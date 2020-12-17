EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points, Eric Williams Jr. added 16 and Oregon defeated San Francisco 74-64 on Thursday night.

The Ducks scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 52-31 lead. The Dons scored nine straight to pull within six with 91 seconds to go but didn't score again.

San Francisco missed its first 10 shots of the second half to fall behind. An offensive rebound for USF and four straight Oregon turnovers led to the closing rally.

Chris Duarte and Amauri Hardy scored 11 points apiece for Oregon (5-1), which added the game on Tuesday.

Raavi Jurkatamm led the Dons (5-4) with a career-high 15 points. Khalil Shabazz added 11 points and Jamaree Bouyea and Damari Milstead 10 apiece.

Oregon has won five straight after dropping its opener and was coming off a Pac-12 opening win at Washington, 74-71. Williams has scored at least 11 points in every game for the Ducks, and after scoring 909 points in two seasons at Duquesne, is 10 points from reaching 1,000.

The Ducks took the lead for good with 10-0 straight points in the middle of the first half that made it 24-18.

San Francisco lost a heart-breaker to another Pac-12 Conference foe on Sunday when Cal hit a last-second 3-pointer to win 72-70. A Wednesday game at USC was called off.

