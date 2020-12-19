HOUBP
OKLA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Zach Iyeyemi vs. Kur Kuath (Austin Reaves gains possession)
|19:48
|
|+2
|Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|0-2
|19:19
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass) (Austin Reaves steals)
|18:54
|
|Austin Reaves turnover (traveling)
|18:24
|
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:12
|
|Alondes Williams misses two point layup
|18:10
|
|Philip McKenzie defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Kur Kuath personal foul (Za-Ontay Boothman draws the foul)
|17:38
|
|Myles Pierre misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+2
|Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
|0-4
|16:56
|
|+2
|Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup
|2-4
|16:38
|
|Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Jason Thompson defensive rebound
|16:23
|
|Brady Manek shooting foul (Philip McKenzie draws the foul)
|16:23
|
|Philip McKenzie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:23
|
|+1
|Philip McKenzie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-4
|16:08
|
|Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass)
|16:00
|
|TV timeout
|15:45
|
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|
|Myles Pierre defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Pedro Castro turnover (lost ball)
|15:20
|
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists)
|3-7
|15:04
|
|Victor Iwuakor personal foul (Myles Pierre draws the foul)
|15:00
|
|Trey Phipps personal foul (Jason Thompson draws the foul)
|14:50
|
|+2
|Myles Pierre makes two point driving jump shot
|5-7
|14:33
|
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point step back jump shot
|5-10
|14:13
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses two point layup
|14:11
|
|Sooners defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Pedro Castro blocks Elijah Harkless's two point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|
|Sooners defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|Victor Iwuakor turnover (bad pass) (Pedro Castro steals)
|12:45
|
|Hunter Janacek turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|12:36
|
|Umoja Gibson misses two point layup
|12:34
|
|Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
|12:26
|
|+2
|Victor Iwuakor makes two point putback layup
|5-12
|12:16
|
|+3
|Jason Thompson makes three point pullup jump shot
|8-12
|12:08
|
|+3
|Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists)
|8-15
|11:49
|
|+3
|Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot (Pedro Castro assists)
|11-15
|11:29
|
|Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|
|Hunter Janacek defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|
|Trey Phipps defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Jalen Hill offensive foul
|10:58
|
|Jalen Hill turnover
|10:58
|
|TV timeout
|10:31
|
|Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Darius Lee steals)
|10:10
|
|+2
|Darius Lee makes two point driving layup
|13-15
|9:54
|
|+2
|Alondes Williams makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|13-17
|9:41
|
|+3
|Darius Lee makes three point jump shot (Brycen Long assists)
|16-17
|9:32
|
|+2
|Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alondes Williams assists)
|16-19
|9:17
|
|Kur Kuath blocks Darius Lee's two point layup
|9:15
|
|Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|+2
|Alondes Williams makes two point alley-oop layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|16-21
|8:41
|
|Kur Kuath blocks Darius Lee's two point layup
|8:39
|
|Brady Manek defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|+2
|Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|16-23
|8:22
|
|+3
|Pedro Castro makes three point jump shot (Jade Tse assists)
|19-23
|8:10
|
|Jade Tse personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|8:10
|
|Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Kur Kuath misses two point layup
|7:58
|
|Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|7:53
|
|+2
|Alondes Williams makes two point putback layup
|19-25
|7:46
|
|+3
|Darius Lee makes three point jump shot
|22-25
|7:34
|
|Philip McKenzie shooting foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|+1
|Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-26
|7:34
|
|+1
|Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-27
|7:20
|
|+3
|Brycen Long makes three point jump shot (Jason Thompson assists)
|25-27
|7:02
|
|Zach Iyeyemi blocks Trey Phipps's two point layup
|7:00
|
|Trey Phipps offensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Elijah Harkless turnover (bad pass)
|6:31
|
|+2
|Pedro Castro makes two point turnaround jump shot
|27-27
|6:17
|
|Jason Thompson shooting foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
|6:17
|
|Elijah Harkless misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:17
|
|+1
|Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-28
|6:03
|
|Jason Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|5:47
|
|Elijah Harkless misses two point layup
|5:45
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|+2
|Pedro Castro makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|29-28
|5:10
|
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Pedro Castro defensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Brycen Long offensive foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
|4:53
|
|Brycen Long turnover
|4:47
|
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup
|29-30
|4:25
|
|+2
|Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Pedro Castro assists)
|31-30
|4:07
|
|Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|4:05
|
|Hunter Janacek defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup
|3:49
|
|Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point turnaround jump shot
|31-32
|3:14
|
|+2
|Za-Ontay Boothman makes two point jump shot
|33-32
|3:05
|
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point pullup jump shot
|33-34
|2:51
|
|+2
|Jason Thompson makes two point layup (Zach Iyeyemi assists)
|35-34
|2:37
|
|Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Janacek steals)
|2:31
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Zach Iyeyemi offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup
|2:03
|
|Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|TV timeout
|1:48
|
|Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Pedro Castro misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|
|Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|1:20
|
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point floating jump shot
|35-36
|1:05
|
|Philip McKenzie misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman offensive rebound
|1:02
|
|De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Za-Ontay Boothman draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|
|Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|+2
|Brady Manek makes two point layup
|35-38
|0:06
|
|Hunter Janacek misses two point jump shot
|0:04
|
|Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (bad pass) (Austin Reaves steals)
|19:40
|
|+2
|Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (Alondes Williams assists)
|35-40
|19:25
|
|+2
|Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup
|37-40
|19:04
|
|Brady Manek misses two point hook shot
|19:02
|
|Philip McKenzie defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|+2
|Jason Thompson makes two point driving hook shot
|39-40
|18:27
|
|Zach Iyeyemi shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|18:27
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-41
|18:27
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-42
|18:14
|
|+2
|Myles Pierre makes two point layup (Zach Iyeyemi assists)
|41-42
|18:04
|
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup
|41-44
|17:37
|
|Myles Pierre offensive foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|17:37
|
|Myles Pierre turnover
|17:22
|
|Alondes Williams misses two point dunk
|17:20
|
|Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman personal foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
|17:01
|
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|
|Philip McKenzie defensive rebound
|16:54
|
|+3
|Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot
|44-44
|16:44
|
|Zach Iyeyemi shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|16:44
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-45
|16:44
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-46
|16:30
|
|+3
|Pedro Castro makes three point jump shot (Jason Thompson assists)
|47-46
|16:19
|
|+3
|Austin Reaves makes three point pullup jump shot
|47-49
|15:59
|
|Jason Thompson misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|
|Pedro Castro defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup
|15:26
|
|Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|+3
|Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|47-52
|14:57
|
|+2
|Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Pedro Castro assists)
|49-52
|14:39
|
|Jason Thompson shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|14:39
|
|TV timeout
|14:39
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-53
|14:39
|
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-54
|14:32
|
|Pedro Castro misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|
|Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|+2
|Brady Manek makes two point turnaround hook shot
|49-56
|14:02
|
|Jade Tse misses two point jump shot
|14:00
|
|Brady Manek defensive rebound
|13:53
|
|Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|
|Darius Lee defensive rebound
|13:53
|
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|13:51
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|
|Brady Manek defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Hunter Janacek blocks De'Vion Harmon's two point layup
|13:48
|
|Hunter Janacek defensive rebound
|13:47
|
|+3
|Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot (Hunter Janacek assists)
|52-56
|12:55
|
|Pedro Castro personal foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)
|12:46
|
|Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|
|Myles Pierre defensive rebound
|12:33
|
|Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|
|Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+2
|Brady Manek makes two point layup (Elijah Harkless assists)
|52-58
|12:05
|
|Brady Manek shooting foul (Darius Lee draws the foul)
|12:05
|
|+1
|Darius Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-58
|12:05
|
|+1
|Darius Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-58
|11:51
|
|Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Darius Lee steals)
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:43
|
|Darius Lee misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|
|Darius Lee offensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Darius Lee turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|11:25
|
|Victor Iwuakor offensive foul (Jade Tse draws the foul)
|11:25
|
|Victor Iwuakor turnover
|11:03
|
|Hunter Janacek turnover (bad pass)
|10:51
|
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Darius Lee defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Myles Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|10:40
|
|Jade Tse shooting foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|+1
|Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-59
|10:40
|
|+1
|Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-60
|10:19
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|+2
|Victor Iwuakor makes two point dunk (Elijah Harkless assists)
|54-62
|9:54
|
|Pedro Castro turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|9:42
|
|+2
|Victor Iwuakor makes two point dunk (Elijah Harkless assists)
|54-64
|9:19
|
|Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Myles Pierre offensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Za-Ontay Boothman misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|+2
|Victor Iwuakor makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Hill assists)
|54-66
|8:47
|
|Darius Lee turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|8:37
|
|Elijah Harkless misses two point layup
|8:35
|
|Myles Pierre defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Alondes Williams blocks Za-Ontay Boothman's two point layup
|8:28
|
|Huskies offensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Jason Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Victor Iwuakor steals)
|8:21
|
|+2
|Alondes Williams makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|54-68
|8:14
|
|Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
|8:12