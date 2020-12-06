TEXPA
TEXAM
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Anthony Bratton vs. Kevin Marfo (Savion Flagg gains possession)
|19:39
|
|+2
|Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:06
|
|Uche Dibiamaka misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|
|Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|18:46
|
|+3
|Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|0-5
|18:19
|
|+3
|Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Chris Freeman assists)
|3-5
|17:45
|
|Andre Gordon misses two point layup
|17:43
|
|Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Uche Dibiamaka misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|17:07
|
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|
|Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound
|17:02
|
|Hassan Diarra personal foul
|16:50
|
|Hassan Diarra personal foul
|16:47
|
|Javon Levi turnover (Emanuel Miller steals)
|16:47
|
|Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|Chris Freeman defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Uche Dibiamaka misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|16:20
|
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Anthony Bratton defensive rebound
|16:03
|
|+3
|Chris Freeman makes three point jump shot (Javon Levi assists)
|6-5
|15:30
|
|+3
|Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|6-8
|15:10
|
|Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|+3
|Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|6-11
|14:20
|
|+2
|Anthony Bratton makes two point layup (Quinton Johnson II assists)
|8-11
|14:02
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists)
|8-13
|13:38
|
|+3
|Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Uche Dibiamaka assists)
|11-13
|13:27
|
|+3
|Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|11-16
|12:59
|
|Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|
|Uche Dibiamaka offensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Anthony Bratton turnover (lost ball)
|12:48
|
|TV timeout
|12:38
|
|Quenton Jackson offensive foul
|12:38
|
|Quenton Jackson turnover
|12:19
|
|LaQuan Butler misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|
|Marek Nelson offensive rebound
|12:16
|
|Marek Nelson misses two point putback layup
|12:14
|
|Marek Nelson offensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Jay Jay Chandler shooting foul (Marek Nelson draws the foul)
|12:14
|
|+1
|Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-16
|12:14
|
|+1
|Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-16
|12:00
|
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-18
|11:48
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Marfo steals)
|11:48
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson personal foul
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Marek Nelson shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|11:23
|
|Jay Jay Chandler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:23
|
|+1
|Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-19
|11:23
|
|+1
|Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-19
|11:09
|
|Marek Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)
|11:03
|
|+3
|Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|13-22
|10:42
|
|Connor Raines misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Javon Levi offensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Connor Raines misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Quenton Jackson misses two point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Savion Flagg personal foul (Malik Lawrence-Anderson draws the foul)
|9:57
|
|+2
|Connor Raines makes two point layup (Javon Levi assists)
|15-22
|9:42
|
|+3
|Jay Jay Chandler makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|15-25
|9:20
|
|Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Javon Levi draws the foul)
|9:14
|
|Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|
|Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|
|LaQuan Butler defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|+2
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson makes two point layup (LaQuan Butler assists)
|17-25
|8:24
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|Andre Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:24
|
|+1
|Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|8:24
|
|+1
|Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|8:15
|
|LaQuan Butler turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|8:13
|
|Jump ball. LaQuan Butler vs. Emanuel Miller (LaQuan Butler gains possession)
|8:13
|
|Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball) (LaQuan Butler steals)
|8:07
|
|Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|
|Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|LaQuan Butler personal foul
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:57
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point floating jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|17-28
|7:39
|
|Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|7:24
|
|Quinton Johnson II shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-29
|7:24
|
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-30
|6:56
|
|Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot
|6:54
|
|Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Ricky "Doc" Nelson personal foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|6:30
|
|Chris Freeman shooting foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|6:30
|
|Kevin Marfo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:30
|
|+1
|Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-31
|6:30
|
|+1
|Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-31
|6:18
|
|Savion Flagg personal foul (Quinton Johnson II draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|+1
|Quinton Johnson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|6:18
|
|+1
|Quinton Johnson II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-31
|6:13
|
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Javon Levi steals)
|5:54
|
|Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Chris Freeman draws the foul)
|5:54
|
|+1
|Chris Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-31
