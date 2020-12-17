NEBOM
WYO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Matt Pile vs. Hunter Thompson (Matt Pile gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Wanjang Tut misses two point hook shot
|19:42
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|
|Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|18:41
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point driving jump shot
|2-0
|18:18
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Matt Pile blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|18:04
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|17:57
|
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point step back jump shot
|2-3
|17:37
|
|Matt Pile misses two point layup
|17:35
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)
|17:22
|
|Jeremiah Oden turnover
|16:59
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|4-3
|16:38
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot
|6-3
|16:09
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup
|6-5
|15:49
|
|+2
|Ayo Akinwole makes two point jump shot
|8-5
|15:27
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Sam'i Roe defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|+3
|Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Marlon Ruffin assists)
|11-5
|14:58
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|11-8
|14:40
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot
|13-8
|14:14
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup
|13-10
|13:58
|
|+2
|Marlon Ruffin makes two point pullup jump shot
|15-10
|13:48
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Marlon Ruffin steals)
|13:43
|
|Ayo Akinwole turnover (lost ball)
|13:43
|
|TV timeout
|13:27
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot
|15-13
|12:52
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point jump shot
|17-13
|12:36
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Kenny Foster offensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Wanjang Tut steals)
|12:18
|
|Darrius Hughes misses two point layup
|12:16
|
|La'Mel Robinson offensive rebound
|12:12
|
|+2
|La'Mel Robinson makes two point putback layup
|19-13
|11:59
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|
|Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|+2
|La'Mel Robinson makes two point layup
|21-13
|11:30
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|21-15
|11:13
|
|Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|TV timeout
|10:35
|
|Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Matt Pile offensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Matt Pile misses two point turnaround hook shot
|10:20
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Jadin Booth turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
|9:39
|
|Eoin Nelson misses two point layup
|9:37
|
|Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|La'Mel Robinson misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Matt Pile personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|9:07
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|
|Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|21-17
|8:36
|
|Wanjang Tut offensive foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|8:36
|
|Wanjang Tut turnover
|8:24
|
|Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|8:22
|
|Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Wanjang Tut misses two point layup
|8:11
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|21-19
|7:45
|
|Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|7:44
|
|TV timeout
|7:37
|
|Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|7:37
|
|Matt Pile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:37
|
|7:37
|
|7:37
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Marlon Ruffin shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:10
|
|+1
|21-20
|7:10
|
|+1
|21-20
|6:57
|
|+2
|Matt Pile makes two point hook shot
|23-20
|6:33
|
|Wanjang Tut blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
|6:31
|
|Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Wanjang Tut offensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Wanjang Tut turnover (traveling)
|5:57
|
|+2
|Eoin Nelson makes two point layup (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|23-22
|5:34
|
|+2
|Matt Pile makes two point layup
|25-22
|5:14
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|25-24
|4:52
|
|Matt Pile misses two point hook shot
|4:50
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|4:45
|
|Eoin Nelson offensive foul
|4:45
|
|Eoin Nelson turnover
|4:26
|
|Matt Pile misses two point layup
|4:24
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|4:18
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|25-27
|3:44
|
|Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|Jadin Booth shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|3:35
|
|TV timeout
|3:35
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-28
|3:35
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|3:23
|
|Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Jadin Booth defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Jadin Booth misses two point layup
|3:01
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|2:56
|
|Jeremiah Oden turnover (lost ball) (Sam'i Roe steals)
|2:47
|
|Sam'i Roe misses two point layup
|2:45
|
|Ayo Akinwole offensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|25-32
|2:08
|
|Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
|2:06
|
|Matt Pile offensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Hunter Thompson personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Wanjang Tut blocks Xavier Dusell's two point layup
|1:35
|
|Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Eoin Nelson personal foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Sam'i Roe offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Darrius Hughes shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|0:59
|
|0:59
|
|+1
|25-33
|0:59
|
|+1
|25-33
|0:45
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point jump shot (Sam'i Roe assists)
|27-33
|0:43
|
|0:43
|
|0:41
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|0:27
|
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|+3
|Marlon Ruffin makes three point jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|30-33
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|30-36
|19:30
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)
|19:30
|
|+1
|Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-36
|19:30
|
|+1
|Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|19:19
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|32-38
|19:07
|
|Matt Pile misses two point hook shot
|19:05
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|18:54
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (carrying)
|18:39
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)
|18:39
|
|+1
|Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-38
|18:39
|
|+1
|Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-38
|18:27
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Matt Pile defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|+2
|Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot
|36-38
|17:53
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|17:51
|
|Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|17:45
|
|Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|17:36
|
|+2
|Matt Pile makes two point dunk (Sam'i Roe assists)
|38-38
|17:26
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup
|17:24
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point putback layup
|38-40
|17:09
|
|Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|38-43
|16:50
|
|Drake Jeffries technical foul
|16:50
|
|+1
|Ayo Akinwole makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|39-43
|16:50
|
|+1
|Ayo Akinwole makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|40-43
|16:32
|
|Matt Pile misses two point layup
|16:30
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Matt Pile personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|16:22
|
|Ayo Akinwole personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|Darrius Hughes personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|16:10
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Darrius Hughes turnover (traveling)
|15:49
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|15:44
|
|Drake Jeffries personal foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|+2
|Ayo Akinwole makes two point floating jump shot
|42-43
|15:13
|
|+2
|Drake Jeffries makes two point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|42-45
|15:00
|
|+2
|Darrius Hughes makes two point layup (Marlon Ruffin assists)
|44-46
|14:46
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|44-49
|14:33
|
|Marcus Williams personal foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)
|14:12
|
|+2
|La'Mel Robinson makes two point driving layup
|46-49
|14:00
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|46-51
|13:35
|
|+2
|Marlon Ruffin makes two point layup
|48-51
|13:26
|
|Hunter Maldonado offensive foul
|13:26
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover
|13:27
|
|Official timeout
|13:27
|
|Wanjang Tut turnover
|13:27
|
|Wanjang Tut technical foul
|13:27
|
|+1
|Drake Jeffries makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|48-51
|13:27
|
|+1
|Drake Jeffries makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|48-52
|13:25
|
|Marlon Ruffin personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|13:19
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|13:17