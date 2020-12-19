|
20:00
|
|
|
Romello White vs. Chase Johnson (Flyers gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Chase Johnson blocks KJ Buffen's two point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
KJ Buffen turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:27
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point jump shot (Romello White assists)
|
2-2
|
17:38
|
|
|
Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:13
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (Rodney Chatman steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga personal foul
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Romello White offensive foul
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Romello White turnover
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
+3
|
Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Romello White assists)
|
7-2
|
15:23
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Chase Johnson technical foul
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Romello White technical foul
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Robert Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Chase Johnson blocks Devontae Shuler's two point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter personal foul
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Chase Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists)
|
10-2
|
13:12
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot
|
12-2
|
12:05
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-3
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-4
|
11:46
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell personal foul
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists)
|
12-7
|
11:00
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point layup
|
14-7
|
10:42
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
14-10
|
10:18
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
14-13
|
9:37
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney personal foul
|
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
17-13
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|
17-15
|
8:58
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Antavion Collum offensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Antavion Collum makes two point jump shot
|
19-15
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Antavion Collum draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Antavion Collum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Antavion Collum defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Antavion Collum defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Antavion Collum turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|
19-17
|
6:12
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
5:53
|
|
|
Ibi Watson shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-19
|
5:33
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko personal foul
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point jump shot
|
23-19
|
4:54
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|
23-22
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
|
26-22
|
4:11
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:46
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot
|
29-22
|
3:08
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez blocks Rodney Chatman's three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses two point layup
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Robert Allen blocks Rodney Chatman's two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman offensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|
29-24
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
31-24
|
1:17
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Moulaye Sissoko's two point layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point layup
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Robert Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|