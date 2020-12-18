|
20:00
|
|
|
Solomon Young vs. Derek Culver (Miles McBride gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
3-2
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Derek Culver assists)
|
3-4
|
18:29
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive foul
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Solomon Young turnover
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
17:26
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball) (Darlinstone Dubar steals)
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
5-6
|
16:46
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
5-8
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Jalen Coleman-Lands assists)
|
7-8
|
15:59
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point jump shot
|
9-8
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
14:38
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar turnover
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Xavier Foster defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (lost ball) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point dunk
|
9-12
|
13:28
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Javan Johnson shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-13
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-14
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
11-14
|
12:38
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Xavier Foster offensive foul
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Xavier Foster turnover
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Solomon Young blocks Gabe Osabuohien's two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Xavier Foster shooting foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:02
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-15
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
11-18
|
11:01
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Cyclones offensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Cyclones turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Dudley Blackwell assists)
|
13-18
|
10:17
|
|
|
Miles McBride offensive foul
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Miles McBride turnover
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton makes three point jump shot
|
16-18
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point jump shot
|
16-20
|
8:55
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell misses two point layup
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris makes two point layup (Solomon Young assists)
|
18-20
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe shooting foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
18-22
|
8:11
|
|
|
Solomon Young shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
|
20-22
|
7:38
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe misses two point layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Dudley Blackwell assists)
|
23-22
|
7:04
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Javan Johnson offensive foul
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (lost ball) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell offensive foul
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell turnover
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
23-24
|
5:26
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
George Conditt IV offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-25
|
5:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-26
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV makes two point dunk (Dudley Blackwell assists)
|
25-26
|
4:43
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Harris steals)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Taz Sherman defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Coleman-Lands steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
George Conditt IV offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV makes two point layup
|
27-26
|
2:17
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point layup (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
27-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-29
|
0:57
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-29
|
0:39
|
|
|
Tyler Harris personal foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-30
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
|
31-30
|
0:02
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|