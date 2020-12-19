|
20:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Bryce Golden (Hoosiers gains possession)
19:39
+3
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
3-0
19:12
+2
Bryce Nze makes two point layup
3-2
18:53
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
6-2
18:28
Bryce Golden misses two point jump shot
|
18:26
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
18:26
|
Chuck Harris personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
18:10
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
18:08
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
17:58
|
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
|
17:56
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
17:52
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
17:50
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
17:30
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
6-5
17:03
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
8-5
16:40
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
16:38
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
16:30
+2
Myles Tate makes two point layup
8-7
16:16
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
16:14
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
15:50
|
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
|
15:48
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
15:33
|
Bryce Nze blocks Race Thompson's two point layup
|
15:31
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
15:27
|
Aljami Durham blocks Chuck Harris's two point layup
|
15:25
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
15:25
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive foul
|
15:25
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover
|
15:23
|
TV timeout
|
15:05
|
Jerome Hunter personal foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|
14:48
+3
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (Jair Bolden assists)
8-10
14:28
|
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
14:26
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
14:10
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
11-10
13:37
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
13:35
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
13:20
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
14-10
12:55
|
Myles Wilmoth turnover (bad pass)
|
12:43
|
Trey Galloway misses two point layup
|
12:41
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
12:23
|
JaKobe Coles turnover (traveling)
|
11:57
|
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
11:55
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
11:49
+3
JaKobe Coles makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
14-13
11:31
|
Armaan Franklin offensive foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
11:31
|
Armaan Franklin turnover
|
11:30
|
TV timeout
|
11:06
+2
Chuck Harris makes two point layup (Jair Bolden assists)
14-15
10:52
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Trey Galloway assists)
16-15
10:37
|
JaKobe Coles offensive foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
10:37
|
JaKobe Coles turnover
|
10:26
|
Jerome Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|
10:09
|
Myles Wilmoth misses three point jump shot
|
10:07
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
10:07
|
Jump ball. Bryce Golden vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Bryce Golden gains possession)
|
9:48
+2
Chuck Harris makes two point jump shot
16-17
9:28
|
Bryce Golden shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
9:28
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-17
9:28
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-17
8:56
+2
Bryce Golden makes two point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
18-19
8:35
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
20-19
8:14
|
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
|
8:12
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
8:06
|
Chuck Harris personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
7:44
+2
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
22-19
7:33
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
7:31
|
TV timeout
|
7:31
+1
Myles Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-20
7:31
+1
Myles Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-21
7:20
|
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
7:18
|
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
|
7:01
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
6:59
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
6:51
|
Jair Bolden shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|
6:51
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-21
6:51
|
Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6:51
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
6:39
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
6:37
|
Myles Tate offensive rebound
|
6:32
+3
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot
23-24
6:24
|
Bryce Nze blocks Jerome Hunter's two point layup
|
6:22
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
6:17
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
6:15
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
5:54
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
5:52
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
5:52
|
Aljami Durham turnover (traveling)
|
5:34
|
Bryce Golden turnover (traveling)
|
5:24
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
25-24
5:24
|
Bryce Nze shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
5:23
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5:23
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
5:04
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
5:04
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:04
+1
Bryce Nze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-25
4:53
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|
4:51
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
4:45
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
25-28
4:38
|
Bryce Nze personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
4:38
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4:38
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
4:14
+2
JaKobe Coles makes two point layup
25-30
3:58
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
3:56
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
3:50
|
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
3:49
|
TV timeout
|
3:49
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3:49
+1
Bryce Nze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-31
3:36
|
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (JaKobe Coles steals)
|
3:30
|
Myles Tate turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|
3:15
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
28-31
2:57
|
Myles Wilmoth offensive foul
|
2:57
|
Myles Wilmoth turnover
|
2:42
|
Race Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
2:22
+2
Bryce Golden makes two point layup
28-33
2:15
|
Race Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
1:56
+2
Bryce Golden makes two point hook shot
28-35
1:30
|
JaKobe Coles blocks Aljami Durham's two point layup
|
1:28
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
1:03
+2
JaKobe Coles makes two point jump shot
28-37
1:02
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
0:53
|
Bryce Golden personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
0:53
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-37
0:53
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-37
0:33
|
Jair Bolden misses two point layup
|
0:31
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
0:02
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot
32-37
0:00
|
End of period
