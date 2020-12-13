WEBER
BOISE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cody Carlson vs. Mladen Armus (Seikou Sisoho Jawara gains possession)
|19:45
|
|Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|19:28
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|19:26
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|
|Cody Carlson offensive rebound
|19:01
|
|Cody Carlson turnover (traveling)
|18:50
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)
|18:42
|
|Michal Kozak turnover (traveling)
|18:29
|
|+3
|Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists)
|0-3
|18:07
|
|Isiah Brown misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:05
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|0-6
|17:28
|
|Abu Kigab shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)
|17:28
|
|+1
|Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-6
|17:28
|
|+1
|Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|17:13
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:11
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|+2
|Michal Kozak makes two point turnaround jump shot
|4-6
|16:39
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)
|16:12
|
|Michal Kozak shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|16:12
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-7
|16:12
|
|Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:12
|
|Cody Carlson defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Zahir Porter misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|15:41
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)
|15:33
|
|Isiah Brown misses three point step back jump shot
|15:31
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|+2
|Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Isiah Brown assists)
|6-7
|14:52
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Cody Carlson defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|+3
|Cody Carlson makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists)
|9-7
|14:18
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Zahir Porter steals)
|14:13
|
|+3
|Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists)
|12-7
|14:11
|
|TV timeout
|14:11
|
|TV timeout
|14:00
|
|Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot
|13:58
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot
|12-9
|13:04
|
|Dontay Bassett misses two point layup
|13:02
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Isiah Brown defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Kham Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Lukas Milner defensive rebound
|11:58
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|12-12
|11:33
|
|Jump ball. Michal Kozak vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)
|11:33
|
|Michal Kozak turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|11:33
|
|TV timeout
|11:18
|
|+2
|Lukas Milner makes two point dunk (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|12-14
|11:05
|
|Kham Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|10:55
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|12-17
|10:25
|
|Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|12-20
|10:11
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|9:56
|
|+2
|Cody Carlson makes two point layup
|14-20
|9:56
|
|Lukas Milner shooting foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)
|9:57
|
|Cody Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:57
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
|9:43
|
|+2
|Dillon Jones makes two point layup
|16-20
|9:43
|
|Lukas Milner shooting foul (Dillon Jones draws the foul)
|9:43
|
|Official timeout
|9:43
|
|+1
|Dillon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-20
|9:26
|
|Zahir Porter personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:10
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|+2
|Zahir Porter makes two point layup
|19-20
|8:55
|
|Derrick Alston shooting foul (Zahir Porter draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|+1
|Zahir Porter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-20
|8:45
|
|Zahir Porter personal foul
|8:26
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
|8:08
|
|+2
|Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists)
|22-20
|7:48
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
|7:44
|
|Dillon Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|22-23
|7:19
|
|+2
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes two point layup
|24-23
|7:03
|
|Derrick Alston offensive foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|Derrick Alston turnover
|7:03
|
|TV timeout
|6:48
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:46
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|
|Dillon Jones defensive rebound
|6:23
|
|Kham Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|6:06
|
|Cody Carlson personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|5:53
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|5:51
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|5:51
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|5:43
|
|+3
|Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot
|24-26
|5:21
|
|Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|
|Michal Kozak offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|4:54
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|
|Dontay Bassett defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Isiah Brown turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
|4:32
|
|Isiah Brown shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|4:32
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-27
|4:32
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-28
|4:12
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)
|4:09
|
|Isiah Brown shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|4:09
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-29
|4:09
|
|Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:09
|
|Dillon Jones defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Dontay Bassett misses two point hook shot
|3:51
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|3:43
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|24-31
|3:29
|
|KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|2:56
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|2:54
|
|Dillon Jones defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|+2
|KJ Cunningham makes two point jump shot
|26-31
|2:16
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|26-33
|1:57
|
|Naje Smith personal foul
|1:57
|
|TV timeout
|1:43
|
|Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|KJ Cunningham offensive rebound
|1:38
|
|Official timeout
|1:36
|
|Cody Carlson misses two point jump shot
|1:34
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|1:34
|
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:21
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Kham Davis defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Kham Davis personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-34
|0:41
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-35
|0:40
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball)
|0:37
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot
|0:35
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Seikou Sisoho Jawara draws the foul)
|0:29
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:29
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|0:18
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|0:03
|
|Isiah Brown turnover (Emmanuel Akot steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:36
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (bad pass)
|19:28
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point hook shot
|19:26
|
|Zahir Porter defensive rebound
|19:17
|
|Jump ball. Isiah Brown vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)
|19:17
|
|Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|19:05
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|18:56
|
|Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
|18:43
|
|Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot
|18:41
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Zahir Porter personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|18:14
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point step back jump shot
|18:12
|
|Zahir Porter defensive rebound
|18:06
|
|+3
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists)
|29-35
|17:55
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|+3
|Michal Kozak makes three point jump shot (Isiah Brown assists)
|32-35
|17:07
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup
|32-37
|16:51
|
|Michal Kozak offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|16:51
|
|Michal Kozak turnover
|16:35
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Cody Carlson defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot
|32-40
|15:57
|
|Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|
|Isiah Brown defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|Derrick Alston shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|+1
|Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-37
|15:38
|
|+1
|Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-37
|15:15
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point tip shot
|15:11
|
|Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|+2
|Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Zahir Porter assists)
|36-37
|14:25
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot
|14:23
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)
|13:52
|
|Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot
|13:50
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound
|13:39
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Broncos turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:30
|
|Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|13:13
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Naje Smith assists)
|39-39
|12:53
|
|Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass)
|12:40
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|12:38
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul
|12:18
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Zahir Porter personal foul
|11:48
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|39-41
|11:31
|
|Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point driving layup
|39-43
|11:03
|
|Max Rice personal foul (Dontay Bassett draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|TV timeout
|10:46
|
|Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point driving layup
|10:44
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|39-46
|10:26
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul
|10:17
