AF
NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|19:47
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|19:23
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|18:52
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|18:36
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|0-2
|18:02
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|2-2
|17:50
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|2-5
|17:27
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|2-8
|17:09
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|17:01
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk
|2-10
|16:48
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|16:48
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-10
|16:48
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-10
|16:39
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point alley-oop dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|4-12
|16:16
|
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|16:14
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|15:55
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|15:53
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:48
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|15:48
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-13
|15:48
|
|Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:48
|
|Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|15:47
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul
|15:22
|
|Abe Kinrade turnover (bad pass)
|15:13
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul
|15:13
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|14:58
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Abe Kinrade assists)
|6-13
|14:42
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|14:40
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul
|14:37
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|14:30
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|8-13
|14:13
|
|+2
|DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|8-15
|13:52
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|10-15
|13:10
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|10-18
|12:46
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point reverse layup
|12-18
|12:27
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Grant Sherfield personal foul
|12:10
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point layup
|12:08
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|12-21
|11:47
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|11:39
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|12-23
|11:38
|
|Glen McClintock turnover
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:17
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-24
|10:54
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Kane Milling turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|10:24
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|14-24
|10:14
|
|Robby Robinson turnover (double dribble)
|9:50
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|9:50
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-24
|9:50
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-24
|9:29
|
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|9:27
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|9:22
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point putback dunk
|16-26
|9:07
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|9:07
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|8:48
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|16-28
|8:30
|
|Alem Huseinovic personal foul
|8:30
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|18-28
|8:12
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
|18-30
|7:58
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point floating jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|18-32
|7:21
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|21-32
|7:07
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul
|7:07
|
|TV timeout
|7:01
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|7:01
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|21-33
|7:01
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|21-34
|7:01
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|21-35
|6:44
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|23-35
|6:21
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul
|6:16
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul
|6:16
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-36
|6:16
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-37
|6:06
|
|Nikc Jackson blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|6:04
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|5:42
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|26-37
|5:24
|
|+2
|DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|26-39
|4:48
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:32
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|4:31
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (carrying)
|4:14
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|3:54
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|28-39
|3:54
|
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|3:54
|
|TV timeout
|3:53
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-39
|3:44
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|3:44
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:44
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|3:16
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:52
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|3:16
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-39
|3:05
|
|Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|2:52
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|2:52
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:52
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Tre Coleman offensive foul
|2:05
|
|Tre Coleman turnover
|1:56
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul
|1:56
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-39
|1:56
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:56
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-40
|1:46
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-41
|1:19
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|34-41
|1:01
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)
|0:29
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|37-41
|0:01
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|0:16
|
|Robby Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)
|0:01
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-41
|0:01
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|19:32
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|19:17
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists)
|41-41
|18:52
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball)
|18:27
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|18:21
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|41-43
|18:00
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|17:35
|
|Warren Washington personal foul
|17:31
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball)
|17:19
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|41-45
|17:03
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)
|16:54
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|41-48
|16:36
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point finger roll layup
|16:34
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul
|16:26
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|15:57
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point layup
|15:55
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|15:43
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot
|43-48
|15:05
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|15:03
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul
|15:03
|
|TV timeout
|14:46
|
|DeAndre Henry turnover (traveling)
|14:32
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|46-48
|14:09
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)
|13:46
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|46-51
|13:46
|
|Glen McClintock shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|13:46
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-52
|13:19
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Ameka Akaya's two point layup
|13:17
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|13:13
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|46-55
|12:57
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|46-57
|12:50
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|12:50
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:50
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup
|48-57
|12:18
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|12:18
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-58
|12:18
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-59
|11:57
|
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|11:55
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|Warren Washington personal foul
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:34
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Alem Huseinovic offensive foul
|11:22
|
|Alem Huseinovic turnover
|11:14
|
|Kane Milling personal foul
|11:11
|
|Kane Milling personal foul
|11:05
|
|DeAndre Henry personal foul
|11:05
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:05
|
|Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Zane Meeks blocks Nikc Jackson's two point layup
|10:58
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point layup
|10:42
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|50-59