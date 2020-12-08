|
20:00
(Tigers gains possession)
19:31
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
19:29
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
19:29
Elijah Cuffee personal foul
19:18
+2
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
0-2
18:52
Micaiah Abii misses three point jump shot
18:50
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
18:46
Darius McGhee shooting foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
18:46
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
18:46
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
18:19
Xavier Pinson shooting foul (Kyle Rode draws the foul)
18:19
+1
Kyle Rode makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-4
18:19
+1
Kyle Rode makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:01
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Micaiah Abii steals)
17:39
+3
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
5-4
17:24
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
17:22
Xavier Pinson offensive rebound
17:11
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
17:09
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
16:52
+3
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
8-4
16:32
+2
Xavier Pinson makes two point jump shot
8-6
16:09
Micaiah Abii misses two point jump shot
16:07
Mark Smith defensive rebound
16:02
Xavier Pinson turnover (traveling)
15:48
Elijah Cuffee misses two point layup
15:46
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
15:27
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
15:25
Dru Smith offensive rebound
15:17
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point hook shot
8-8
14:59
Blake Preston misses two point layup
14:57
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
14:49
Blake Preston personal foul
14:49
TV timeout
14:37
Drew Buggs turnover (traveling)
14:18
Drew Buggs shooting foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)
14:18
Blake Preston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:18
+1
Blake Preston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-8
13:58
Blake Preston personal foul
13:47
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
13:45
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
13:30
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
13:28
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
13:19
Mark Smith misses two point layup
13:17
Shiloh Robinson defensive rebound
12:54
Jeremiah Tilmon personal foul
12:46
Drake Dobbs misses two point layup
12:44
Mark Smith defensive rebound
12:16
Shiloh Robinson personal foul
12:13
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
12:11
Shiloh Robinson defensive rebound
12:11
Kobe Brown personal foul
11:51
+3
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot
12-8
11:43
TV timeout
11:23
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
11:21
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
11:21
Elijah Cuffee personal foul
11:13
Kobe Brown turnover (lost ball)
10:50
+2
Micaiah Abii makes two point layup (Darius McGhee assists)
14-8
10:45
Micaiah Abii personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
10:45
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:45
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
10:20
+2
Chris Parker makes two point layup
16-8
10:10
Mark Smith turnover (bad pass) (Keegan McDowell steals)
10:10
Drew Buggs personal foul
9:54
Kobe Brown personal foul
9:31
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
9:29
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
9:15
+2
Mitchell Smith makes two point layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
16-10
9:01
Dru Smith personal foul (Darius McGhee draws the foul)
9:01
+1
Darius McGhee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-10
9:01
+1
Darius McGhee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-10
8:40
Mitchell Smith turnover (bad pass)
8:26
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
8:24
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
8:24
+2
Xavier Pinson makes two point jump shot
18-12
7:44
+2
Shiloh Robinson makes two point dunk (Chris Parker assists)
20-12
7:34
Shiloh Robinson personal foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
7:34
TV timeout
7:34
+1
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-13
7:34
+1
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-14
7:23
Micaiah Abii misses three point jump shot
7:21
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
7:04
Micaiah Abii shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
7:04
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:04
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-15
6:40
+3
Kyle Rode makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
23-15
6:25
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Shiloh Robinson steals)
6:12
+3
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rode assists)
26-15
6:12
Tigers 30 second timeout
5:59
Javon Pickett misses two point layup
5:57
Tigers offensive rebound
5:52
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (lost ball)
5:35
Dru Smith blocks Keegan McDowell's three point jump shot
5:33
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
5:23
+2
Dru Smith makes two point layup
26-17
5:07
Blake Preston misses two point layup
5:05
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
5:02
Xavier Pinson offensive foul
5:02
Xavier Pinson turnover
4:49
Chris Parker turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Pinson steals)
4:35
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
4:33
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
4:18
Chris Parker misses two point layup
4:16
Blake Preston offensive rebound
4:12
Blake Preston misses two point layup
4:10
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
4:10
Darius McGhee shooting foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
4:10
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-18
4:10
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-19
3:46
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
3:44
Blake Preston offensive rebound
3:44
Blake Preston turnover (traveling)
3:42
TV timeout
3:26
Kyle Rode shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
3:26
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-20
3:26
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-21
3:00
+2
Blake Preston makes two point layup
28-21
2:50
+2
Parker Braun makes two point layup (Drew Buggs assists)
28-23
2:20
+2
Blake Preston makes two point jump shot
30-23
2:00
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
1:58
Kyle Rode defensive rebound
1:38
Kyle Rode misses two point jump shot
1:36
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
1:26
Dru Smith misses two point layup
1:24
Blake Preston defensive rebound
1:03
Drake Dobbs misses two point layup
1:01
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
0:56
+2
Dru Smith makes two point layup (Drew Buggs assists)
30-25
0:35
+2
Blake Preston makes two point layup
32-25
0:09
+3
Mark Smith makes three point jump shot (Drew Buggs assists)
32-28
0:05
Flames 30 second timeout
0:02
Blake Preston offensive foul
0:02
Blake Preston turnover
0:01
Mark Smith turnover (bad pass)
0:00
End of period
