PORT
OREG
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Chase Adams vs. Eugene Omoruyi (Chris Duarte gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Michael Henn misses two point layup
|19:28
|
|Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|19:11
|
|+2
|Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|0-2
|19:01
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|19:01
|
|Eric Williams Jr. turnover (Ahmed Ali steals)
|18:58
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
|18:48
|
|LJ Figueroa misses two point layup
|18:46
|
|LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|18:39
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:25
|
|Eric Williams Jr. shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|18:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|1-4
|18:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|2-4
|18:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-4
|18:09
|
|Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|
|LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Eddie Davis shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:07
|
|+1
|LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|17:58
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|17:38
|
|+3
|Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|3-8
|17:12
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|17:08
|
|+2
|Chris Duarte makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|3-10
|17:08
|
|Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|17:08
|
|+1
|Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-11
|16:41
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|5-11
|16:22
|
|+3
|Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|5-14
|15:53
|
|LJ Figueroa personal foul
|15:53
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (traveling)
|15:04
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:02
|
|Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|+2
|Amauri Hardy makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|5-19
|14:57
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|14:43
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|
|Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Eugene Omoruyi turnover (Michael Henn steals)
|14:20
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|
|Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Eugene Omoruyi turnover
|14:04
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point layup
|14:02
|
|Michael Henn offensive rebound
|13:55
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Latrell Jones assists)
|7-19
|13:24
|
|LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|Michael Henn misses two point layup
|13:08
|
|LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|13:02
|
|LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Jalen Terry personal foul
|12:30
|
|Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Ducks defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|Chandler Lawson turnover
|11:49
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|11:47
|
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Michael Henn personal foul
|11:42
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup
|7-21
|11:14
|
|Chris Duarte blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|11:12
|
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Jump ball. Eric Williams Jr. vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)
|11:02
|
|Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|10:46
|
|Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|10:46
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-21
|10:46
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-21
|10:30
|
|Eric Williams Jr. turnover
|10:25
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Eric Williams Jr. turnover
|9:41
|
|Aaron Estrada personal foul
|9:25
|
|Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|10-21
|9:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|11-21
|9:25
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-21
|9:08
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists)
|12-23
|8:59
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
|8:55
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|12-25
|8:24
|
|+2
|Chase Adams makes two point jump shot
|14-25
|8:11
|
|+3
|Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists)
|14-28
|7:47
|
|Chase Adams misses two point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|7:37
|
|Jalen Terry turnover (Isiah Dasher steals)
|7:24
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Isiah Dasher blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|7:10
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|7:02
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|
|Chase Adams offensive rebound
|6:44
|
|LJ Figueroa blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|6:42
|
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Aaron Estrada turnover
|6:40
|
|TV timeout
|6:35
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|6:27
|
|LJ Figueroa personal foul (Hunter Seymour draws the foul)
|6:27
|
|Hunter Seymour misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:27
|
|LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|Eugene Omoruyi turnover
|6:03
|
|Chris Duarte blocks Michael Henn's two point layup
|6:01
|
|Michael Henn offensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Chris Duarte blocks Michael Henn's two point layup
|5:46
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|
|LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Eugene Omoruyi offensive foul
|5:41
|
|Eugene Omoruyi turnover
|5:11
|
|+2
|Chase Adams makes two point layup
|16-28
|4:44
|
|+3
|Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|16-31
|4:18
|
|Amauri Hardy blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup
|4:16
|
|Ducks defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|
|Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
|3:44
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|+3
|Takiula Fahrensohn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|19-31
|2:58
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)
|2:58
|
|TV timeout
|2:38
|
|Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Michael Henn offensive foul
|2:24
|
|Michael Henn turnover
|2:13
|
|Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|
|Lok Wur offensive rebound
|2:04
|
|+2
|Lok Wur makes two point layup
|19-33
|1:38
|
|Chase Adams misses two point layup
|1:36
|
|Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|
|Lok Wur offensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Michael Henn personal foul
|1:22
|
|Chandler Lawson turnover (Ahmed Ali steals)
|1:03
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point layup
|1:01
|
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Amauri Hardy misses two point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|0:27
|
|+2
|Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|19-35
|0:04
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|0:02
|
|Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:37
|
|LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|19:35
|
|LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|19:30
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot
|19-37
|19:09
|
|Amauri Hardy personal foul
|19:09
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|19:07
|
|Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|18:59
|
|+1
|Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-38
|18:59
|
|+1
|Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-39
|18:30
|
|Eugene Omoruyi blocks Isiah Dasher's three point jump shot
|18:28
|
|Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|+2
|Eugene Omoruyi makes two point dunk (LJ Figueroa assists)
|19-41
|17:47
|
|Latrell Jones turnover
|17:35
|
|Eddie Davis shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|17:38
|
|+1
|LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-42
|17:38
|
|LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:38
|
|Chris Duarte offensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Eugene Omoruyi turnover (Latrell Jones steals)
|17:31
|
|Eugene Omoruyi blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup
|17:29
|
|Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|17:14
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul
|17:02
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|19-44
|16:47
|
|Eddie Davis turnover
|16:23
|
|Amauri Hardy misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover
|15:59
|
|TV timeout
|15:44
|
|+3
|Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|19-47
|15:14
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
|15:02
|
|+2
|LJ Figueroa makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|19-49
|15:06
|
|Ahmed Ali shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|15:06
|
|+1
|LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-50
|14:50
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot
|21-50
|14:32
|
|Chris Duarte turnover (Latrell Jones steals)
|14:26
|
|LJ Figueroa blocks Latrell Jones's two point layup
|14:24
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|14:21
|
|LJ Figueroa personal foul
|14:09
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot
|24-50
|13:55
|
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|24-52
|13:38
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
|13:34
|
|+2
|Chris Duarte makes two point dunk
|24-54
|13:23
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (Amauri Hardy steals)
|13:11
|
|+2
|Chris Duarte makes two point layup (LJ Figueroa assists)
|24-56
|13:05
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|13:05
|
|TV timeout
|12:53
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|12:43
|
|+2
|Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|24-58
|12:24
|
|Chandler Lawson personal foul
|12:04
|
|Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|24-60
|11:21
|
|TV timeout
|11:17
|
|Lok Wur shooting foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|Chase Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|
|+1
|Chase Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-60
|10:50
|
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|25-62
|10:37
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Clythus Griffith assists)
|28-62
|10:18
|
|Lok Wur misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Ducks offensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|28-64
|9:45
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|9:43
|
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Jump ball. Lok Wur vs. Chase Adams (Ducks gains possession)
|9:27
|
|Chandler Lawson misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Chase Adams turnover (Chandler Lawson steals)
|9:06
|
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+2
|Takiula Fahrensohn makes two point jump shot
|30-64
|8:43
|
|Jalen Terry turnover (Takiula Fahrensohn steals)
|8:38
|
|Jalen Terry blocks Takiula Fahrensohn's two point layup
|8:36
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|8:34
|