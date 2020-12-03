|
20:00
|
|
|
Matt Pile vs. Darnell Brodie (Roman Penn gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|
0-4
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup (Marco Smith assists)
|
2-4
|
18:20
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Marco Smith makes two point jump shot (Matt Pile assists)
|
4-4
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
5-7
|
17:28
|
|
|
Marco Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Zach Thornhill personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole turnover (bad pass) (Nate Ferguson steals)
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Jackson makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
5-10
|
15:28
|
|
|
Mavericks turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
La'Mel Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
+3
|
La'Mel Robinson makes three point jump shot (Marco Smith assists)
|
7-10
|
14:36
|
|
|
Marco Smith blocks Roman Penn's two point layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup
|
7-12
|
14:17
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Jackson steals)
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
7-14
|
14:11
|
|
|
Marlon Ruffin shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-15
|
13:57
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Devin Evans draws the foul)
|
|
13:39
|
|
+1
|
Devin Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-15
|
13:39
|
|
|
Devin Evans misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Zach Thornhill shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|
|
13:24
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-16
|
13:24
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-17
|
13:11
|
|
|
Devin Evans turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses two point layup
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Devin Evans defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Marco Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz turnover (out of bounds) (Ayo Akinwole steals)
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot
|
10-17
|
11:36
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses two point layup
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|
10-19
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Wanjang Tut steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Marco Smith turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Wilkins steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|
10-21
|
10:12
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot
|
10-23
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Jadin Booth assists)
|
13-23
|
9:36
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Marco Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|
15-23
|
9:24
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)
|
|
9:24
|
|
+1
|
Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-23
|
9:12
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
16-26
|
8:51
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Wanjang Tut steals)
|
|
8:32
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot
|
19-26
|
8:08
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot
|
19-29
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jadin Booth shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-30
|
8:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Shanquan Hemphill vs. Jadin Booth (Mavericks gains possession)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-30
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-30
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Marco Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Roman Penn defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Matt Pile blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Issa Samake personal foul
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Matt Pile makes two point jump shot
|
23-30
|
5:57
|
|
|
Issa Samake misses two point layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Issa Samake personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-30
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-30
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup
|
25-32
|
5:17
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|
25-34
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Roman Penn offensive foul (Jadin Booth draws the foul)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Roman Penn turnover
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Roman Penn defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Akinwole steals)
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Akinwole makes two point layup
|
27-34
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|
27-36
|
3:18
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-36
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-36
|
3:00
|
|
|
Matt Pile blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|
29-38
|
1:44
|
|
|
Matt Pile misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Matt Pile offensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Matt Pile makes two point layup
|
31-38
|
1:06
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie offensive foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie turnover
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
31-40
|
0:37
|
|
|
Matt Pile shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Marco Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy personal foul (Marco Smith draws the foul)
|
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Marco Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-40
|
0:13
|
|
|
Marco Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|