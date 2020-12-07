|
20:00
Kevin Obanor vs. Kalib Boone (Cowboys gains possession)
19:29
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:27
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
19:07
Kalib Boone blocks Kareem Thompson's two point layup
19:05
Kareem Thompson offensive rebound
19:04
Kareem Thompson misses three point jump shot
19:02
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
18:46
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:44
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
18:43
+2
Keylan Boone makes two point layup
0-2
18:15
Kareem Thompson turnover (bad pass)
17:56
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
17:54
Max Abmas defensive rebound
17:46
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
17:44
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
17:42
Max Abmas shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
17:42
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
17:42
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
17:29
+3
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (Francis Lacis assists)
3-4
17:18
+2
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
3-6
17:18
Kareem Thompson shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
17:18
Cade Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:18
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
17:00
RJ Glasper misses three point jump shot
16:58
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
16:44
+2
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
3-8
16:33
Max Abmas turnover (bad pass) (Keylan Boone steals)
16:31
Francis Lacis shooting foul (Ferron Flavors Jr. draws the foul)
16:31
+1
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-9
16:31
+1
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-10
16:10
+3
Kareem Thompson makes three point jump shot (DeShang Weaver assists)
6-10
16:03
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass)
15:42
Kevin Obanor misses two point jump shot
15:40
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
15:33
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:31
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
15:24
DeShang Weaver misses three point jump shot
15:22
Cowboys defensive rebound
15:22
TV timeout
15:08
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
15:06
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
14:42
Bryce Williams personal foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
14:22
Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
14:20
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
14:18
Bryce Williams turnover (traveling)
13:55
Carlos Jurgens offensive foul (Rondel Walker draws the foul)
13:55
Carlos Jurgens turnover
13:33
Kalib Boone misses two point hook shot
13:31
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
13:29
+2
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
6-12
13:16
+3
Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
9-12
13:02
Kalib Boone misses two point jump shot
13:00
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
12:53
Kareem Thompson turnover (Bryce Williams steals)
12:48
Kalib Boone misses two point dunk
12:46
Max Abmas defensive rebound
12:32
Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
12:30
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
12:23
+2
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
9-14
12:07
+3
Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
12-14
11:43
+2
Cade Cunningham makes two point floating jump shot
12-16
11:33
+2
Max Abmas makes two point pullup jump shot
14-16
11:19
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
11:17
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
11:17
DeShang Weaver shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
11:17
TV timeout
11:17
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:17
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:17
Francis Lacis defensive rebound
11:04
RJ Glasper offensive foul
11:04
RJ Glasper turnover
10:47
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point jump shot
10:45
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
10:41
Francis Lacis blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
10:39
Max Abmas defensive rebound
10:37
+3
Francis Lacis makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
17-16
10:19
Rondel Walker turnover (traveling)
9:52
Kalib Boone personal foul (Nate Clover III draws the foul)
9:31
+2
RJ Glasper makes two point pullup jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
19-16
9:14
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Max Abmas steals)
8:58
RJ Glasper misses two point jump shot
8:56
Nate Clover III offensive rebound
8:52
Nate Clover III turnover (3-second violation)
8:33
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
8:31
Carlos Jurgens defensive rebound
8:12
Nate Clover III misses two point hook shot
8:10
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
7:57
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
7:55
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
7:49
Keylan Boone misses two point layup
7:47
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
7:45
Francis Lacis shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
7:45
TV timeout
7:45
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-17
7:45
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-18
7:21
+3
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (Francis Lacis assists)
22-18
7:01
Nate Clover III blocks Cade Cunningham's two point layup
6:59
Cowboys offensive rebound
6:57
Carlos Jurgens personal foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
6:57
+1
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-19
6:57
+1
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-20
6:26
Francis Lacis misses three point jump shot
6:24
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
6:17
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
6:15
Bernard Kouma offensive rebound
6:14
+2
Bernard Kouma makes two point layup
22-22
5:56
Keylan Boone blocks Max Abmas's two point floating jump shot
5:56
Cowboys defensive rebound
5:38
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
5:36
Max Abmas defensive rebound
5:29
+2
Kevin Obanor makes two point layup
24-22
5:29
Bernard Kouma shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
5:29
Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:29
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
5:17
Kalib Boone misses two point jump shot
5:15
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
5:05
Francis Lacis misses two point layup
5:03
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
4:58
Bryce Williams misses two point jump shot
4:56
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
4:56
RJ Glasper shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
4:56
Kalib Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:56
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-23
4:56
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-23
4:38
Kareem Thompson misses two point layup
4:36
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
4:28
Francis Lacis shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
4:28
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-24
4:28
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-25
4:01
Isaac Likekele shooting foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
4:01
+1
Max Abmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-25
4:01
+1
Max Abmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-25
3:34
Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
3:32
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
3:31
+2
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point dunk
26-27
3:20
+3
Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (Francis Lacis assists)
29-27
3:19
TV timeout
3:01
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:59
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
2:51
Kareem Thompson misses three point jump shot
2:49
Donovan Williams defensive rebound
2:40
+3
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot
29-30
2:28
+2
DeShang Weaver makes two point dunk (Kevin Obanor assists)
31-30
2:11
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
2:09
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
2:05
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
2:03
Donovan Williams offensive rebound
1:46
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
1:44
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
1:37
Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
1:35
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
1:31
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
1:29
DeShang Weaver defensive rebound
1:07
DeShang Weaver misses three point jump shot
1:05
RJ Glasper offensive rebound
0:59
RJ Glasper misses three point jump shot
0:57
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
0:52
Cade Cunningham turnover (traveling)
0:52
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
0:23
Max Abmas misses two point layup
0:21
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
0:01
+2
Cade Cunningham makes two point turnaround hook shot
31-32
0:00
End of period
