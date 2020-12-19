HOUBP
OKLA

1st Half
HOUBP
Huskies
35
OKLA
Sooners
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Zach Iyeyemi vs. Kur Kuath (Austin Reaves gains possession)  
19:48 +2 Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists) 0-2
19:19   Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass) (Austin Reaves steals)  
18:54   Austin Reaves turnover (traveling)  
18:24   Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:12   Alondes Williams misses two point layup  
18:10   Philip McKenzie defensive rebound  
17:52   Kur Kuath personal foul (Za-Ontay Boothman draws the foul)  
17:38   Myles Pierre misses two point jump shot  
17:36   De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (Austin Reaves assists) 0-4
16:56 +2 Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup 2-4
16:38   Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Jason Thompson defensive rebound  
16:23   Brady Manek shooting foul (Philip McKenzie draws the foul)  
16:23   Philip McKenzie misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:23 +1 Philip McKenzie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-4
16:08   Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound  
16:00   Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass)  
16:00   TV timeout  
15:45   Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Myles Pierre defensive rebound  
15:33   Pedro Castro turnover (lost ball)  
15:20 +3 Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists) 3-7
15:04   Victor Iwuakor personal foul (Myles Pierre draws the foul)  
15:00   Trey Phipps personal foul (Jason Thompson draws the foul)  
14:50 +2 Myles Pierre makes two point driving jump shot 5-7
14:33 +3 Umoja Gibson makes three point step back jump shot 5-10
14:13   Za-Ontay Boothman misses two point layup  
14:11   Sooners defensive rebound  
13:49   Pedro Castro blocks Elijah Harkless's two point jump shot  
13:47   Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound  
13:38   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Sooners defensive rebound  
13:12   Victor Iwuakor turnover (bad pass) (Pedro Castro steals)  
12:45   Hunter Janacek turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)  
12:36   Umoja Gibson misses two point layup  
12:34   Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound  
12:26 +2 Victor Iwuakor makes two point putback layup 5-12
12:16 +3 Jason Thompson makes three point pullup jump shot 8-12
12:08 +3 Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists) 8-15
11:49 +3 Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot (Pedro Castro assists) 11-15
11:29   Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot  
11:27   Hunter Janacek defensive rebound  
11:14   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
11:12   Trey Phipps defensive rebound  
11:04   Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Jalen Hill offensive rebound  
10:58   Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Jalen Hill offensive rebound  
10:58   Jalen Hill offensive foul  
10:58   Jalen Hill turnover  
10:58   TV timeout  
10:31   Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot  
10:29   Austin Reaves defensive rebound  
10:18   Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Darius Lee steals)  
10:10 +2 Darius Lee makes two point driving layup 13-15
9:54 +2 Alondes Williams makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists) 13-17
9:41 +3 Darius Lee makes three point jump shot (Brycen Long assists) 16-17
9:32 +2 Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alondes Williams assists) 16-19
9:17   Kur Kuath blocks Darius Lee's two point layup  
9:15   Austin Reaves defensive rebound  
9:07 +2 Alondes Williams makes two point alley-oop layup (Austin Reaves assists) 16-21
8:41   Kur Kuath blocks Darius Lee's two point layup  
8:39   Brady Manek defensive rebound  
8:30 +2 Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists) 16-23
8:22 +3 Pedro Castro makes three point jump shot (Jade Tse assists) 19-23
8:10   Jade Tse personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
8:10   Brady Manek misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Kur Kuath offensive rebound  
8:00   Kur Kuath misses two point layup  
7:58   Alondes Williams offensive rebound  
7:53 +2 Alondes Williams makes two point putback layup 19-25
7:46 +3 Darius Lee makes three point jump shot 22-25
7:34   Philip McKenzie shooting foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34 +1 Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-26
7:34 +1 Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-27
7:20 +3 Brycen Long makes three point jump shot (Jason Thompson assists) 25-27
7:02   Zach Iyeyemi blocks Trey Phipps's two point layup  
7:00   Trey Phipps offensive rebound  
6:54   Elijah Harkless turnover (bad pass)  
6:31 +2 Pedro Castro makes two point turnaround jump shot 27-27
6:17   Jason Thompson shooting foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)  
6:17   Elijah Harkless misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:17 +1 Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-28
6:03   Jason Thompson turnover (bad pass)  
5:47   Elijah Harkless misses two point layup  
5:45   Huskies defensive rebound  
5:30 +2 Pedro Castro makes two point fadeaway jump shot 29-28
5:10   Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Pedro Castro defensive rebound  
4:53   Brycen Long offensive foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)  
4:53   Brycen Long turnover  
4:47 +2 Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup 29-30
4:25 +2 Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Pedro Castro assists) 31-30
4:07   Brady Manek misses two point jump shot  
4:05   Hunter Janacek defensive rebound  
3:51   Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup  
3:49   Alondes Williams defensive rebound  
3:40 +2 De'Vion Harmon makes two point turnaround jump shot 31-32
3:14 +2 Za-Ontay Boothman makes two point jump shot 33-32
3:05 +2 Austin Reaves makes two point pullup jump shot 33-34
2:51 +2 Jason Thompson makes two point layup (Zach Iyeyemi assists) 35-34
2:37   Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Janacek steals)  
2:31   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Zach Iyeyemi offensive rebound  
2:05   Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup  
2:03   Austin Reaves defensive rebound  
