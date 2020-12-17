STJOES
DREXEL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taylor Funk vs. James Butler (Camren Wynter gains possession)
|19:47
|
|Jordan Hall personal foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)
|19:27
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|19:10
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:10
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|19:10
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|19:10
|
|Jump ball. Camren Wynter vs. Taylor Funk (Hawks gains possession)
|18:54
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
|18:52
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|+2
|Zach Walton makes two point layup (James Butler assists)
|2-2
|18:24
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup
|4-2
|17:54
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:44
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot
|6-4
|17:32
|
|James Butler misses two point layup
|17:30
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)
|17:13
|
|Zach Walton turnover (lost ball)
|17:03
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|17:01
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|8-4
|16:38
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Mate Okros shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|16:32
|
|Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:16
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)
|16:32
|
|+1
|Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-4
|16:16
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)
|16:05
|
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|11-4
|15:53
|
|Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|15:47
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup
|11-6
|15:41
|
|Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|15:14
|
|Rahmir Moore personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|15:14
|
|TV timeout
|14:56
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|11-8
|14:46
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|
|Anthony Longpre offensive rebound
|14:39
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|14:39
|
|+1
|Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-8
|14:39
|
|Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:39
|
|Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|14:31
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|14:19
|
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|12-11
|13:41
|
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|12-14
|14:02
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)
|13:41
|
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|12-14
|13:26
|
|+2
|Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot
|14-14
|13:20
|
|Jack Forrest personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|13:13
|
|Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|12:58
|
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|14-16
|12:37
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|
|Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Lamar Oden Jr. assists)
|14-18
|11:42
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|11:40
|
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|11:35
|
|Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:25
|
|Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|
|+1
|Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|11:25
|
|Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|11:01
|
|Matey Juric shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|11:01
|
|+1
|Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-19
|11:01
|
|+1
|Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|10:38
|
|Zach Walton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)
|10:24
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot
|18-19
|10:02
|
|Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)
|10:02
|
|+1
|James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|10:02
|
|+1
|James Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-21
|9:46
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Ryan Daly offensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point tip shot
|20-21
|9:33
|
|Zach Walton turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|9:26
|
|Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)
|9:22
|
|+3
|Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (Matey Juric assists)
|20-24
|9:09
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|20-27
|8:34
|
|Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Matey Juric steals)
|8:19
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|8:17
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup
|20-29
|8:05
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|8:12
|
|TV timeout
|8:05
|
|Anton Jansson offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|8:05
|
|Anton Jansson turnover
|7:40
|
|+3
|Matey Juric makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|20-32
|7:26
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|7:24
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)
|7:14
|
|+2
|Jordan Hall makes two point layup
|22-32
|6:56
|
|Mate Okros turnover (traveling)
|6:34
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)
|6:29
|
|Jordan Hall shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)
|6:29
|
|Zach Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:21
|
|Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|6:29
|
|+1
|Zach Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-33
|6:21
|
|Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|6:15
|
|Ryan Daly offensive foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)
|6:15
|
|Ryan Daly turnover
|5:57
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot
|22-35
|5:34
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|22-38
|5:08
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|5:08
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Xavier Bell turnover (out of bounds)
|4:49
|
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|24-38
|4:20
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|
|Mate Okros offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Jump ball. Mate Okros vs. Ryan Daly (Dragons gains possession)
|4:03
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|24-40
|3:55
|
|Camren Wynter shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:55
|
|+1
|Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-40
|3:55
|
|+1
|Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-40
|3:29
|
|Ryan Daly blocks Camren Wynter's two point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Camren Wynter shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|3:15
|
|+1
|Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-40
|3:15
|
|+1
|Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-40
|2:56
|
|James Butler misses two point layup
|2:54
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|2:50
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists)
|30-40
|2:14
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|2:29
|
|+2
|Zach Walton makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|30-42
|2:14
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|2:14
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-42
|2:14
|
|Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:14
|
|Dragons defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Zach Walton misses two point jump shot
|1:54
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|
|Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-42
|1:44
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-42
|1:18
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|1:16
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|1:14
|
|James Butler misses two point layup
|1:12
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists)
|35-42
|0:37
|
|Jack Forrest personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-43
|0:37
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-44
|0:25
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|0:23
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Tim Perry Jr. personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-44
|0:01
|
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-44
|19:49
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|
|Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|19:38
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists)
|39-44
|19:20
|
|+3
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes three point jump shot (James Butler assists)
|39-47
|19:08
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover (traveling)
|18:49
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|39-49
|18:27
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Dahmir Bishop offensive rebound
|18:22
|
|+3
|Ryan Daly makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists)
|42-49
|17:53
|
|James Butler turnover (traveling)
|17:36
|
|+3
|Ryan Daly makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists)
|45-49
|17:17
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup
|45-51
|17:17
|
|Taylor Funk shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)
|17:17
|
|+1
|James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-52
|17:09
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)
|16:50
|
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass)
|16:32
|
|+3
|Rahmir Moore makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|48-52
|16:05
|
|Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|16:00
|
|Taylor Funk blocks James Butler's two point layup
|15:58
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|15:48
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists)
|50-52
|15:39
|
|Mate Okros offensive foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|15:39
|
|Mate Okros turnover
|15:39
|
|TV timeout
|15:21
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point layup
|52-52
|14:34
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|14:24
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists)
|55-52
|14:05
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|14:03
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|13:59
|
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|55-54
|13:43
|
|+2
|Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot
|57-54
|13:31
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|57-56
|13:18
|
|Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:16