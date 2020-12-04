|
20:00
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame vs. Galin Smith (Dallas Watson gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive foul (Dallas Watson draws the foul)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Matthew Lee misses two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Fousseyni Drame makes two point tip shot
|
2-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Dallas Watson defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Dallas Watson misses two point layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:07
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III turnover (bad pass) (Eric Ayala steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point hook shot
|
2-4
|
17:35
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell blocks Daryl Banks III's three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point driving layup
|
2-6
|
16:51
|
|
|
KC Ndefo turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Galin Smith assists)
|
2-9
|
16:38
|
|
|
Peacocks 30 second timeout
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Galin Smith shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
+3
|
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|
2-12
|
15:45
|
|
|
Donta Scott blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point layup
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Dallas Watson turnover (lost ball) (Eric Ayala steals)
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point dunk (Hakim Hart assists)
|
2-14
|
15:30
|
|
|
Marty Silvera shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Doug Edert assists)
|
4-14
|
14:53
|
|
|
Doug Edert personal foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Marty Silvera steals)
|
|
14:45
|
|
+2
|
Marty Silvera makes two point layup
|
6-14
|
14:12
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (KC Ndefo steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Aquan Smart blocks Marty Silvera's two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Peacocks offensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Hassan Drame turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Eric Ayala turnover (double dribble)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Marty Silvera misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton makes two point layup (Reese Mona assists)
|
6-16
|
13:08
|
|
|
Reese Mona personal foul
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Hassan Drame offensive foul (Reese Mona draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Hassan Drame turnover
|
|
12:52
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Reese Mona assists)
|
6-19
|
12:33
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Reese Mona defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Doug Edert personal foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-20
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-21
|
11:58
|
|
+3
|
Tarojae Brake makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|
9-21
|
11:44
|
|
|
Aquan Smart turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Hassan Drame misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Peacocks 30 second timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Tarojae Brake offensive foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Tarojae Brake turnover
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Noah Kamba steals)
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Noah Kamba makes two point layup
|
11-21
|
10:10
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Donta Scott offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
|
11-23
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hakim Hart vs. Noah Kamba (Terrapins gains possession)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Noah Kamba turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Chol Marial makes two point hook shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
11-25
|
9:27
|
|
|
Hakim Hart personal foul (Noah Kamba draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Tarojae Brake turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
11-27
|
8:37
|
|
|
Tarojae Brake misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Chol Marial defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Tarojae Brake assists)
|
14-27
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|
14-30
|
7:37
|
|
|
Chol Marial blocks Noah Kamba's two point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Tarojae Brake shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-31
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-32
|
7:10
|
|
|
Chol Marial blocks KC Ndefo's two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-33
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-34
|
6:59
|
|
|
Chol Marial personal foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
KC Ndefo blocks Jairus Hamilton's two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Chol Marial turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Matthew Lee turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Dallas Watson personal foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Hassan Drame offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Matthew Lee misses two point layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Peacocks offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Aquan Smart personal foul (Dallas Watson draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-34
|
5:06
|
|
|
Dallas Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (bad pass) (KC Ndefo steals)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Hassan Drame turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Dallas Watson defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Donta Scott shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-34
|
3:57
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Donta Scott offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Doug Edert personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-35
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-36
|
3:37
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Hassan Drame personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-37
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-38
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Dallas Watson makes two point jump shot
|
18-38
|
2:41
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (lost ball) (Marty Silvera steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
Marty Silvera makes three point jump shot (Dallas Watson assists)
|
21-38
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Hakim Hart makes two point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
21-40
|
1:41
|
|
|
Terrapins 30 second timeout
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|
23-40
|
1:01
|
|
|
Dallas Watson personal foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-41
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-42
|
0:41
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Aquan Smart defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Marty Silvera defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|