|
20:00
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi vs. Galin Smith (Jacob Young gains possession)
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point jump shot (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
2-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
4-0
|
18:27
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jacob Young offensive foul
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Donta Scott turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Galin Smith blocks Ron Harper Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Ron Harper Jr. steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point jump shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
4-2
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-2
|
15:40
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:40
|
|
+1
|
Galin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-3
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Montez Mathis shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
6-4
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
6-5
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
6-6
|
14:40
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Geo Baker personal foul
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
13:51
|
|
+1
|
Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-6
|
13:51
|
|
+1
|
Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-6
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses two point layup
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Aquan Smart defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Aquan Smart misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
12:54
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-7
|
12:54
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins makes two point step back jump shot
|
8-9
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Geo Baker makes three point jump shot (Myles Johnson assists)
|
11-9
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jairus Hamilton vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Terrapins gains possession)
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins makes two point jump shot
|
11-11
|
11:11
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Aquan Smart defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Aquan Smart's two point layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Aquan Smart shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-11
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-11
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
13-13
|
9:54
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point layup
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Geo Baker offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Donta Scott blocks Geo Baker's two point layup
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point dunk (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
15-13
|
8:48
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point floating jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
17-13
|
8:14
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy personal foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
19-13
|
7:42
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Donta Scott personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point layup (Myles Johnson assists)
|
21-13
|
6:52
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
23-13
|
6:28
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Morsell steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point layup
|
23-15
|
5:54
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-16
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Donta Scott turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses two point layup
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Galin Smith blocks Ron Harper Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-17
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-18
|
3:12
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point dunk (Hakim Hart assists)
|
23-20
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
26-20
|
2:42
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point layup (Jairus Hamilton assists)
|
26-22
|
2:04
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Eric Ayala steals)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Donta Scott steals)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point dunk (Donta Scott assists)
|
26-24
|
0:50
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Myles Johnson personal foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-25
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
0:32
|
|
|
Donta Scott shooting foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
0:26
|
|
|
Terrapins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point hook shot
|
27-28
|
0:03
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|