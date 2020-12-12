|
20:00
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe vs. Corey Douglas (Xavier Green gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Joe Reece misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Malik Curry defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Corey Douglas blocks Kalu Ezikpe's two point layup
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Vince Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
A.J. Oliver II shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:44
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:16
|
|
|
Malik Curry misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Malik Curry offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Malik Curry turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe misses two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
0-3
|
17:24
|
|
|
Xavier Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Vince Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Vince Williams makes two point tip shot
|
0-5
|
16:38
|
|
|
Malik Curry misses two point layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
A.J. Oliver II personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
0-7
|
15:44
|
|
|
Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Xavier Green defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Malik Curry defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Austin Trice draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Austin Trice misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Austin Trice misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Malik Curry defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Malik Curry misses two point layup
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Austin Trice offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Austin Trice makes two point putback dunk
|
2-7
|
14:07
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Austin Trice defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Hason Ward personal foul
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Hunter makes two point driving layup
|
4-7
|
13:22
|
|
|
Malik Curry personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Austin Trice makes two point layup (Malik Curry assists)
|
6-7
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point layup
|
6-9
|
12:29
|
|
|
Joe Reece misses two point layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Monarchs offensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Xavier Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe personal foul
|
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|
6-12
|
11:40
|
|
|
Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|
6-14
|
11:12
|
|
|
Malik Curry offensive foul
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Malik Curry turnover
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:51
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Clark III makes three point step back jump shot
|
6-17
|
10:26
|
|
|
Jaylin Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Corey Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)
|
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
Kalu Ezikpe makes two point dunk
|
8-17
|
9:42
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses two point layup
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Josh Banks offensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Jaylin Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Xavier Green turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Josh Banks makes two point jump shot
|
8-19
|
8:39
|
|
|
David Strother shooting foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Austin Trice defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Austin Trice makes two point layup (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|
10-19
|
7:55
|
|
|
Xavier Green personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-20
|
7:55
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Joe Reece defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
|
10-22
|
6:36
|
|
|
Alfis Pilavios misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes three point jump shot (Brendan Medley-Bacon assists)
|
10-25
|
5:48
|
|
|
Joe Reece misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
10-28
|
5:12
|
|
|
Vince Williams shooting foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Malik Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-28
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Malik Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-28
|
5:02
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Kalu Ezikpe makes two point driving layup
|
14-28
|
4:40
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon shooting foul (Kalu Ezikpe draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-28
|
4:28
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
David Strother shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-29
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-30
|
3:29
|
|
|
Alfis Pilavios turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point putback layup
|
15-32
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Green makes two point layup
|
17-32
|
2:36
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Joe Reece makes three point jump shot (Xavier Green assists)
|
20-32
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot
|
20-34
|
1:42
|
|
|
David Strother misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
20-36
|
1:12
|
|
|
Xavier Green turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
David Strother misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Joe Reece shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-37
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-37
|
0:15
|
|
+2
|
Joe Reece makes two point driving layup
|
22-37
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
22-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|