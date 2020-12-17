STJOES
DREXEL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
37
DREXEL
Dragons
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. James Butler (Camren Wynter gains possession)  
19:47   Jordan Hall personal foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)  
19:27   T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot  
19:25   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
19:10 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:10   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
19:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
19:10   Jump ball. Camren Wynter vs. Taylor Funk (Hawks gains possession)  
18:54   Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup  
18:52   James Butler defensive rebound  
18:34 +2 Zach Walton makes two point layup (James Butler assists) 2-2
18:24 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup 4-2
17:54 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot 4-4
17:44 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot 6-4
17:32   James Butler misses two point layup  
17:30   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
17:25   Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)  
17:13   Zach Walton turnover (lost ball)  
17:03   T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
17:01 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 8-4
16:38   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
16:36   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:32   Mate Okros shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
16:32   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:16   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)  
16:32 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-4
16:16   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)  
16:05 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 11-4
15:53   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
15:51   James Butler offensive rebound  
15:47 +2 James Butler makes two point layup 11-6
15:41   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:39   James Butler defensive rebound  
15:14   Rahmir Moore personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
15:14   TV timeout  
14:56 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 11-8
14:46   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Anthony Longpre offensive rebound  
14:39   T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
14:39 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-8
14:39   Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:39   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
14:31   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
14:19 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists) 12-11
13:41 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 12-14
14:02   Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)  
13:41 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 12-14
13:26 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot 14-14
13:20   Jack Forrest personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
13:13   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
12:58 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 14-16
12:37   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound  
12:20   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
12:18   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
12:09   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound  
12:02 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Lamar Oden Jr. assists) 14-18
11:42   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
11:40   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
11:35   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:25   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
11:35 +1 Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-19
11:25   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
11:06   Lamar Oden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
11:01   Matey Juric shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)  
11:01 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-19
11:01 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-19
10:38   Zach Walton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)  
10:24 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot 18-19
10:02   Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)  
10:02 +1 James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
10:02 +1 James Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
9:46   Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Ryan Daly offensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point tip shot 20-21
9:33   Zach Walton turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
9:26   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)  
9:22 +3 Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (Matey Juric assists) 20-24
9:09   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
9:07   James Butler defensive rebound  
8:52 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 20-27
8:34   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Matey Juric steals)  
8:19   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
8:17   James Butler offensive rebound  
8:15 +2 James Butler makes two point layup 20-29
8:05   Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
8:12   TV timeout  
8:05   Anton Jansson offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
8:05   Anton Jansson turnover  
7:40 +3 Matey Juric makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists) 20-32
7:26   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
7:24   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
7:20   Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)  
7:14 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point layup 22-32
6:56   Mate Okros turnover (traveling)  
6:34   Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)  
6:29   Jordan Hall shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)  
6:29   Zach Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:21   Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
6:29 +1 Zach Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-33
6:21   Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
6:15   Ryan Daly offensive foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)  
6:15   Ryan Daly turnover  
5:57 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot 22-35
5:34   Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
5:24 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 22-38
5:08   James Butler defensive rebound  
5:10   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
5:08   James Butler defensive rebound  
5:04   Xavier Bell turnover (out of bounds)  
4:49 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 24-38
4:20   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Mate Okros offensive rebound  
4:17   Jump ball. Mate Okros vs. Ryan Daly (Dragons gains possession)  
4:03 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 24-40
3:55   Camren Wynter shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-40
3:55 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-40
3:29   Ryan Daly blocks Camren Wynter's two point jump shot  
3:27   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
3:15   Camren Wynter shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
3:15 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-40
3:15 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-40
2:56   James Butler misses two point layup  
2:54   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
2:50 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists) 30-40
2:14   Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
2:29 +2 Zach Walton makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 30-42
2:14   Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
2:14 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-42
2:14   Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:14   Dragons defensive rebound  
1:56   Zach Walton misses two point jump shot  
1:54   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
1:46   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
1:44   Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
1:44 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-42
1:44 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-42
1:18   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
1:16   James Butler offensive rebound  
1:14   James Butler misses two point layup  
1:12   James Butler offensive rebound  
1:10   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
1:08   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
0:58 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists) 35-42
0:37   Jack Forrest personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
0:37 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
0:37 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
0:25   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
0:23   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
0:03   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
0:01   Tim Perry Jr. personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-44
0:01 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-44

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
40
DREXEL
Dragons
37

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
19:38 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists) 39-44
19:20 +3 T.J. Bickerstaff makes three point jump shot (James Butler assists) 39-47
19:08   Rahmir Moore turnover (traveling)  
18:49 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists) 39-49
18:27   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Dahmir Bishop offensive rebound  
18:22 +3 Ryan Daly makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists) 42-49
17:53   James Butler turnover (traveling)  
17:36 +3 Ryan Daly makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists) 45-49
17:17 +2 James Butler makes two point layup 45-51
17:17   Taylor Funk shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)  
17:17 +1 James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-52
17:09   Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)  
16:50   Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass)  
16:32 +3 Rahmir Moore makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 48-52
16:05   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
16:03   James Butler offensive rebound  
16:00   Taylor Funk blocks James Butler's two point layup  
15:58   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:48 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists) 50-52
15:39   Mate Okros offensive foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
15:39   Mate Okros turnover  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:21   Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot  
15:19   James Butler defensive rebound  
15:09   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
14:59   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Rahmir Moore offensive rebound  
14:52 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point layup 52-52
14:34   T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
14:24 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists) 55-52
14:05   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup  
14:03   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound  
13:59 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup 55-54
13:43 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot 57-54
13:31 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists) 57-56
13:18   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
13:16