
19:24   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
19:03   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
18:56   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)  
18:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
18:35   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)  
18:19   K.J. Hymes turnover (traveling)  
17:58   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
17:27   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Dons defensive rebound  
17:03   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
17:01   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
16:49   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
16:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (traveling)  
16:28   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
16:26   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
16:05   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
15:57 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 3-2
15:37   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Dons defensive rebound  
15:35   TV timeout  
15:14   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
15:02   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
15:02 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
15:02   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:02   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:39   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (carrying)  
14:16   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
14:14   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
14:07   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Dons defensive rebound  
13:45   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
13:43   Samba Kane personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
13:28 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 3-5
13:14 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 6-5
13:00 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 6-7
12:41 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 9-7
12:24   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
12:24 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
12:24 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-9
12:15 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 12-9
11:53   Damari Milstead shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 3 12-10
11:53 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 3 12-11
11:53 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-12
11:35   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
11:33   Dons offensive rebound  
11:27 +2 Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists) 14-12
11:11 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 14-14
10:59   Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)  
10:47   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
10:31   Robby Robinson personal foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)  
10:23 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 17-14
10:12   Zane Meeks misses two point layup  
10:10   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
9:53   Samba Kane misses two point hook shot  
9:51   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 17-16
9:18 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 20-16
9:00   Alem Huseinovic misses two point jump shot  
8:58   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
8:53   Zane Meeks misses two point layup  
8:51   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
8:53   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
8:53 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-17
8:53 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-18
8:40   Alem Huseinovic shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
8:40   Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
8:40 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 3 21-18
8:40 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-18
8:23   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Robby Robinson offensive rebound  
8:19   Kane Milling turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
8:19   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
8:15 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-18
8:15 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-18
8:01 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists) 24-20
7:42   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
7:35   Kane Milling misses two point jump shot  
7:33   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
7:27   Tre Coleman blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
7:25   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
7:23   Robby Robinson turnover (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
7:23   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (traveling)  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:12   K.J. Hymes turnover (traveling)  
6:53   Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
6:47   Grant Sherfield turnover (carrying)  
6:32   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
6:29   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
6:25   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
6:24 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-20
6:24   Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
6:24 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-20
6:12   Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
6:12   Grant Sherfield turnover  
5:57   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Dons offensive rebound  
5:56   Warren Washington personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
5:56   Jonas Visser misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:56   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
5:36   Warren Washington misses two point hook shot  
5:34   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
5:26   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
5:13 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 26-23
5:01   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
5:01 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-23
5:01 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-23
4:50   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:48   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
4:37   Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
4:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:25   Dons defensive rebound  
4:26   Zane Meeks personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-23
4:26 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
4:14   Julian Rishwain personal foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
4:14 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-24
4:14   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:14   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
3:51   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point hook shot  
3:49   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
3:39   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Kane Milling's two point layup  
3:37   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
3:31 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup 32-24
3:23   Damari Milstead personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
3:23   TV timeout  
3:23 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-25
3:23 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-26
3:13 +2 Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk 34-26
2:55   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
2:53   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
2:45 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 37-26
2:43   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
2:27 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Warren Washington assists) 37-28
2:13 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 40-28
1:52 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 40-31
1:25   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
1:23   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
1:13   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
1:05   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
0:58   Samba Kane shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
0:58   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:58 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-32
0:29   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
0:27   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
0:05   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)  
0:05   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:02   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
0:01   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
45
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
28

Time Team Play Score
19:33 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 42-32
19:19   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
19:13   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
19:11   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
19:07 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point tip shot 44-32
18:58   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s two point jump shot  
18:56   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
18:50 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 46-32
18:44   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
18:44   TV timeout  
18:34   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
18:21   Khalil Shabazz turnover (bad pass) (K.J. Hymes steals)  
18:11   Josh Kunen personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
18:05   Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)  
17:54 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 49-32
17:26   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
17:09   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
16:59 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 49-34
16:46 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists) 51-34
16:33   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks K.J. Hymes's two point jump shot  
16:31   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
16:13 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 54-34
15:46   TV timeout  
15:42   Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
15:31   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup  
15:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:24   Alem Huseinovic misses two point layup  
15:22   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
15:18 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point layup 54-36
14:53   Samba Kane misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
14:38 +2 Warren Washington makes two point hook shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 54-38
14:17   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
14:15   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
14:08 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup 56-38
13:58   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
13:49 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 58-38
13:29   Samba Kane personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
13:29