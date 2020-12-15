|
20:00
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva vs. Festus Ndumanya (Spencer Jones gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Wills steals)
|
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point dunk
|
2-0
|
18:55
|
|
|
TJ Starks turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Darius Brown II personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Bryce Wills assists)
|
4-0
|
18:18
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (lost ball) (Lance Coleman II steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Festus Ndumanya steals)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
6-0
|
15:41
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva blocks TJ Starks's two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TJ Starks offensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-0
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point jump shot
|
7-2
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
9-2
|
14:48
|
|
|
Darius Brown II shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-2
|
14:34
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Max Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Max Murrell personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Miles Brookins offensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Miles Brookins draws the foul)
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-3
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-4
|
13:40
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Harrick makes three point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists)
|
10-7
|
13:07
|
|
|
TJ Starks personal foul
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Noah Taitz makes two point dunk (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
12-7
|
12:30
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Miles Brookins makes two point layup (Festus Ndumanya assists)
|
12-9
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Spencer Jones assists)
|
14-9
|
12:02
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Miles Brookins offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
TJ Starks makes three point jump shot
|
14-12
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Michael O'Connell makes two point layup (Spencer Jones assists)
|
16-12
|
11:15
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell personal foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Spencer Jones blocks Miles Brookins's two point layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
+3
|
Noah Taitz makes three point jump shot
|
19-12
|
10:37
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick misses two point layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Miles Brookins offensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Miles Brookins makes two point layup
|
19-14
|
10:14
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Amound Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+3
|
TJ Starks makes three point jump shot
|
19-17
|
9:47
|
|
|
Noah Taitz turnover (lost ball) (Miles Brookins steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks TJ Starks's two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (TJ Starks steals)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke offensive foul
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke turnover
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick turnover (bad pass) (Jaiden Delaire steals)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Amound Anderson steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Amound Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Amound Anderson shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-17
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-17
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot
|
21-19
|
6:49
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke turnover (bad pass) (Ziaire Williams steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-19
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-19
|
5:59
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point layup
|
23-21
|
5:14
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot
|
23-24
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Darius Brown II offensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Alex Merkviladze makes three point jump shot (Darius Brown II assists)
|
23-27
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
25-27
|
4:06
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
3:20
|
|
|
Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Noah Taitz assists)
|
30-27
|
2:48
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
32-27
|
2:21
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
TJ Starks offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Festus Ndumanya makes two point layup (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|
32-29
|
2:14
|
|
|
Noah Taitz shooting foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Festus Ndumanya makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-30
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Noah Taitz assists)
|
35-30
|
1:44
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
James Keefe offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
TJ Starks personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
+3
|
TJ Starks makes three point jump shot
|
35-33
|
0:48
|
|
|
James Keefe offensive foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
James Keefe turnover
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
James Keefe personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Matadors 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|