20:00
Dalano Banton vs. Christian Bishop (Bluejays gains possession)
19:45
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
0-3
19:16
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot
2-3
19:08
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
19:06
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
18:56
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
18:56
+1
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-3
18:56
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:52
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
18:30
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
3-6
18:10
+3
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Thorir Thorbjarnarson assists)
6-6
18:04
Lat Mayen personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
17:47
Christian Bishop turnover (bad pass)
17:31
Teddy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Christian Bishop steals)
17:26
Trey McGowens shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
17:26
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:26
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:26
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
17:15
Lat Mayen turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
17:15
Lat Mayen personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
17:15
Christian Bishop offensive foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
17:15
Christian Bishop turnover
16:37
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
16:37
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 3
7-6
16:37
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 3
16:37
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
8-6
16:29
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
8-9
16:07
Trey McGowens turnover (out of bounds)
16:00
Yvan Ouedraogo shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
16:00
TV timeout
16:00
+1
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 3
8-10
16:00
+1
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 3
8-11
16:00
+1
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 3 of 3
8-12
15:40
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup
15:38
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
15:30
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
8-15
15:14
+3
Thorir Thorbjarnarson makes three point jump shot (Yvan Ouedraogo assists)
11-15
14:51
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
14:49
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
14:40
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
14:38
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
14:26
Teddy Allen personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
14:09
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
14:07
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
13:59
+3
Dalano Banton makes three point jump shot (Shamiel Stevenson assists)
14-15
13:43
Jump ball. Damien Jefferson vs. Dalano Banton (Cornhuskers gains possession)
13:43
Damien Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Dalano Banton steals)
13:35
Teddy Allen offensive foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
13:35
Teddy Allen turnover
13:23
Antwann Jones offensive foul (Thorir Thorbjarnarson draws the foul)
13:23
Antwann Jones turnover
13:14
Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
13:14
Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:14
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-15
12:56
Antwann Jones misses two point jump shot
12:54
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
12:42
Dalano Banton turnover (lost ball) (Christian Bishop steals)
12:32
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Shereef Mitchell assists)
15-17
12:18
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Antwann Jones steals)
12:03
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
12:01
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
11:54
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
11:58
TV timeout
11:51
Thorir Thorbjarnarson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
11:42
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
15-19
11:26
Yvan Ouedraogo misses two point layup
11:24
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
11:19
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
11:17
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
11:03
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
11:01
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
10:48
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
10:46
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
10:44
Christian Bishop personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
10:44
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:44
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
10:32
Denzel Mahoney turnover (bad pass)
10:22
+2
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point layup
17-19
10:14
Shamiel Stevenson personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
10:14
+1
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-20
10:14
+1
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-21
10:02
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
10:00
Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
9:53
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (lost ball) (Dalano Banton steals)
9:44
Shamiel Stevenson misses three point jump shot
9:42
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
9:35
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
17-24
9:25
Shamiel Stevenson misses three point jump shot
9:23
Bluejays defensive rebound
9:05
Damien Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Trey McGowens steals)
8:56
Damien Jefferson blocks Trey McGowens's two point layup
8:54
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
8:51
Trey McGowens turnover (traveling)
8:38
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
8:36
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
8:26
Teddy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Mitch Ballock steals)
8:05
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
8:03
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
8:02
Marcus Zegarowski personal foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)
8:02
+1
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-24
8:02
+1
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-24
7:50
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
7:48
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
7:36
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
7:34
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
7:12
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup
7:10
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
7:06
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
7:04
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
6:52
+2
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
21-24
6:37
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
6:35
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
6:26
+2
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
23-24
6:24
Bluejays 30 second timeout
6:24
TV timeout
6:07
Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot
6:05
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
6:00
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup
23-26
5:47
+2
Kobe Webster makes two point jump shot
25-26
5:39
Yvan Ouedraogo blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point layup
5:37
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
5:30
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
5:28
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
5:27
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
5:27
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-26
5:27
Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:27
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
5:04
|
+2
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Antwann Jones assists)
|
26-28
|
5:04
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Teddy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
28-28
|
4:46
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-28
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Antwann Jones makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|
29-30
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson makes three point jump shot (Teddy Allen assists)
|
32-30
|
3:58
|
|
|
Trey McGowens personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-30
|
3:25
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
33-32
|
3:07
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point layup
|
33-34
|
3:01
|
|
|
Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
|
33-37
|
2:27
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
33-39
|
2:07
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (Teddy Allen steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
35-39
|
1:48
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Bluejays offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
|
35-42
|
1:19
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock blocks Kobe Webster's two point layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
+3
|
Dalano Banton makes three point jump shot (Kobe Webster assists)
|
38-42
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kobe Webster blocks Denzel Mahoney's two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-42
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-42
|
0:03
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dalano Banton shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-43
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-44
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|