20:00
Jump ball. Xavier Cork vs. Levi Stockard III (Catamounts gains possession)
19:39
Xavier Cork misses two point hook shot
19:37
Vince Williams defensive rebound
19:14
Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
19:12
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
19:00
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
0-2
19:00
Mason Faulkner shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)
19:00
+1
Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-3
18:39
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
18:37
Vince Williams defensive rebound
18:26
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
18:24
Mason Faulkner defensive rebound
18:14
Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot
18:12
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
17:59
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
0-5
17:40
+2
Tyler Harris makes two point dunk (Xavier Cork assists)
2-5
17:22
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
2-8
17:09
Tyler Harris turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
17:03
Vince Williams misses two point dunk
17:01
Travion McCray defensive rebound
16:51
Travion McCray misses three point jump shot
16:49
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
16:38
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
16:36
Xavier Cork defensive rebound
16:25
+2
Mason Faulkner makes two point jump shot
4-8
16:25
Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Mason Faulkner draws the foul)
16:25
+1
Mason Faulkner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-8
16:02
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Hason Ward assists)
5-10
15:39
+3
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Matt Halvorsen assists)
8-10
15:11
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
8-12
14:52
TV timeout
14:46
+2
Xavier Cork makes two point hook shot
10-12
14:31
+2
Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk (Hason Ward assists)
10-14
14:03
Travion McCray misses three point jump shot
14:01
Rams defensive rebound
13:37
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
13:35
Travion McCray defensive rebound
13:19
+3
Mason Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Travion McCray assists)
13-14
13:06
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
13:04
Matt Halvorsen defensive rebound
12:55
Xavier Cork offensive foul
12:55
Xavier Cork turnover
12:43
+2
Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
13-16
12:28
Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
12:22
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
13-19
12:05
Travion McCray misses three point jump shot
12:03
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
11:56
Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
11:54
Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
11:57
Jamir Watkins personal foul
11:57
TV timeout
11:46
+2
Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Travion McCray assists)
15-19
11:29
+2
Jamir Watkins makes two point layup (Corey Douglas assists)
15-21
11:12
Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
10:57
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
15-23
10:41
Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
10:41
Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Matt Halvorsen steals)
10:34
Matt Halvorsen turnover (bad pass) (Corey Douglas steals)
10:29
Jamir Watkins misses two point dunk
10:27
Mason Faulkner defensive rebound
10:11
+2
Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Matt Halvorsen assists)
17-23
9:58
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
9:56
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
9:50
Jimmy Clark III personal foul
9:26
Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot
9:24
Tyler Harris offensive rebound
9:21
+2
Tyler Harris makes two point layup
19-23
9:11
+2
Vince Williams makes two point layup
19-25
8:44
Travion McCray turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
8:39
+2
Vince Williams makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
19-27
8:39
+3
Travion McCray makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
22-27
7:56
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
7:54
Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
7:38
Mason Faulkner misses two point jump shot
7:36
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
7:32
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
7:30
Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
7:22
Vince Williams blocks Ahmir Langlais's two point layup
7:20
Catamounts offensive rebound
7:20
TV timeout
6:59
Travion McCray misses two point layup
6:57
Vince Williams defensive rebound
6:41
+2
Josh Banks makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
22-29
6:10
+2
Xavier Cork makes two point dunk (Travion McCray assists)
24-29
5:49
Josh Banks misses two point layup
5:47
Josh Banks offensive rebound
5:47
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
5:45
Matt Halvorsen defensive rebound
5:34
+3
Mason Faulkner makes three point jump shot
27-29
5:06
Xavier Cork blocks Mikeal Brown-Jones's two point layup
5:04
Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
4:58
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
4:45
+2
Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists)
29-29
4:38
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:36
Hason Ward offensive rebound
4:28
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
29-31
4:15
Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot
4:13
Catamounts offensive rebound
4:12
Catamounts 30 second timeout
4:12
TV timeout
4:04
Xavier Cork offensive foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
4:04
Xavier Cork turnover
3:51
Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Travion McCray draws the foul)
3:51
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover
3:21
Travion McCray misses three point jump shot
3:19
Hason Ward defensive rebound
3:07
Tyler Harris shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
3:07
+1
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-32
3:07
+1
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-33
2:59
Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass)
2:34
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
29-36
2:17
Ahmir Langlais misses two point layup
2:15
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
2:10
+3
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
29-39
1:41
Mason Faulkner turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
1:34
+2
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
29-41
1:28
Sin'Cere McMahon turnover (lost ball)
1:02
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
1:00
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
0:31
Mason Faulkner misses two point jump shot
0:29
Hason Ward defensive rebound
0:23
+2
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
29-43
0:13
Vince Williams personal foul
0:13
Vince Williams technical foul
0:13
+1
Matt Halvorsen makes technical free throw 1 of 2
30-43
0:13
Matt Halvorsen misses technical free throw 2 of 2
0:01
Sin'Cere McMahon turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
0:00
|
End of period
|