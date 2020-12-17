NEBOM
WYO

1st Half
NEBOM
Mavericks
30
WYO
Cowboys
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Matt Pile vs. Hunter Thompson (Matt Pile gains possession)  
19:44   Wanjang Tut misses two point hook shot  
19:42   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
19:26   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
19:01   Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
18:50   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
18:41 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point driving jump shot 2-0
18:18   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
18:06   Matt Pile blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup  
18:04   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
17:57 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point step back jump shot 2-3
17:37   Matt Pile misses two point layup  
17:35   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
17:22   Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)  
17:22   Jeremiah Oden turnover  
16:59 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point layup 4-3
16:38   Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:36   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
16:26 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot 6-3
16:09 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 6-5
15:49 +2 Ayo Akinwole makes two point jump shot 8-5
15:27   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
15:25   Sam'i Roe defensive rebound  
15:17 +3 Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Marlon Ruffin assists) 11-5
14:58 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 11-8
14:40 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-8
14:14 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup 13-10
13:58 +2 Marlon Ruffin makes two point pullup jump shot 15-10
13:48   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Marlon Ruffin steals)  
13:43   Ayo Akinwole turnover (lost ball)  
13:43   TV timeout  
13:27 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot 15-13
12:52 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point jump shot 17-13
12:36   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
12:25   Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Wanjang Tut steals)  
12:18   Darrius Hughes misses two point layup  
12:16   La'Mel Robinson offensive rebound  
12:12 +2 La'Mel Robinson makes two point putback layup 19-13
11:59   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
11:57   Darrius Hughes defensive rebound  
11:47 +2 La'Mel Robinson makes two point layup 21-13
11:30 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 21-15
11:13   Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot  
11:11   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
10:57   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Mavericks defensive rebound  
10:55   TV timeout  
10:35   Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot  
10:33   Matt Pile offensive rebound  
10:22   Matt Pile misses two point turnaround hook shot  
10:20   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
10:11   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
10:09   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
9:53   Jadin Booth turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
9:39   Eoin Nelson misses two point layup  
9:37   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
9:20   La'Mel Robinson misses three point jump shot  
9:18   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
9:13   Matt Pile personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
9:07   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
8:56   Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
8:50 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup 21-17
8:36   Wanjang Tut offensive foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
8:36   Wanjang Tut turnover  
8:24   Kwane Marble II misses two point layup  
8:22   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
8:13   Wanjang Tut misses two point layup  
8:11   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
8:03 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 21-19
7:45   Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Mavericks offensive rebound  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:37   Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)  
7:37   Matt Pile misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:37   Matt Pile misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:37   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
7:12   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:10   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
7:10   Marlon Ruffin shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
7:10   Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:10 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-20
6:57 +2 Matt Pile makes two point hook shot 23-20
6:33   Wanjang Tut blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup  
6:31   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
6:18   Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot  
6:16   Wanjang Tut offensive rebound  
6:16   Wanjang Tut turnover (traveling)  
5:57 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point layup (Jeremiah Oden assists) 23-22
5:34 +2 Matt Pile makes two point layup 25-22
5:14 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 25-24
4:52   Matt Pile misses two point hook shot  
4:50   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
4:45   Eoin Nelson offensive foul  
4:45   Eoin Nelson turnover  
4:26   Matt Pile misses two point layup  
4:24   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
4:18 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 25-27
3:44   Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot  
3:42   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
3:35   Jadin Booth shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-28
3:35 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-29
3:23   Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
3:10   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Jadin Booth defensive rebound  
3:03   Jadin Booth misses two point layup  
3:01   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
2:56   Jeremiah Oden turnover (lost ball) (Sam'i Roe steals)  
2:47   Sam'i Roe misses two point layup  
2:45   Ayo Akinwole offensive rebound  
2:43   Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot  
2:41   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
2:31 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists) 25-32
2:08   Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot  
2:06   Matt Pile offensive rebound  
2:06   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)  
1:51   Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
1:37   Wanjang Tut blocks Xavier Dusell's two point layup  
1:35   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
1:29   Eoin Nelson personal foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)  
1:16   Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot  
1:14   Sam'i Roe offensive rebound  
1:06   Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot  
1:04   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
0:59   Darrius Hughes shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
0:59   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:59 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-33
0:45 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point jump shot (Sam'i Roe assists) 27-33
0:43   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
0:41   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
0:29   Kwane Marble II misses two point layup  
0:27   Mavericks defensive rebound  
0:02 +3 Marlon Ruffin makes three point jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists) 30-33

2nd Half
NEBOM
Mavericks
48
WYO
Cowboys
49

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-36
19:30   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)  
19:30 +1 Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-36
19:30 +1 Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-36
19:19 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 32-38
19:07   Matt Pile misses two point hook shot  
19:05   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
18:54   Marcus Williams turnover (carrying)  
18:39   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)  
18:39 +1 Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-38
18:39 +1 Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-38
18:27   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Matt Pile defensive rebound  
18:11 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot 36-38
17:53   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
17:51   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
17:47   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
17:45   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
17:36 +2 Matt Pile makes two point dunk (Sam'i Roe assists) 38-38
17:26   Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup  
17:24   Hunter Thompson offensive rebound  
17:24 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point putback layup 38-40
17:09   Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot  
17:07   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
16:55 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 38-43
16:50   Drake Jeffries technical foul  
16:50 +1 Ayo Akinwole makes technical free throw 1 of 2 39-43
16:50 +1 Ayo Akinwole makes technical free throw 2 of 2 40-43
16:32   Matt Pile misses two point layup  
16:30   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
16:30   Matt Pile personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
16:22   Ayo Akinwole personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
16:18   Darrius Hughes personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
16:10   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
16:05   Darrius Hughes turnover (traveling)  
15:49   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
15:44   Drake Jeffries personal foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:32 +2 Ayo Akinwole makes two point floating jump shot 42-43
15:13 +2 Drake Jeffries makes two point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 42-45
15:00 +2 Darrius Hughes makes two point layup (Marlon Ruffin assists) 44-46
14:46 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 44-49
14:33   Marcus Williams personal foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)  
14:12 +2 La'Mel Robinson makes two point driving layup 46-49
14:00 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup 46-51
13:35 +2 Marlon Ruffin makes two point layup 48-51
13:26   Hunter Maldonado offensive foul  
13:26   Hunter Maldonado turnover  
13:27   Official timeout  
13:27   Wanjang Tut turnover  
13:27   Wanjang Tut technical foul  
13:27 +1 Drake Jeffries makes technical free throw 1 of 2 48-51
13:27 +1 Drake Jeffries makes technical free throw 2 of 2 48-52
13:25   Marlon Ruffin personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
13:19   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
13:17