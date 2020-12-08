|
20:00
|
|
|
Christian Bishop vs. David McCormack (Jayhawks gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Christian Bishop blocks Marcus Garrett's two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
2-0
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:25
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (Christian Braun steals)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Christian Braun assists)
|
2-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Christian Bishop makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
5-6
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|
8-6
|
16:49
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive foul
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Christian Braun shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Marcus Garrett draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Garrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-7
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Garrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
12-8
|
15:20
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point layup
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
14-8
|
15:14
|
|
|
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
|
16-10
|
14:35
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
|
16-13
|
14:16
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point layup
|
16-15
|
13:40
|
|
|
Christian Bishop turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
|
16-18
|
12:57
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji turnover (bad pass) (Mitch Ballock steals)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Garrett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
16-21
|
11:57
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson shooting foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-21
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
17-23
|
11:26
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
|
20-23
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point layup (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
20-25
|
10:42
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster blocks Antwann Jones's two point layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Antwann Jones personal foul
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Antwann Jones blocks David McCormack's two point layup
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster blocks Damien Jefferson's two point layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Antwann Jones makes two point layup (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
22-25
|
9:33
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski offensive foul
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Christian Bishop blocks Ochai Agbaji's two point layup
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Christian Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Enaruna steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses two point layup
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-25
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-25
|
7:23
|
|
|
Christian Braun turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Antwann Jones makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|
26-25
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Enaruna makes two point layup
|
26-27
|
6:37
|
|
+3
|
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
29-27
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Christian Braun makes two point jump shot
|
29-29
|
5:57
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji turnover (bad pass) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell offensive foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell turnover
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
|
31-29
|
4:48
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney turnover (lost ball) (Christian Braun steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Dajuan Harris makes two point layup (Christian Braun assists)
|
31-31
|
3:59
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point dunk (Christian Braun assists)
|
31-33
|
2:43
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
33-33
|
2:43
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
33-36
|
1:50
|
|
|
Antwann Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Christian Braun assists)
|
33-38
|
1:23
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-39
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|
35-39
|
0:44
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Antwann Jones blocks Marcus Garrett's two point layup
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Jayhawks offensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|