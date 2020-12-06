|
20:00
C.J. Walker vs. Austin Davis (Jamille Reynolds gains possession)
19:39
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup
19:37
Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
19:33
+2
Jamille Reynolds makes two point tip shot
2-0
19:04
|
Austin Davis makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists)
2-2
18:41
Jamille Reynolds offensive foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
18:41
Jamille Reynolds turnover
18:17
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
18:15
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
18:03
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point jump shot
4-2
17:54
Franz Wagner offensive foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)
17:54
Franz Wagner turnover
17:39
Austin Davis shooting foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
17:40
|
C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-2
17:40
|
C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-2
17:21
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
6-5
16:59
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point jump shot
8-5
16:37
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
16:35
Knights defensive rebound
16:20
Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Mike Smith steals)
16:17
C.J. Walker shooting foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
16:17
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-6
16:17
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-7
15:55
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup
10-7
15:34
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
15:32
Austin Davis offensive rebound
15:19
|
Franz Wagner makes two point dunk
10-9
15:09
Franz Wagner shooting foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
15:09
TV timeout
15:09
|
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-9
15:09
|
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-9
14:46
Mike Smith misses two point jump shot
14:44
Austin Davis offensive rebound
14:37
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
14:35
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
14:29
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
14:27
Mike Smith defensive rebound
14:21
Eli Brooks offensive foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
14:21
Eli Brooks turnover
14:05
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists)
14-9
13:44
|
Austin Davis makes two point alley-oop layup (Chaundee Brown Jr. assists)
14-11
13:21
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup
13:19
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
13:14
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
14-13
12:50
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:48
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
12:27
Dre Fuller Jr. blocks Isaiah Livers's three point jump shot
12:25
Wolverines offensive rebound
12:23
Mike Smith misses two point jump shot
12:21
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
11:55
|
Isaiah Adams makes three point jump shot (Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia assists)
17-13
11:43
Darin Green Jr. blocks Chaundee Brown Jr.'s two point layup
11:41
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
11:36
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point layup
19-13
11:28
Wolverines 30 second timeout
11:09
TV timeout
11:09
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
11:03
Isaiah Livers blocks Isaiah Adams's two point layup
11:01
Knights offensive rebound
10:58
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point jump shot
21-13
10:43
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:41
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
10:25
Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul
10:13
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia makes two point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
23-13
9:49
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
9:47
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
9:47
Isaiah Adams personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)
9:41
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:39
Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
9:32
Isaiah Livers turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Mahan steals)
9:23
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup
25-13
9:23
Dre Fuller Jr. personal foul
9:17
|
Terrance Williams II makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
25-15
9:17
C.J. Walker shooting foul (Terrance Williams II draws the foul)
9:17
|
Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
25-16
8:55
|
Brandon Mahan makes three point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
28-16
8:30
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
28-18
8:08
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johns Jr. steals)
8:06
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
28-20
7:40
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses two point layup
7:40
Sean Mobley offensive rebound
7:40
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
7:40
Wolverines defensive rebound
7:40
TV timeout
7:17
Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
7:15
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
7:00
Jamille Reynolds misses two point jump shot
6:58
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
6:49
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johns Jr. assists)
28-23
6:17
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
6:15
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
5:54
Brandon Johns Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:52
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
5:50
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback dunk
28-25
5:18
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:16
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
4:58
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup
28-27
4:36
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
4:38
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:36
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
4:17
|
Eli Brooks makes two point layup
28-29
3:56
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Sean Mobley's two point jump shot
3:54
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
3:37
|
Terrance Williams II makes two point jump shot
28-31
3:19
|
Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jamille Reynolds assists)
30-31
3:02
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
3:00
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
2:58
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback layup
30-33
2:43
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eli Brooks steals)
2:33
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Brandon Johns Jr. assists)
30-35
2:11
Jamille Reynolds misses two point jump shot
2:09
Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
2:08
|
Jamille Reynolds makes two point putback dunk
32-35
1:38
|
Terrance Williams II makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
32-38
1:18
Brandon Johns Jr. shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
1:18
TV timeout
1:18
|
Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-38
1:18
|
Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-38
0:57
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)
0:48
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
0:46
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound
0:23
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
0:21
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
0:02
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
0:01
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