1:56   Za-Ontay Boothman personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
1:56   TV timeout  
1:48   Brady Manek misses three point jump shot  
1:46   Huskies defensive rebound  
1:30   Pedro Castro misses three point jump shot  
1:28   Kur Kuath defensive rebound  
1:20 +2 De'Vion Harmon makes two point floating jump shot 35-36
1:05   Philip McKenzie misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Za-Ontay Boothman offensive rebound  
1:02   De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Za-Ontay Boothman draws the foul)  
0:56   Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Kur Kuath defensive rebound  
0:37 +2 Brady Manek makes two point layup 35-38
0:06   Hunter Janacek misses two point jump shot  
0:04   Kur Kuath defensive rebound  
0:04   Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Huskies defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
HOUBP
Huskies
30
OKLA
Sooners
46

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass) (Austin Reaves steals)  
19:40 +2 Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (Alondes Williams assists) 35-40
19:25 +2 Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup 37-40
19:04   Brady Manek misses two point hook shot  
19:02   Philip McKenzie defensive rebound  
18:42 +2 Jason Thompson makes two point driving hook shot 39-40
18:27   Zach Iyeyemi shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
18:27 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-41
18:27 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-42
18:14 +2 Myles Pierre makes two point layup (Zach Iyeyemi assists) 41-42
18:04 +2 Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup 41-44
17:37   Myles Pierre offensive foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
17:37   Myles Pierre turnover  
17:22   Alondes Williams misses two point dunk  
17:20   Alondes Williams offensive rebound  
17:09   Za-Ontay Boothman personal foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)  
17:01   De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Philip McKenzie defensive rebound  
16:54 +3 Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot 44-44
16:44   Zach Iyeyemi shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
16:44 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-45
16:44 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-46
16:30 +3 Pedro Castro makes three point jump shot (Jason Thompson assists) 47-46
16:19 +3 Austin Reaves makes three point pullup jump shot 47-49
15:59   Jason Thompson misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Umoja Gibson defensive rebound  
15:51   Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot  
15:49   Pedro Castro defensive rebound  
15:28   Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup  
15:26   Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound  
15:16 +3 Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists) 47-52
14:57 +2 Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Pedro Castro assists) 49-52
14:39   Jason Thompson shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)  
14:39   TV timeout  
14:39 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-53
14:39 +1 Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-54
14:32   Pedro Castro misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Austin Reaves defensive rebound  
14:15 +2 Brady Manek makes two point turnaround hook shot 49-56
14:02   Jade Tse misses two point jump shot  
14:00   Brady Manek defensive rebound  
13:53   Brady Manek misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Darius Lee defensive rebound  
13:53   De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup  
13:51   Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound  
13:50   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Brady Manek defensive rebound  
13:48   Hunter Janacek blocks De'Vion Harmon's two point layup  
13:48   Hunter Janacek defensive rebound  
13:47 +3 Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot (Hunter Janacek assists) 52-56
12:55   Pedro Castro personal foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)  
12:46   Brady Manek misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Myles Pierre defensive rebound  
12:33   Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot  
12:31   Elijah Harkless defensive rebound  
12:19 +2 Brady Manek makes two point layup (Elijah Harkless assists) 52-58
12:05   Brady Manek shooting foul (Darius Lee draws the foul)  
12:05 +1 Darius Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-58
12:05 +1 Darius Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-58
11:51   Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Darius Lee steals)  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:43   Darius Lee misses two point jump shot  
11:41   Darius Lee offensive rebound  
11:25   Darius Lee turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)  
11:25   Victor Iwuakor offensive foul (Jade Tse draws the foul)  
11:25   Victor Iwuakor turnover  
11:03   Hunter Janacek turnover (bad pass)  
10:51   De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Darius Lee defensive rebound  
10:43   Myles Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)  
10:40   Jade Tse shooting foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)  
10:40 +1 Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-59
10:40 +1 Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-60
10:19   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Elijah Harkless defensive rebound  
10:11 +2 Victor Iwuakor makes two point dunk (Elijah Harkless assists) 54-62
9:54   Pedro Castro turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)  
9:42 +2 Victor Iwuakor makes two point dunk (Elijah Harkless assists) 54-64
9:19   Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Myles Pierre offensive rebound  
9:12   Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Jalen Hill defensive rebound  
9:01 +2 Victor Iwuakor makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Hill assists) 54-66
8:47   Darius Lee turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)  
8:37   Elijah Harkless misses two point layup  
8:35   Myles Pierre defensive rebound  
8:30   Alondes Williams blocks Za-Ontay Boothman's two point layup  
8:28   Huskies offensive rebound  
8:26   Jason Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Victor Iwuakor steals)  
8:21 +2 Alondes Williams makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists) 54-68
8:14   Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot  
8:12