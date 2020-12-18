AF
NEVADA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
AF
Falcons
39
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
19:47   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
19:23   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
18:52   Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
18:36   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
18:23 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 0-2
18:02 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 2-2
17:50 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 2-5
17:27   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
17:21 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 2-8
17:09   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
17:01 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk 2-10
16:48   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
16:48 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-10
16:48 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-10
16:39 +2 Warren Washington makes two point alley-oop dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 4-12
16:16   Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot  
16:14   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
16:14   Falcons 30 second timeout  
15:55   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
15:53   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
15:48   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
15:48 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-13
15:48   Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:48   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
15:47   K.J. Hymes personal foul  
15:22   Abe Kinrade turnover (bad pass)  
15:13   K.J. Hymes offensive foul  
15:13   K.J. Hymes turnover  
14:58 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Abe Kinrade assists) 6-13
14:42   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
14:40   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
14:40   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul  
14:37   Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
14:30 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 8-13
14:13 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 8-15
13:52   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
13:50   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
13:43   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
13:24 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup 10-15
13:10 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 10-18
12:46 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point reverse layup 12-18
12:27   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:25   Falcons defensive rebound  
12:12   Grant Sherfield personal foul  
12:10   Ameka Akaya misses two point layup  
12:08   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
12:02 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 12-21
11:47   Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
11:39 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 12-23
11:38   Glen McClintock turnover  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:17   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
11:17   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-24
10:54   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
10:52   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
10:39   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
10:30   Kane Milling turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)  
10:24 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 14-24
10:14   Robby Robinson turnover (double dribble)  
9:50   Warren Washington shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
9:50 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-24
9:50 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-24
9:29   Warren Washington misses two point layup  
9:27   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
9:22 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback dunk 16-26
9:07   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup  
9:07   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
8:48 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot 16-28
8:30   Alem Huseinovic personal foul  
8:30 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 18-28
8:12 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 18-30
7:58   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
7:56   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
7:49 +2 Warren Washington makes two point floating jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 18-32
7:21 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 21-32
7:07   A.J. Walker personal foul  
7:07   TV timeout  
7:01   A.J. Walker shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
7:01 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 21-33
7:01 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 21-34
7:01 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 21-35
6:44 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 23-35
6:21   Glen McClintock personal foul  
6:16   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:16   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
6:16   Chris Joyce personal foul  
6:16 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-36
6:16 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-37
6:06   Nikc Jackson blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
6:04   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
5:42 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 26-37
5:24 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists) 26-39
4:48   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
4:31   Nikc Jackson turnover (carrying)  
4:14   Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
3:54 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists) 28-39
3:54   Grant Sherfield shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:53 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-39
3:44   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
3:44   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:44   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
3:16   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
3:16   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:52   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
3:16 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-39
3:05   Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
2:52   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
2:52   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
2:52   Zane Meeks personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
2:52   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:52   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
2:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:32   Falcons defensive rebound  
2:19   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
2:17   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
2:05   Tre Coleman offensive foul  
2:05   Tre Coleman turnover  
1:56   Robby Robinson personal foul  
1:56 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-39
1:56   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:56   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
1:46   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
1:46 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-40
1:46 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-41
1:19 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 34-41
1:01   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
0:55   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)  
0:29 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 37-41
0:01 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-41
0:16   Robby Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)  
0:01   Warren Washington shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-41
0:01 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-41
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
AF
Falcons
18
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)  
19:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:30   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
19:17 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists) 41-41
18:52   Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball)  
18:27   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
18:21 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 41-43
18:00   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
17:54   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
17:35   Warren Washington personal foul  
17:31   Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball)  
17:19 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists) 41-45
17:03   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)  
16:54 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 41-48
16:36   A.J. Walker misses two point finger roll layup  
16:34   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
16:26   K.J. Hymes offensive foul  
16:26   K.J. Hymes turnover  
15:57   Ameka Akaya misses two point layup  
15:55   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
15:43   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
15:27 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot 43-48
15:05   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
15:03   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
15:03   A.J. Walker personal foul  
15:03   TV timeout  
14:46   DeAndre Henry turnover (traveling)  
14:32 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 46-48
14:09   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
13:59   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)  
13:46 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 46-51
13:46   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
13:46 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-52
13:19   Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Ameka Akaya's two point layup  
13:17   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
13:13 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 46-55
12:57   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
12:55   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:50 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists) 46-57
12:50   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
12:50   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:50   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
12:31 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup 48-57
12:18   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
12:18 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-58
12:18 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-59
11:57   Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot  
11:55   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:47   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
11:45   Falcons defensive rebound  
11:47   Warren Washington personal foul  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:34   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
11:32   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
11:22   Alem Huseinovic offensive foul  
11:22   Alem Huseinovic turnover  
11:14   Kane Milling personal foul  
11:11   Kane Milling personal foul  
11:05   DeAndre Henry personal foul  
11:05   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:05   Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound  
11:00   Zane Meeks blocks Nikc Jackson's two point layup  
10:58   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
10:44   Zane Meeks misses two point layup  
10:42   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
10:17 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 50-59