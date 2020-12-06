UCF
MICH

1st Half
UCF
Knights
34
MICH
Wolverines
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   C.J. Walker vs. Austin Davis (Jamille Reynolds gains possession)  
19:39   Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup  
19:37   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
19:33 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point tip shot 2-0
19:04 +2 Austin Davis makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists) 2-2
18:41   Jamille Reynolds offensive foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)  
18:41   Jamille Reynolds turnover  
18:17   Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound  
18:03 +2 Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point jump shot 4-2
17:54   Franz Wagner offensive foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)  
17:54   Franz Wagner turnover  
17:39   Austin Davis shooting foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)  
17:40 +1 C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-2
17:40 +1 C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-2
17:21 +3 Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists) 6-5
16:59 +2 Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point jump shot 8-5
16:37   Mike Smith misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Knights defensive rebound  
16:20   Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Mike Smith steals)  
16:17   C.J. Walker shooting foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)  
16:17 +1 Mike Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-6
16:17 +1 Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-7
15:55 +2 Brandon Mahan makes two point layup 10-7
15:34   Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Austin Davis offensive rebound  
15:19 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point dunk 10-9
15:09   Franz Wagner shooting foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)  
15:09   TV timeout  
15:09 +1 Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
15:09 +1 Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-9
14:46   Mike Smith misses two point jump shot  
14:44   Austin Davis offensive rebound  
14:37   Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Brandon Mahan defensive rebound  
14:29   Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot  
14:27   Mike Smith defensive rebound  
14:21   Eli Brooks offensive foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)  
14:21   Eli Brooks turnover  
14:05 +2 Isaiah Adams makes two point dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists) 14-9
13:44 +2 Austin Davis makes two point alley-oop layup (Chaundee Brown Jr. assists) 14-11
13:21   Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup  
13:19   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
13:14 +2 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot 14-13
12:50   Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:48   Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
12:27   Dre Fuller Jr. blocks Isaiah Livers's three point jump shot  
12:25   Wolverines offensive rebound  
12:23   Mike Smith misses two point jump shot  
12:21   Sean Mobley defensive rebound  
11:55 +3 Isaiah Adams makes three point jump shot (Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia assists) 17-13
11:43   Darin Green Jr. blocks Chaundee Brown Jr.'s two point layup  
11:41   Isaiah Adams defensive rebound  
11:36 +2 Isaiah Adams makes two point layup 19-13
11:28   Wolverines 30 second timeout  
11:09   TV timeout  
11:09   Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)  
11:03   Isaiah Livers blocks Isaiah Adams's two point layup  
11:01   Knights offensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Brandon Mahan makes two point jump shot 21-13
10:43   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:41   Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound  
10:25   Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul  
10:13 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia makes two point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists) 23-13
9:49   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound  
9:47   Isaiah Adams personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)  
9:41   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Isaiah Livers offensive rebound  
9:32   Isaiah Livers turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Mahan steals)  
9:23 +2 Brandon Mahan makes two point layup 25-13
9:23   Dre Fuller Jr. personal foul  
9:17 +2 Terrance Williams II makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists) 25-15
9:17   C.J. Walker shooting foul (Terrance Williams II draws the foul)  
9:17 +1 Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-16
8:55 +3 Brandon Mahan makes three point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists) 28-16
8:30 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists) 28-18
8:08   Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johns Jr. steals)  
8:06 +2 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists) 28-20
7:40   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses two point layup  
7:40   Sean Mobley offensive rebound  
7:40   Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Wolverines defensive rebound  
7:40   TV timeout  
7:17   Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot  
7:15   Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound  
7:00   Jamille Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
6:58   Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
6:49 +3 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johns Jr. assists) 28-23
6:17   Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Terrance Williams II defensive rebound  
5:54   Brandon Johns Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
5:50 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback dunk 28-25
5:18   Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:16   Terrance Williams II defensive rebound  
4:58 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup 28-27
4:36   Terrance Williams II defensive rebound  
4:38   Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:36   Terrance Williams II defensive rebound  
4:17 +2 Eli Brooks makes two point layup 28-29
3:56   Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Sean Mobley's two point jump shot  
3:54   Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound  
3:37 +2 Terrance Williams II makes two point jump shot 28-31
3:19 +2 Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jamille Reynolds assists) 30-31
3:02   Mike Smith misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
2:58 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback layup 30-33
2:43   Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eli Brooks steals)  
2:33 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Brandon Johns Jr. assists) 30-35
2:11   Jamille Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
2:09   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
2:08 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point putback dunk 32-35
1:38 +3 Terrance Williams II makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists) 32-38
1:18   Brandon Johns Jr. shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)  
1:18   TV timeout  
1:18 +1 Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-38
1:18 +1 Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-38
0:57   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)  
0:48   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
0:46   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound  
0:23   Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot  
0:21   Terrance Williams II defensive rebound  
0:02   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Brandon Mahan defensive rebound  

