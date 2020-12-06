TEXPA
TEXAM

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
TEXPA
Vaqueros
32
TEXAM
Aggies
43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Anthony Bratton vs. Kevin Marfo (Savion Flagg gains possession)  
19:39 +2 Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:06   Uche Dibiamaka misses two point jump shot  
19:04   Kevin Marfo defensive rebound  
18:46 +3 Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists) 0-5
18:19 +3 Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Chris Freeman assists) 3-5
17:45   Andre Gordon misses two point layup  
17:43   Kevin Marfo offensive rebound  
17:42   Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound  
17:30   Uche Dibiamaka misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Kevin Marfo defensive rebound  
17:07   Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot  
17:05   Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound  
17:02   Hassan Diarra personal foul  
16:50   Hassan Diarra personal foul  
16:47   Javon Levi turnover (Emanuel Miller steals)  
16:47   Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Chris Freeman defensive rebound  
16:45   Uche Dibiamaka misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Quenton Jackson defensive rebound  
16:20   Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot  
16:18   Anthony Bratton defensive rebound  
16:03 +3 Chris Freeman makes three point jump shot (Javon Levi assists) 6-5
15:30 +3 Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists) 6-8
15:10   Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Savion Flagg defensive rebound  
14:43 +3 Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists) 6-11
14:20 +2 Anthony Bratton makes two point layup (Quinton Johnson II assists) 8-11
14:02 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists) 8-13
13:38 +3 Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Uche Dibiamaka assists) 11-13
13:27 +3 Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists) 11-16
12:59   Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Uche Dibiamaka offensive rebound  
12:48   Anthony Bratton turnover (lost ball)  
12:48   TV timeout  
12:38   Quenton Jackson offensive foul  
12:38   Quenton Jackson turnover  
12:19   LaQuan Butler misses three point jump shot  
12:17   Marek Nelson offensive rebound  
12:16   Marek Nelson misses two point putback layup  
12:14   Marek Nelson offensive rebound  
12:14   Jay Jay Chandler shooting foul (Marek Nelson draws the foul)  
12:14 +1 Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-16
12:14 +1 Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-16
12:00 +2 Hassan Diarra makes two point pullup jump shot 13-18
11:48   Malik Lawrence-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Marfo steals)  
11:48   Malik Lawrence-Anderson personal foul  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:28   Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot  
11:26   Emanuel Miller offensive rebound  
11:23   Marek Nelson shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)  
11:23   Jay Jay Chandler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:23 +1 Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-19
11:23 +1 Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-19
11:09   Marek Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)  
11:03 +3 Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists) 13-22
10:42   Connor Raines misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Javon Levi offensive rebound  
10:29   Connor Raines misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound  
10:12   Quenton Jackson misses two point jump shot  
10:10   Malik Lawrence-Anderson defensive rebound  
10:10   Savion Flagg personal foul (Malik Lawrence-Anderson draws the foul)  
9:57 +2 Connor Raines makes two point layup (Javon Levi assists) 15-22
9:42 +3 Jay Jay Chandler makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists) 15-25
9:20   Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Javon Levi draws the foul)  
9:14   Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Quenton Jackson defensive rebound  
8:49   Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot  
8:47   LaQuan Butler defensive rebound  
8:40 +2 Malik Lawrence-Anderson makes two point layup (LaQuan Butler assists) 17-25
8:24   Malik Lawrence-Anderson shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)  
8:24   Andre Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:24 +1 Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-26
8:24 +1 Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-26
8:15   LaQuan Butler turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)  
8:13   Jump ball. LaQuan Butler vs. Emanuel Miller (LaQuan Butler gains possession)  
8:13   Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball) (LaQuan Butler steals)  
8:07   Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Savion Flagg defensive rebound  
7:58   LaQuan Butler personal foul  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:57 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point floating jump shot (Savion Flagg assists) 17-28
7:39   Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot  
7:37   Savion Flagg defensive rebound  
7:26   Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot  
7:24   Emanuel Miller offensive rebound  
7:24   Quinton Johnson II shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)  
7:24 +1 Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
7:24 +1 Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-30
6:56   Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot  
6:54   Kevin Marfo defensive rebound  
6:42   Ricky "Doc" Nelson personal foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)  
6:30   Chris Freeman shooting foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)  
6:30   Kevin Marfo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:30 +1 Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-31
6:30 +1 Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-31
6:18   Savion Flagg personal foul (Quinton Johnson II draws the foul)  
6:18 +1 Quinton Johnson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-31
6:18 +1 Quinton Johnson II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-31
