20:00
(Red Raiders gains possession)
19:40
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot
0-3
19:28
Jalen White turnover (lost ball) (Micah Peavy steals)
19:15
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
19:13
Islanders defensive rebound
18:51
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Myles Smith's two point jump shot
18:49
Islanders offensive rebound
18:43
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Rasheed Browne's two point jump shot
18:43
Islanders offensive rebound
18:43
Islanders turnover (shot clock violation)
18:27
Kyler Edwards misses two point layup
18:25
Myles Smith defensive rebound
18:11
Simeon Fryer turnover (traveling)
18:03
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
18:01
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
17:48
Micah Peavy misses three point jump shot
17:46
Jalen White defensive rebound
17:39
Jalen White offensive foul
17:39
Jalen White turnover
17:28
Perry Francois shooting foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
17:28
Marcus Santos-Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:28
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
17:06
+3
Myles Smith makes three point jump shot (Rasheed Browne assists)
3-4
16:45
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
3-6
16:15
Perry Francois misses two point jump shot
15:54
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
15:51
Red Raiders offensive rebound
15:51
TV timeout
15:38
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
3-8
15:27
Jalen White misses two point jump shot
15:25
Mac McClung defensive rebound
15:00
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
14:58
Rasheed Browne defensive rebound
14:31
Simeon Fryer misses three point jump shot
14:29
Mac McClung defensive rebound
14:20
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
14:18
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
14:17
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
3-10
14:17
Jalen White shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
14:17
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-11
13:47
Jordan Hairston turnover (traveling)
13:30
Micah Peavy turnover (lost ball) (Lado Laku steals)
12:58
Islanders turnover (shot clock violation)
12:17
Jordan Hairston misses two point jump shot
12:38
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point layup (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
3-13
12:17
Jordan Hairston misses two point jump shot
12:15
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
12:08
Perry Francois blocks Mac McClung's two point layup
12:06
Red Raiders offensive rebound
12:02
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
12:00
Simeon Fryer defensive rebound
11:46
Myles Smith offensive foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
11:46
Myles Smith turnover
11:46
TV timeout
11:32
Mac McClung misses two point layup
11:30
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
11:30
Jump ball. (Islanders gains possession)
11:06
Jordan Hairston misses three point jump shot
11:04
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
10:59
Myles Smith personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
10:51
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
10:49
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
10:47
Perry Francois shooting foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
10:47
Marcus Santos-Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:28
Perry Francois misses two point hook shot
10:47
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-14
10:28
Perry Francois misses two point hook shot
10:26
Jalen Myers offensive rebound
10:24
+2
Jalen Myers makes two point putback layup
5-14
10:09
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:07
Jordan Hairston defensive rebound
9:57
Cyrie Coates Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:55
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
9:45
Cyrie Coates Jr. shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
9:45
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-15
9:45
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-16
9:17
Nolan Bertain misses two point jump shot
9:15
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
9:07
Jalen Myers blocks Jamarius Burton's two point jump shot
9:05
Jalen Myers defensive rebound
8:58
+2
Cyrie Coates Jr. makes two point layup
7-16
8:58
Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting foul (Cyrie Coates Jr. draws the foul)
8:58
+1
Cyrie Coates Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-16
8:40
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
8:38
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
8:31
Nimari Burnett misses two point layup
8:29
Jalen Myers defensive rebound
8:09
+3
Nolan Bertain makes three point jump shot (Cyrie Coates Jr. assists)
11-16
7:59
Jalen Myers personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
7:59
TV timeout
7:59
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-17
7:59
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:59
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
7:44
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:42
Kerry Richardson defensive rebound
7:26
Jordan Hairston turnover (lost ball) (Mac McClung steals)
7:22
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point dunk (Mac McClung assists)
11-19
7:05
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Jordan Hairston draws the foul)
6:59
Jalen Myers turnover (bad pass) (Micah Peavy steals)
6:54
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyler Edwards assists)
11-21
6:37
Kerry Richardson offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
6:37
Kerry Richardson turnover
6:16
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Kerry Richardson steals)
6:00
Kerry Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Mac McClung steals)
5:54
Mac McClung misses two point layup
5:52
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
5:51
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point putback layup
11-23
5:38
Cyrie Coates Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
5:16
+2
Kyler Edwards makes two point turnaround jump shot (Marcus Santos-Silva assists)
11-25
4:53
Simeon Fryer turnover (lost ball) (Mac McClung steals)
4:47
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
11-27
4:34
Islanders 30 second timeout
4:20
Kyler Edwards shooting foul (Kerry Richardson draws the foul)
4:20
+1
Kerry Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-27
4:20
+1
Kerry Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-27
3:52
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
3:50
Nolan Bertain defensive rebound
3:39
Nolan Bertain misses two point jump shot
3:37
Mac McClung defensive rebound
3:22
Rasheed Browne personal foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
3:22
TV timeout
3:22
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-28
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-29
|
3:13
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Simeon Fryer draws the foul)
|
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Nolan Bertain makes three point jump shot (Rasheed Browne assists)
|
16-29
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Red Raiders gains possession)
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Perry Francois blocks Marcus Santos-Silva's two point reverse layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Perry Francois makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
18-29
|
1:20
|
|
|
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Perry Francois shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-30
|
1:04
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Cyrie Coates Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Nolan Bertain draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Nolan Bertain makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
19-30
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Nolan Bertain makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
20-30
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Nolan Bertain makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
21-30
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|
21-33
|
0:05
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kerry Richardson offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett personal foul (Kerry Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Cyrie Coates Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Islanders offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|