20:00
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly vs. Nysier Brooks (Justin Champagnie gains possession)
19:37
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
19:35
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
19:30
+2
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup
2-0
19:16
Elijah Olaniyi misses two point layup
19:14
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
19:09
Nysier Brooks misses two point layup
19:07
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
19:05
Isaiah Wong blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup
19:03
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
18:50
Justin Champagnie shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
18:50
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-1
18:50
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
18:26
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
18:24
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
18:15
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
18:13
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
17:54
Xavier Johnson turnover (traveling)
17:54
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
17:54
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-3
17:54
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
17:37
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
17:35
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
17:26
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
17:24
Panthers defensive rebound
17:08
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
17:06
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
17:03
Justin Champagnie turnover (bad pass)
16:42
Elijah Olaniyi misses two point layup
16:40
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
16:37
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass)
16:20
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
16:20
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:20
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:20
Panthers defensive rebound
16:06
Justin Champagnie personal foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
15:47
Jump ball. Isaiah Wong vs. Xavier Johnson (Hurricanes gains possession)
15:41
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
15:41
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
15:39
Anthony Walker offensive rebound
15:36
Isaiah Wong turnover (traveling)
15:24
+3
Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
5-4
14:57
John Hugley personal foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
14:44
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
14:42
Anthony Walker offensive rebound
14:34
Nysier Brooks turnover (traveling)
14:13
+2
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
7-4
14:13
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
14:13
+1
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-4
14:02
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (John Hugley steals)
13:57
+2
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
10-4
13:38
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point layup
10-6
13:16
+2
John Hugley makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
12-6
12:58
+2
Matt Cross makes two point layup
12-8
12:43
Au'Diese Toney misses two point jump shot
12:41
Matt Cross defensive rebound
12:30
Au'Diese Toney shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
12:30
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:30
+1
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-9
12:30
+1
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-9
12:15
Anthony Walker blocks William Jeffress Jr.'s two point jump shot
12:13
Panthers offensive rebound
12:11
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:09
Hurricanes defensive rebound
11:41
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
11:39
Noah Collier defensive rebound
11:15
Deng Gak shooting foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
11:15
TV timeout
11:15
+1
John Hugley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-9
11:15
John Hugley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:15
Matt Cross defensive rebound
10:53
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
13-11
10:31
Femi Odukale misses two point layup
10:29
Deng Gak defensive rebound
10:19
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point jump shot
13-13
9:57
+2
Femi Odukale makes two point jump shot (John Hugley assists)
15-13
9:32
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
9:30
Noah Collier defensive rebound
9:10
+2
Au'Diese Toney makes two point jump shot
17-13
8:46
Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
8:44
Noah Collier defensive rebound
8:33
Deng Gak shooting foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
8:33
John Hugley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:18
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
8:33
+1
John Hugley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-13
8:18
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
8:16
Panthers defensive rebound
7:52
Femi Odukale turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
7:46
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
7:44
Terrell Brown defensive rebound
7:43
TV timeout
7:14
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
7:12
Panthers offensive rebound
7:12
Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
6:54
Nysier Brooks misses two point layup
6:52
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
6:44
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:42
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
6:33
Harlond Beverly turnover (traveling)
6:19
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
6:17
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
6:12
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
18-15
6:12
Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
6:12
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-16
5:59
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass)
5:51
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)
5:46
+2
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
20-16
5:31
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
5:30
Jump ball. Ithiel Horton vs. Nysier Brooks (Panthers gains possession)
5:18
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
5:16
Nike Sibande offensive rebound
5:12
Nike Sibande offensive foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
5:12
Nike Sibande turnover
4:57
Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
4:57
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:41
Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
4:57
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:57
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
4:41
Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
4:21
Femi Odukale shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
4:21
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:15
John Hugley blocks Elijah Olaniyi's two point layup
4:21
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:21
Elijah Olaniyi offensive rebound
4:15
John Hugley blocks Elijah Olaniyi's two point layup
4:13
Noah Collier defensive rebound
4:13
Harlond Beverly personal foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
4:00
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point layup (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
22-16
|
4:00
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
John Hugley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-16
|
3:43
|
|
|
Noah Collier shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point layup (Femi Odukale assists)
|
25-16
|
3:03
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Femi Odukale turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney blocks Isaiah Wong's two point layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Femi Odukale turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Olaniyi steals)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point dunk
|
25-18
|
2:08
|
|
|
Femi Odukale turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot
|
25-20
|
1:53
|
|
|
Onyebuchi Ezeakudo shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-21
|
1:33
|
|
|
Anthony Walker personal foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
John Hugley turnover
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Terrell Brown shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-22
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-23
|
0:51
|
|
|
Nike Sibande misses two point layup
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (Au'Diese Toney steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nike Sibande personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point layup (Noah Collier assists)
|
27-23
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-25
|
0:05
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nike Sibande personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-24
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-25
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|