2nd Half
UCF
Knights
24
MICH
Wolverines
42

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point reverse layup 34-40
19:23   Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (traveling)  
19:07   C.J. Walker personal foul  
18:55   Sean Mobley personal foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)  
18:45   Mike Smith turnover (traveling)  
18:30 +3 Sean Mobley makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists) 37-40
17:57   Mike Smith misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Isaiah Adams defensive rebound  
17:41   Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot  
17:39   Austin Davis defensive rebound  
17:33   Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Franz Wagner offensive rebound  
17:25 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point tip shot 37-42
17:10   Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:08   Knights offensive rebound  
17:05   Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:03   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
16:56   Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)  
16:45 +3 Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists) 37-45
16:27   Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
16:17   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound  
15:48   Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:46   Austin Davis defensive rebound  
15:36 +2 Eli Brooks makes two point floating jump shot 37-47
15:26   Knights 30 second timeout  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:09 +2 Isaiah Adams makes two point driving jump shot 39-47
14:45   Franz Wagner misses two point jump shot  
14:43   Brandon Mahan defensive rebound  
14:37   Hunter Dickinson shooting foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)  
14:37   TV timeout  
14:37 +1 Sean Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-47
14:37 +1 Sean Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-47
14:29   Eli Brooks turnover (lost ball)  
14:19   Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot  
14:17   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
13:58   Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot  
13:56   C.J. Walker defensive rebound  
13:39   Franz Wagner blocks Isaiah Adams's two point layup  
13:37   Wolverines defensive rebound  
13:24 +2 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists) 41-49
13:10   Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
12:57   Sean Mobley personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)  
12:52   Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Darin Green Jr. steals)  
12:45   Isaiah Adams misses two point layup  
12:43   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
12:37 +3 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists) 41-52
12:16   Avery Diggs offensive foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)  
12:16   Avery Diggs turnover  
12:00 +3 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists) 41-55
11:38   Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot  
11:36   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
11:31   C.J. Walker blocks Eli Brooks's two point layup  
11:29   Wolverines offensive rebound  
11:31   TV timeout  
11:12   Isaiah Livers misses two point layup  
11:10   Franz Wagner offensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point putback layup 41-57
10:56   C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
10:54   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
10:44   C.J. Walker shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)  
10:44 +1 Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-58
10:44 +1 Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-59
10:22   Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot  
10:20   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Franz Wagner assists) 41-61
9:53   Knights 30 second timeout  
9:34   Hunter Dickinson blocks Avery Diggs's two point jump shot  
9:32   Avery Diggs offensive rebound  
9:32   Knights turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:08 +3 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists) 41-64
8:45   Franz Wagner personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)  
8:34   Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)  
8:28   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses two point jump shot  
8:26   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
8:12   Eli Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Adams steals)  
7:54   Brandon Mahan misses two point layup  
7:52   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
7:39 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists) 41-67
7:14   Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot  
7:12   Knights offensive rebound  
7:12   TV timeout  
7:10 +2 Isaiah Adams makes two point layup (Dre Fuller Jr. assists) 43-67
6:47 +2 Mike Smith makes two point jump shot 43-69
6:38   Hunter Dickinson personal foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)  
6:36   Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
6:22   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Isaiah Livers offensive rebound  
6:16 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot 43-71
6:01   Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:59   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
5:46   Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
5:34