|5:54
|
|Chris Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:54
|
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+2
|Andre Gordon makes two point layup
|20-33
|5:00
|
|Chris Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|4:45
|
|Quinton Johnson II shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|4:45
|
|Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:45
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|4:45
|
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-34
|4:23
|
|LaDamien Bradford personal foul (Javon Levi draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|+1
|Javon Levi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-34
|4:23
|
|+1
|Javon Levi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-34
|4:22
|
|Quenton Jackson turnover (out of bounds)
|4:04
|
|Kevin Marfo blocks Javon Levi's two point layup
|4:02
|
|Quinton Johnson II offensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Jump ball. Anthony Bratton vs. Kevin Marfo (Kevin Marfo gains possession)
|3:58
|
|Anthony Bratton turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Marfo steals)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:49
|
|Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball)
|3:44
|
|+3
|Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Javon Levi assists)
|25-34
|3:11
|
|Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|2:47
|
|LaDamien Bradford misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|
|Anthony Bratton defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Anthony Bratton turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|2:35
|
|Marek Nelson shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|2:35
|
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-35
|2:35
|
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-36
|2:04
|
|Marek Nelson misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|
|Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Uche Dibiamaka personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|Official timeout
|1:51
|
|Jonathan Aku misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:51
|
|+1
|Jonathan Aku makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-37
|1:36
|
|Marek Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Hayden Hefner steals)
|1:27
|
|Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball)
|1:23
|
|+2
|Anthony Bratton makes two point layup (Marek Nelson assists)
|27-37
|1:10
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|0:55
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Jonathan Aku assists)
|27-39
|0:44
|
|+3
|Marek Nelson makes three point jump shot (Uche Dibiamaka assists)
|30-39
|0:18
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup
|30-41
|0:08
|
|+2
|Javon Levi makes two point layup
|32-41
|0:01
|
|+2
|Quenton Jackson makes two point layup
|32-43
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:38
|
|Chris Freeman misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Hayden Hefner turnover (out of bounds)
|19:17
|
|Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot
|19:15
|
|Anthony Bratton offensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Anthony Bratton draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|+1
|Anthony Bratton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|19:14
|
|+1
|Anthony Bratton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-43
|18:51
|
|+2
|Kevin Marfo makes two point layup
|34-45
|18:28
|
|Quinton Johnson II misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|
|Javon Levi offensive rebound
|18:20
|
|Chris Freeman misses two point jump shot
|18:18
|
|Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Hayden Hefner turnover (bad pass) (Quinton Johnson II steals)
|18:06
|
|+2
|Quinton Johnson II makes two point layup
|36-45
|17:49
|
|Anthony Bratton blocks Kevin Marfo's two point layup
|17:47
|
|Quinton Johnson II defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|+3
|Quinton Johnson II makes three point jump shot
|39-45
|17:16
|
|+3
|Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|39-48
|16:57
|
|Quinton Johnson II misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Andre Gordon assists)
|39-50
|16:29
|
|Uche Dibiamaka misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|
|Vaqueros offensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Uche Dibiamaka turnover (traveling)
|16:01
|
|Quenton Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Javon Levi steals)
|16:01
|
|Vaqueros 30 second timeout
|16:01
|
|TV timeout
|15:46
|
|+2
|Quinton Johnson II makes two point pullup jump shot (Javon Levi assists)
|41-50
|15:17
|
|TV timeout
|15:16
|
|Javon Levi personal foul
|15:14
|
|+2
|Andre Gordon makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists)
|41-52
|14:54
|
|Andre Gordon blocks Malik Lawrence-Anderson's two point layup
|14:52
|
|Marek Nelson offensive rebound
|14:52
|
|Jay Jay Chandler personal foul
|14:47
|
|Savion Flagg shooting foul (Marek Nelson draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|Marek Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:47
|
|+1
|Marek Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-52
|14:20
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson personal foul
|14:07
|
|Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|14:04
|
|Marek Nelson personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (Ricky "Doc" Nelson steals)
|13:44
|
|Quinton Johnson II turnover (bad pass)
|13:22
|
|Malik Lawrence-Anderson blocks Jonathan Aku's two point dunk
|13:20
|
|Ricky "Doc" Nelson defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|LaQuan Butler misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|LaQuan Butler personal foul
|13:01
|
|Anthony Bratton shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|13:00
|
|+1
|Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-53
|13:00
|
|+1
|Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-54
|12:38
|
|LaQuan Butler misses two point layup
|12:36
|
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|12:33
|
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup
|42-56
|12:27
|
|Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Connor Raines draws the foul)
|12:27
|
|Connor Raines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:27
|