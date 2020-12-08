|
20:00
|
|
|
Kur Kuath vs. Zach Freemantle (Sooners gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point layup
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point dunk
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Alondes Williams personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
|
2-3
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
4-3
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
|
4-6
|
17:26
|
|
|
Dwon Odom shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
17:26
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
17:26
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
17:17
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
9-6
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
9-9
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point layup (Alondes Williams assists)
|
11-9
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
|
11-11
|
15:51
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Zach Freemantle steals)
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|
11-13
|
15:23
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|
13-13
|
14:18
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Colby Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
KyKy Tandy makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|
13-16
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
16-16
|
13:25
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Colby Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jalen Hill blocks Adam Kunkel's two point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point dunk (Colby Jones assists)
|
16-18
|
12:45
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
18-18
|
12:06
|
|
|
Brady Manek shooting foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Bryan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-19
|
11:53
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point layup (Colby Jones assists)
|
18-21
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|
20-21
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot
|
20-23
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
23-23
|
9:39
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs offensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs personal foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
C.J. Wilcher shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-23
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-23
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
25-26
|
8:55
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball) (Kur Kuath steals)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (Brady Manek assists)
|
27-26
|
7:53
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
27-29
|
7:41
|
|
|
Nate Johnson personal foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Alondes Williams personal foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Austin Reaves personal foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|
27-32
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Austin Reaves makes three point jump shot
|
30-32
|
6:19
|
|
|
Colby Jones turnover (lost ball) (Brady Manek steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Trey Phipps defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point layup
|
32-32
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
32-34
|
5:08
|
|
+3
|
Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
|
35-34
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point layup
|
35-36
|
4:51
|
|
|
Kur Kuath shooting foul (Dwon Odom draws the foul)
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Dwon Odom makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-37
|
4:33
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot
|
35-39
|
4:03
|
|
|
Trey Phipps turnover (bad pass) (Nate Johnson steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Nate Johnson makes two point layup
|
35-41
|
3:52
|
|
|
Sooners 30 second timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin blocks Brady Manek's two point layup
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Colby Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Colby Jones makes three point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|
35-44
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
|
37-44
|
1:17
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot
|
37-46
|
0:55
|
|
|
Brady Manek turnover (lost ball) (Colby Jones steals)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Nate Johnson assists)
|
37-48
|
0:42
|
|
|
Musketeers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot
|
39-48
|
0:11
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point layup
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|