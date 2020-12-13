WEBER
BOISE

1st Half
WEBER
Wildcats
26
BOISE
Broncos
35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cody Carlson vs. Mladen Armus (Seikou Sisoho Jawara gains possession)  
19:45   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
19:28   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
19:26   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
19:05   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Cody Carlson offensive rebound  
19:01   Cody Carlson turnover (traveling)  
18:50   Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)  
18:42   Michal Kozak turnover (traveling)  
18:29 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists) 0-3
18:07   Isiah Brown misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:05   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
17:54 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 0-6
17:28   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)  
17:28 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-6
17:28 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
17:13   Emmanuel Akot misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:11   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Michal Kozak makes two point turnaround jump shot 4-6
16:39   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Wildcats defensive rebound  
16:22   Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)  
16:12   Michal Kozak shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
16:12 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-7
16:12   Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:12   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
15:59   Zahir Porter misses two point jump shot  
15:59   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
15:41   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)  
15:33   Isiah Brown misses three point step back jump shot  
15:31   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:15   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
15:06 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Isiah Brown assists) 6-7
14:52   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
14:43 +3 Cody Carlson makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 9-7
14:18   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Zahir Porter steals)  
14:13 +3 Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists) 12-7
14:11   TV timeout  
14:00   Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot  
13:58   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
13:46   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
13:21 +2 Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot 12-9
13:04   Dontay Bassett misses two point layup  
13:02   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
12:44   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
12:12   Kham Davis misses two point jump shot  
12:10   Lukas Milner defensive rebound  
11:58 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 12-12
11:33   Jump ball. Michal Kozak vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)  
11:33   Michal Kozak turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:18 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point dunk (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-14
11:05   Kham Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
10:55 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-17
10:25   Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
10:15 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 12-20
10:11   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
9:56 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup 14-20
9:56   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)  
9:57   Cody Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:57   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
9:56   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
9:43 +2 Dillon Jones makes two point layup 16-20
9:43   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Dillon Jones draws the foul)  
9:43   Official timeout  
9:43 +1 Dillon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-20
9:26   Zahir Porter personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
9:12   Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
9:10   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
8:55 +2 Zahir Porter makes two point layup 19-20
8:55   Derrick Alston shooting foul (Zahir Porter draws the foul)  
8:55 +1 Zahir Porter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-20
8:45   Zahir Porter personal foul  
8:26   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
8:08 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 22-20
7:48   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
7:44   Dillon Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
7:33 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 22-23
7:19 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes two point layup 24-23
7:03   Derrick Alston offensive foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)  
7:03   Derrick Alston turnover  
7:03   TV timeout  
6:48   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:46   Max Rice defensive rebound  
6:32   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
6:23   Kham Davis turnover (out of bounds)  
6:06   Cody Carlson personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
5:53   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
5:51   Broncos offensive rebound  
5:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
5:43 +3 Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot 24-26
5:21   Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot  
5:19   Michal Kozak offensive rebound  
5:07   Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
4:54   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Dontay Bassett defensive rebound  
4:43   Isiah Brown turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
4:32   Isiah Brown shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
4:32 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-27
4:32 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-28
4:12   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)  
4:09   Isiah Brown shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
4:09 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-29
4:09   Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:09   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
3:53   Dontay Bassett misses two point hook shot  
3:51   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
3:43 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 24-31
3:29   KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
2:56   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
2:45 +2 KJ Cunningham makes two point jump shot 26-31
2:16 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point fadeaway jump shot 26-33
1:57   Naje Smith personal foul  
1:57   TV timeout  
1:43   Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot  
1:41   KJ Cunningham offensive rebound  
1:38   Official timeout  
1:36   Cody Carlson misses two point jump shot  
1:34   Wildcats offensive rebound  
1:34   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:21   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
1:19   Kham Davis defensive rebound  
0:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
0:49   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
0:41   Kham Davis personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
0:41 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-34
0:41 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-35
0:40   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball)  
0:37   Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot  
0:35   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
0:29   Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Seikou Sisoho Jawara draws the foul)  
0:29   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:29   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
0:18   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)  
0:03   Isiah Brown turnover (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WEBER
Wildcats
33
BOISE
Broncos
35

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (bad pass)  
19:28   Mladen Armus misses two point hook shot  
19:26   Zahir Porter defensive rebound  
19:17   Jump ball. Isiah Brown vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)  
19:17   Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
19:05   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
19:03   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
18:56   Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)  
18:43   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
18:31   Zahir Porter personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
18:14   Rayj Dennis misses two point step back jump shot  
18:12   Zahir Porter defensive rebound  
18:06 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists) 29-35
17:55   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
17:33 +3 Michal Kozak makes three point jump shot (Isiah Brown assists) 32-35
17:07 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup 32-37
16:51   Michal Kozak offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
16:51   Michal Kozak turnover  
16:35   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
16:25   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:16 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot 32-40
15:57   Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot  
15:55   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
15:46   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:44   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
15:38   Derrick Alston shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-37
15:38 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-37
15:15   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
15:13   Mladen Armus misses two point tip shot  
15:11   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
14:48 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Zahir Porter assists) 36-37
14:25   Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
14:12   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)  
13:52   Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot  
13:50   Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound  
13:39   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Broncos offensive rebound  
13:37   Broncos turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:30   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:25   Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
13:13 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Naje Smith assists) 39-39
12:53   Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass)  
12:40   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Wildcats defensive rebound  
12:38   Mladen Armus personal foul  
12:18   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
12:16   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
12:09   Zahir Porter personal foul  
11:48 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 39-41
11:31   Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
11:24 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point driving layup 39-43
11:03   Max Rice personal foul (Dontay Bassett draws the foul)  
11:03   TV timeout  
10:46   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point driving layup  
10:44   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
10:37 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 39-46
10:26   Emmanuel Akot personal foul  
10:17