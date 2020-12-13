AF
DRAKE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nikc Jackson vs. Darnell Brodie (Roman Penn gains possession)
|19:35
|
|+3
|Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|0-3
|19:13
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|18:57
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup (Tremell Murphy assists)
|0-5
|18:28
|
|Darnell Brodie personal foul
|18:15
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point hook shot
|18:13
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|18:07
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|0-7
|17:40
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Darnell Brodie misses two point dunk
|17:23
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|17:00
|
|Shanquan Hemphill offensive foul
|17:00
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover
|16:52
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|2-7
|16:27
|
|Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk
|16:25
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Chris Joyce offensive rebound
|15:59
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Falcons offensive rebound
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:55
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|15:49
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|2-9
|15:20
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|2-11
|14:52
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|14:44
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:44
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-12
|14:37
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|14:19
|
|Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|14:10
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-12
|14:10
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-12
|13:44
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|13:24
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|13:22
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)
|13:11
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|6-12
|12:58
|
|Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|12:43
|
|+2
|Abe Kinrade makes two point layup
|8-12
|12:27
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|12:02
|
|Abe Kinrade turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Jackson steals)
|11:39
|
|Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|11-12
|11:09
|
|TV timeout
|10:49
|
|Ameka Akaya personal foul
|10:48
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|11-14
|10:32
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|10:25
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|11-16
|10:03
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|9:39
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|11-18
|9:32
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)
|9:09
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup
|11-20
|8:39
|
|Garrett Sturtz shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-20
|8:39
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:39
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk
|8:21
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Tremell Murphy personal foul
|8:09
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive foul
|8:09
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:43
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|12-23
|7:24
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (out of bounds)
|7:24
|
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|7:22
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|7:21
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point tip shot
|12-25
|7:21
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|Darnell Brodie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:21
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|7:21
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-25
|7:21
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-25
|6:47
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|6:39
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|14-27
|6:17
|
|Darnell Brodie blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup
|6:16
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Darnell Brodie technical foul
|6:17
|
|Chris Joyce misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|6:17
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|15-27
|6:06
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
|17-27
|5:58
|
|D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|5:52
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|5:50
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|17-29
|5:26
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|
|Nate Ferguson offensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Glen McClintock shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
|5:16
|
|Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:16
|
|Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:16
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|5:08
|
|Abe Kinrade misses two point layup
|5:06
|
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|17-31
|4:18
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup
|19-31
|3:48
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot
|19-34
|3:33
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|3:31
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|3:30
|
|TV timeout
|3:07
|
|Jump ball. Shanquan Hemphill vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)
|3:07
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|3:02
|
|Abe Kinrade misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:02
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot
|2:45
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot
|24-36
|1:25
|
|Shanquan Hemphill blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup
|1:23
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|+2
|Abe Kinrade makes two point jump shot
|26-36
|0:12
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|0:12
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|0:12
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-38
|0:02
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Abe Kinrade offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Abe Kinrade makes two point tip shot
|28-38
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|Tremell Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|19:39
|
|Tremell Murphy blocks Glen McClintock's two point layup
|19:37
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|19:20
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|
|Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
|18:55
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|28-40
|18:31
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|18:10
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|17:03
|
|Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|17:03
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:03
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-40
|16:46
|
|Roman Penn offensive rebound
|16:39
|
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|29-43
|16:24
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists)
|31-43
|16:03
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive foul
|16:03
|
|Darnell Brodie turnover
|15:43
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point hook shot
|33-43
|15:19
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul
|15:19
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-44
|15:19
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-44
|15:19
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-45
|14:52
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
|35-45
|14:42
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|35-48
|14:21
|
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|14:21
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|
|Issa Samake defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|35-51
|13:30
|
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|13:20
|
|+3
|Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|38-51
|13:20
|
|Issa Samake shooting foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)
|13:20
|
|+1
|Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-51
|12:52
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:38
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|12:36
|
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Ameka Akaya personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|12:16
|
|+2
|D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot
|39-53
|11:55
|
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|11:55
|
|TV timeout
|11:55
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-53
|11:55
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-53
|11:44
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point hook shot
|41-55
|11:23
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point layup
|11:21
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:16
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|43-55
|10:11
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|43-58
|9:44
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|9:37
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup
|43-60
|9:27
|
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|9:27
|
|+1
|Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-60
|9:27
|
|+1
|Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-60
|9:14
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)
|9:14
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-61
|9:14
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|45-62
|9:14
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-63
|8:57
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|8:55
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|45-66
|8:05
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|8:03
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point layup
|7:49
|
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Tremell Murphy misses two point layup
|7:39
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:39
|
|TV timeout
|7:35
|
|Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|7:17
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|6:49
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|45-68
|6:30
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|