19:45
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
19:27
Salif Boudie misses two point jump shot
19:25
Connor Withers offensive rebound
19:00
River Hawks misses two point layup
18:58
Salif Boudie offensive rebound
18:58
+3
Ron Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Salif Boudie assists)
3-0
18:34
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
18:23
+2
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Jericole Hellems assists)
3-2
18:12
Connor Withers turnover (lost ball) (Braxton Beverly steals)
18:10
+3
Braxton Beverly makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
3-5
17:38
Allin Blunt turnover (bad pass) (Devon Daniels steals)
17:15
Manny Bates blocks Connor Withers's two point layup
17:13
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
17:10
Thomas Allen turnover (out of bounds)
17:10
Devon Daniels personal foul
17:09
Ron Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
16:46
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
16:44
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
16:28
D.J. Funderburk blocks Obadiah Noel's two point layup
16:26
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
16:18
Connor Withers shooting foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
16:18
Devon Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:18
+1
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-8
16:06
Manny Bates shooting foul (Darion Jordan-Thomas draws the foul)
16:06
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:06
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:06
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:06
Obadiah Noel offensive rebound
15:52
+2
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
5-8
15:36
Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
15:34
Allin Blunt defensive rebound
15:20
+2
Obadiah Noel makes two point layup (Connor Withers assists)
7-8
15:00
+2
Cam Hayes makes two point driving layup
7-10
14:48
Allin Blunt offensive foul (Cam Hayes draws the foul)
14:48
Allin Blunt turnover
14:48
TV timeout
14:33
+3
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
7-13
13:58
Allin Blunt turnover (lost ball)
13:52
Cam Hayes turnover (bad pass)
13:51
Obadiah Noel turnover (bad pass) (Jericole Hellems steals)
13:51
Connor Withers shooting foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
13:51
+1
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-14
13:51
Jericole Hellems misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:51
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
13:42
Dereon Seabron personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
13:30
+2
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
9-14
13:10
+3
Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
9-17
12:33
Jericole Hellems blocks Darion Jordan-Thomas's two point layup
12:31
Darion Jordan-Thomas offensive rebound
12:31
River Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
12:08
+3
Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Shakeel Moore assists)
9-20
11:38
+2
Max Brooks makes two point layup
11-20
11:27
Manny Bates misses two point layup
11:25
Manny Bates offensive rebound
11:22
Manny Bates turnover (lost ball) (Obadiah Noel steals)
11:08
Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot
11:06
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
11:00
+3
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
11-23
10:37
+2
Max Brooks makes two point layup (Allin Blunt assists)
13-23
10:36
Manny Bates shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
10:36
TV timeout
10:36
Max Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:36
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
10:15
+2
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
13-25
9:51
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
9:49
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
9:42
Devon Daniels misses two point jump shot
9:40
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
9:21
Allin Blunt misses three point jump shot
9:19
Wolfpack defensive rebound
8:59
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
8:57
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
8:53
+2
Jericole Hellems makes two point tip shot
13-27
8:39
Kalil Thomas misses three point jump shot
8:37
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
8:16
+2
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Braxton Beverly assists)
13-29
7:55
Kalil Thomas misses three point jump shot
7:53
Wolfpack defensive rebound
7:53
Max Brooks personal foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
7:53
TV timeout
7:44
+3
Devon Daniels makes three point jump shot (Braxton Beverly assists)
13-32
7:23
Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot
7:21
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
7:06
+3
Dereon Seabron makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
13-35
6:31
Ron Mitchell misses two point jump shot
6:29
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
6:23
Dereon Seabron turnover (bad pass)
6:11
Braxton Beverly personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
6:04
Salif Boudie turnover (lost ball) (Dereon Seabron steals)
5:48
Thomas Allen misses two point layup
5:46
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
5:30
Allin Blunt misses two point layup
5:28
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
5:22
Dereon Seabron misses two point layup
5:20
Bryce Daley defensive rebound
5:08
Allin Blunt turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Allen steals)
5:07
Obadiah Noel personal foul (Thomas Allen draws the foul)
4:49
Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
4:47
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
4:26
Salif Boudie offensive foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
4:26
Salif Boudie turnover
4:13
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
4:11
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
3:57
+2
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup
15-35
3:41
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
3:39
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
3:28
Ron Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Cam Hayes steals)
3:23
+2
Cam Hayes makes two point layup
15-37
2:59
Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot
2:57
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
2:49
+2
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
15-39
2:34
+3
Kalil Thomas makes three point jump shot (Obadiah Noel assists)
18-39
2:16
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
2:14
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
1:45
Kalil Thomas misses three point jump shot
1:43
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
1:40
Darion Jordan-Thomas personal foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
1:40
TV timeout
1:40
+1
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-40
1:40
+1
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-41
1:30
Obadiah Noel turnover (bad pass)
1:20
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
1:18
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
1:18
Obadiah Noel shooting foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
1:18
+1
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-42
1:18
+1
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-43
1:09
River Hawks turnover (10-second violation)
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:27
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-43
|
0:22
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
River Hawks defensive rebound
|