6:13   Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Javon Levi steals)  
5:54   Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Chris Freeman draws the foul)  
5:54 +1 Chris Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-31
5:54   Chris Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:54   Emanuel Miller defensive rebound  
5:29 +2 Andre Gordon makes two point layup 20-33
5:00   Chris Freeman turnover (bad pass)  
4:45   Quinton Johnson II shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)  
4:45   Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:45   Aggies offensive rebound  
4:45 +1 Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-34
4:23   LaDamien Bradford personal foul (Javon Levi draws the foul)  
4:23 +1 Javon Levi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-34
4:23 +1 Javon Levi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-34
4:22   Quenton Jackson turnover (out of bounds)  
4:04   Kevin Marfo blocks Javon Levi's two point layup  
4:02   Quinton Johnson II offensive rebound  
3:58   Jump ball. Anthony Bratton vs. Kevin Marfo (Kevin Marfo gains possession)  
3:58   Anthony Bratton turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Marfo steals)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:49   Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball)  
3:44 +3 Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Javon Levi assists) 25-34
3:11   Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot  
3:09   Emanuel Miller offensive rebound  
2:47   LaDamien Bradford misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Anthony Bratton defensive rebound  
2:35   Anthony Bratton turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)  
2:35   Marek Nelson shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)  
2:35 +1 Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-35
2:35 +1 Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-36
2:04   Marek Nelson misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Andre Gordon defensive rebound  
1:51   Uche Dibiamaka personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)  
1:51   Official timeout  
1:51   Jonathan Aku misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:51 +1 Jonathan Aku makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-37
1:36   Marek Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Hayden Hefner steals)  
1:27   Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball)  
1:23 +2 Anthony Bratton makes two point layup (Marek Nelson assists) 27-37
1:10   Aggies 30 second timeout  
0:55 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Jonathan Aku assists) 27-39
0:44 +3 Marek Nelson makes three point jump shot (Uche Dibiamaka assists) 30-39
0:18 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup 30-41
0:08 +2 Javon Levi makes two point layup 32-41
0:01 +2 Quenton Jackson makes two point layup 32-43
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXPA
Vaqueros
36
TEXAM
Aggies
38

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot  
19:36   Kevin Marfo defensive rebound  
19:26   Hayden Hefner turnover (out of bounds)  
19:17   Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot  
19:15   Anthony Bratton offensive rebound  
19:14   Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Anthony Bratton draws the foul)  
19:14 +1 Anthony Bratton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-43
19:14 +1 Anthony Bratton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-43
18:51 +2 Kevin Marfo makes two point layup 34-45
18:28   Quinton Johnson II misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Javon Levi offensive rebound  
18:20   Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot  
18:18   Hayden Hefner defensive rebound  
18:11   Hayden Hefner turnover (bad pass) (Quinton Johnson II steals)  
18:06 +2 Quinton Johnson II makes two point layup 36-45
17:49   Anthony Bratton blocks Kevin Marfo's two point layup  
17:47   Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound  
17:25 +3 Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot 39-45
17:16 +3 Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists) 39-48
16:57   Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Savion Flagg defensive rebound  
16:42 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Andre Gordon assists) 39-50
16:29   Uche Dibiamaka misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Vaqueros offensive rebound  
16:13   Uche Dibiamaka turnover (traveling)  
16:01   Quenton Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Javon Levi steals)  
16:01   Vaqueros 30 second timeout  
16:01   TV timeout  
15:46 +2 Quinton Johnson II makes two point pullup jump shot (Javon Levi assists) 41-50
15:17   TV timeout  
15:16   Javon Levi personal foul  
15:14 +2 Andre Gordon makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists) 41-52
14:54   Andre Gordon blocks Malik Lawrence-Anderson's two point layup  
14:52   Marek Nelson offensive rebound  
14:52   Jay Jay Chandler personal foul  
14:47   Savion Flagg shooting foul (Marek Nelson draws the foul)  
14:47   Marek Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:47 +1 Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-52
14:20   Malik Lawrence-Anderson personal foul  
14:07   Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Jonathan Aku offensive rebound  
14:04   Marek Nelson personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)  
13:50   Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (Ricky "Doc" Nelson steals)  
13:44   Quinton Johnson II turnover (bad pass)  
13:22   Malik Lawrence-Anderson blocks Jonathan Aku's two point dunk  
13:20   Ricky "Doc" Nelson defensive rebound  
13:12   LaQuan Butler misses three point jump shot  
13:10   Emanuel Miller defensive rebound  
13:04   LaQuan Butler personal foul  
13:01   Anthony Bratton shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)  
13:00 +1 Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-53
13:00 +1 Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-54
12:38   LaQuan Butler misses two point layup  
12:36   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
12:33 +2 Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup 42-56
12:27   Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Connor Raines draws the foul)  
12:27   Connor Raines misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:27