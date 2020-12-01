|
20:00
|
|
|
Corey Douglas vs. John Harrar (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
0-5
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:33
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive foul
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:01
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball) (Myreon Jones steals)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|
4-7
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
6-7
|
16:42
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
8-7
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:09
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Myreon Jones offensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|
8-12
|
14:37
|
|
+3
|
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot
|
11-12
|
14:20
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive foul
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Myreon Jones steals)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins personal foul
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Seth Lundy offensive foul
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Seth Lundy turnover
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Trent Buttrick steals)
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Hason Ward misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Myles Dread defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup
|
11-14
|
10:44
|
|
|
Hason Ward turnover (bad pass) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Josh Banks personal foul
|
|
10:23
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
|
11-17
|
10:01
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins personal foul
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler makes two point jump shot
|
11-19
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
13-19
|
9:30
|
|
|
Myles Dread shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
15-19
|
9:05
|
|
|
Myles Dread shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
15-21
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Josh Banks makes two point dunk (Mikeal Brown-Jones assists)
|
17-21
|
8:30
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
John Harrar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-22
|
8:08
|
|
|
Seth Lundy blocks Mikeal Brown-Jones's two point layup
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup
|
17-24
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup
|
19-24
|
7:36
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|
19-26
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
21-26
|
6:12
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick personal foul
|
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
24-26
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (lost ball) (Myreon Jones steals)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Seth Lundy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
26-26
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-26
|
3:48
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (lost ball) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. John Harrar vs. Nah'Shon Hyland (Rams gains possession)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Corey Douglas turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point jump shot
|
27-28
|
3:16
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Sam Sessoms makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-29
|
3:04
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point jump shot
|
27-31
|
1:50
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Myreon Jones turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
30-31
|
1:10
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
+3
|
Izaiah Brockington makes three point jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|
30-34
|
0:46
|
|
|
Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-34
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-34
|
0:07
|
|
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-35
|
0:07
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|