|
20:00
|
|
|
(Titans gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Bul Kuol turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
0-3
|
19:08
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point layup
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Marquell Fraser makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:15
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Aaron Henry shooting foul (Marquell Fraser draws the foul)
|
|
18:08
|
|
+1
|
Marquell Fraser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
18:08
|
|
+1
|
Marquell Fraser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-3
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
17:30
|
|
|
Aaron Henry blocks Marquell Fraser's two point layup
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|
4-8
|
17:20
|
|
|
Rocket Watts personal foul
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point jump shot
|
6-8
|
16:32
|
|
|
Bul Kuol personal foul
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Bul Kuol defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Matt Johnson offensive foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Matt Johnson turnover
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Willy Isiani steals)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Willy Isiani shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-9
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point jump shot (Willy Isiani assists)
|
8-10
|
14:56
|
|
|
Antoine Davis shooting foul
|
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-11
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-12
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Bul Kuol makes two point layup (Willy Isiani assists)
|
10-12
|
14:21
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Antoine Davis steals)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser offensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Hoggard steals)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup (Foster Loyer assists)
|
10-14
|
14:01
|
|
|
Bul Kuol shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-15
|
13:33
|
|
|
Foster Loyer shooting foul (Bul Kuol draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+1
|
Bul Kuol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-15
|
13:33
|
|
+1
|
Bul Kuol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-15
|
13:15
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point layup (Aaron Henry assists)
|
12-17
|
12:35
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Julius Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Julius Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Julius Marble II makes two point layup
|
12-19
|
12:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Willy Isiani misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Bul Kuol offensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Joey Hauser personal foul (Bul Kuol draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Bul Kuol makes two point layup (Antoine Davis assists)
|
14-19
|
11:37
|
|
|
Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Antoine Davis steals)
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Julius Marble II personal foul
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|
14-22
|
10:53
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Willy Isiani shooting foul (Julius Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Matt Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
16-22
|
10:05
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Marquell Fraser makes two point layup
|
18-22
|
9:23
|
|
|
Malik Hall turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser turnover (lost ball) (Malik Hall steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|
18-24
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Bul Kuol makes two point layup (Antoine Davis assists)
|
20-24
|
8:24
|
|
|
Gabe Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Marquell Fraser makes two point jump shot (Matt Johnson assists)
|
22-24
|
7:57
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass) (Marquell Fraser steals)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point layup
|
24-24
|
7:16
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point jump shot
|
26-24
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup
|
26-26
|
6:04
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Bul Kuol personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
5:54
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Matt Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Matt Johnson blocks Aaron Henry's two point layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Titans defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Antoine Davis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier misses two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Willy Isiani misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. blocks Foster Loyer's two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Titans 30 second timeout
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball) (Antoine Davis steals)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Antoine Davis turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Antoine Davis personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-28
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-29
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Matt Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
29-29
|
3:48
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Brad Calipari defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Brad Calipari misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive foul (Marquell Fraser draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-30
|
3:02
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point layup (Willy Isiani assists)
|
31-30
|
1:41
|
|
|
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point layup
|
31-32
|
1:35
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-33
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Antoine Davis makes two point jump shot
|
33-33
|
1:09
|
|
|
Antoine Davis personal foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-34
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-35
|
0:53
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Rocket Watts offensive foul (Dwayne Rose Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Willy Isiani offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Willy Isiani makes two point layup
|
35-35
|
0:05
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|