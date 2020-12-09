|
Moses Wright vs. Dalano Banton (Lat Mayen gains possession)
19:41
Moses Wright blocks Teddy Allen's two point jump shot
19:39
Teddy Allen offensive rebound
19:32
+2
Trey McGowens makes two point driving jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
0-2
19:32
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
19:32
+1
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-3
19:09
Moses Wright misses two point hook shot
19:07
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
18:59
Dalano Banton turnover (traveling)
18:39
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
18:29
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
18:27
Lat Mayen offensive rebound
18:18
Trey McGowens misses two point driving layup
18:16
Moses Wright defensive rebound
18:10
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
18:08
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
18:02
Lat Mayen turnover (bad pass)
17:44
Teddy Allen blocks Moses Wright's two point jump shot
17:42
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
17:38
Teddy Allen offensive foul
17:38
Teddy Allen turnover
17:29
+2
Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot
2-3
17:17
+2
Lat Mayen makes two point driving layup (Thorir Thorbjarnarson assists)
2-5
17:00
+3
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
5-5
16:40
+3
Dalano Banton makes three point jump shot
5-8
16:25
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
16:15
Teddy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Usher steals)
16:11
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
16:11
Jose Alvarado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:11
+1
Jose Alvarado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-8
15:57
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
15:57
TV timeout
15:42
Trey McGowens turnover (back court violation)
15:28
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
15:26
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
15:19
Thorir Thorbjarnarson turnover (out of bounds)
14:51
Jose Alvarado misses two point driving layup
14:49
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
14:43
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)
14:40
Bubba Parham personal foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
14:29
Teddy Allen misses two point layup
14:27
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
14:24
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point tip shot
6-10
14:16
Michael Devoe misses two point layup
14:14
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
14:05
Dalano Banton misses two point jump shot
14:03
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
14:03
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
14:01
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
13:58
Moses Wright personal foul
13:58
Lat Mayen technical foul
13:58
Lat Mayen turnover
13:58
+1
Michael Devoe makes technical free throw 1 of 2
7-10
13:58
+1
Michael Devoe makes technical free throw 2 of 2
8-10
13:46
+2
Khalid Moore makes two point finger roll layup
10-10
13:24
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
13:22
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
13:05
Dalano Banton personal foul
12:54
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
12:52
Kobe Webster defensive rebound
12:27
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot (Kobe Webster assists)
10-12
12:12
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
12:10
Moses Wright offensive rebound
12:02
Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
12:00
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
11:55
+3
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
10-15
11:34
+2
Moses Wright makes two point fadeaway jump shot
12-15
11:10
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
11:08
Thorir Thorbjarnarson offensive rebound
11:04
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses two point layup
11:02
Thorir Thorbjarnarson offensive rebound
10:56
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses two point layup
10:54
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
10:39
+3
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
15-15
10:20
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
10:20
Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
10:20
TV timeout
10:02
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
10:00
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
9:47
Teddy Allen misses two point driving layup
9:45
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
9:38
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
9:36
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
9:29
+3
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Teddy Allen assists)
15-18
8:52
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
8:50
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
8:41
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
8:39
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
8:30
+2
Jose Alvarado makes two point driving layup
17-18
8:26
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
8:15
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
8:13
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
8:06
+2
Jordan Usher makes two point alley-oop layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
19-18
7:50
Trey McGowens misses two point jump shot
7:48
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
7:22
Khalid Moore misses two point layup
7:20
Khalid Moore offensive rebound
7:20
+2
Khalid Moore makes two point putback layup
21-18
7:20
TV timeout
7:06
Michael Devoe personal foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)
7:06
+1
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-19
7:06
+1
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-20
6:45
+2
Jordan Usher makes two point dunk (Jose Alvarado assists)
23-20
6:25
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass)
6:08
Michael Devoe turnover (lost ball) (Teddy Allen steals)
6:08
Michael Devoe personal foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
6:08
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-21
6:08
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-22
5:54
+2
Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
25-22
5:30
Teddy Allen misses two point floating jump shot
5:28
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
5:23
Kyle Sturdivant offensive foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
5:23
Kyle Sturdivant turnover
5:12
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
5:10
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
4:56
Trey McGowens personal foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
4:50
Jordan Usher misses two point jump shot
4:48
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
4:38
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
4:36
Teddy Allen offensive rebound
4:29
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
4:27
Shamiel Stevenson offensive rebound
4:23
+2
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point putback layup
25-24
4:06
+2
Michael Devoe makes two point driving layup (Jordan Usher assists)
27-24
3:53
Jump ball. Shamiel Stevenson vs. Khalid Moore (Khalid Moore gains possession)
3:53
Shamiel Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Khalid Moore steals)
3:53
TV timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point pullup jump shot
|
29-24
|
3:13
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Khalid Moore makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
32-24
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
32-27
|
2:10
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Thorir Thorbjarnarson assists)
|
32-30
|
1:35
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Kobe Webster defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Kobe Webster turnover (bad pass) (Michael Devoe steals)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Kobe Webster personal foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cornhuskers defensive rebound
|