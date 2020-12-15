|
20:00
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi vs. Camron Reece (Bonnies gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|
2-0
|
19:26
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Ali Ali draws the foul)
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway personal foul (Ali Ali draws the foul)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Camron Reece misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Bonnies defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Zips defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Ali Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Camron Reece offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Camron Reece makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:32
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:12
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Dominick Welch steals)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch makes two point dunk
|
8-2
|
16:53
|
|
+3
|
Maishe Dailey makes three point jump shot (Loren Cristian Jackson assists)
|
8-5
|
16:34
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Ali Ali defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|
10-5
|
15:52
|
|
|
Camron Reece misses two point layup
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
12-5
|
15:22
|
|
|
Camron Reece shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton personal foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Justin Winston misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-5
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-5
|
13:47
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Dawson makes three point jump shot (Greg Tribble assists)
|
14-8
|
13:05
|
|
|
Justin Winston misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Justin Winston personal foul (Greg Tribble draws the foul)
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mikal Dawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Justin Winston defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman blocks Eddie Creal's two point layup
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Jermaine Marshall draws the foul)
|
|
12:30
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marshall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
12:30
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marshall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
12:09
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|
17-10
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|
19-10
|
11:10
|
|
|
Greg Tribble turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Creal makes two point hook shot
|
21-10
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Ali Ali makes two point jump shot
|
21-12
|
10:16
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Camron Reece personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
23-12
|
9:35
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Zips defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Enrique Freeman makes two point dunk (Loren Cristian Jackson assists)
|
23-14
|
8:30
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|
23-16
|
8:26
|
|
|
Justin Winston shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Enrique Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-17
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|
25-17
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Loren Cristian Jackson makes two point layup
|
25-19
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point layup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses two point layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw misses two point layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jermaine Marshall vs. Jalen Shaw (Zips gains possession)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Camron Reece turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk
|
27-19
|
6:27
|
|
|
Camron Reece offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Camron Reece turnover
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|
29-19
|
5:42
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-19
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes personal foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+1
|
Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-20
|
5:28
|
|
+1
|
Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-21
|
5:08
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Ali Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point tip shot
|
32-21
|
4:20
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Ali Ali personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-21
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-21
|
3:35
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Ali Ali defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Greg Tribble makes two point layup
|
34-23
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|
36-23
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Zips offensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Greg Tribble makes two point layup
|
36-25
|
0:49
|
|
|
Bonnies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Loren Cristian Jackson steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Zips offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|