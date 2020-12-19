PORT
OREG





1st Half
PORT
Pilots
19
OREG
Ducks
35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Chase Adams vs. Eugene Omoruyi (Chris Duarte gains possession)  
19:42   Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
19:30   Michael Henn misses two point layup  
19:28   Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound  
19:11 +2 Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists) 0-2
19:01   Ahmed Ali turnover (Eric Williams Jr. steals)  
19:01   Eric Williams Jr. turnover (Ahmed Ali steals)  
18:58   Ahmed Ali turnover (Chris Duarte steals)  
18:48   LJ Figueroa misses two point layup  
18:46   LJ Figueroa offensive rebound  
18:39 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point layup 0-4
18:25   Eric Williams Jr. shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
18:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 1-4
18:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-4
18:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-4
18:09   Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:07   LJ Figueroa offensive rebound  
18:07   Eddie Davis shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)  
18:07   LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:07 +1 LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-5
17:58   Latrell Jones turnover (out of bounds)  
17:38 +3 Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists) 3-8
17:12   Isiah Dasher turnover (Eric Williams Jr. steals)  
17:08 +2 Chris Duarte makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists) 3-10
17:08   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)  
17:08 +1 Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-11
16:41 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 5-11
16:22 +3 Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists) 5-14
15:53   LJ Figueroa personal foul  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:37   Isiah Dasher turnover (traveling)  
15:04   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
15:02   Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound  
14:57 +2 Amauri Hardy makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists) 5-19
14:57   Pilots 30 second timeout  
14:43   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
14:41   Chris Duarte defensive rebound  
14:20   Eugene Omoruyi turnover (Michael Henn steals)  
14:20   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
14:18   Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound  
14:15   Eugene Omoruyi turnover  
14:04   Ahmed Ali misses two point layup  
14:02   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
13:55 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Latrell Jones assists) 7-19
13:24   LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot  
13:22   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
13:10   Michael Henn misses two point layup  
13:08   LJ Figueroa defensive rebound  
13:02   LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot  
13:00   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
12:49   Jalen Terry personal foul  
12:30   Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Ducks defensive rebound  
12:11   Chandler Lawson turnover  
11:49   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
11:47   Chandler Lawson defensive rebound  
11:42   Michael Henn personal foul  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:35 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point layup 7-21
11:14   Chris Duarte blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
11:12   Jalen Terry defensive rebound  
11:02   LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound  
11:05   Jump ball. Eric Williams Jr. vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)  
11:02   Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
10:46   Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
10:46 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-21
10:46 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-21
10:30   Eric Williams Jr. turnover  
10:25   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
10:02   Eric Williams Jr. turnover  
9:41   Aaron Estrada personal foul  
9:25   Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
9:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-21
9:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 11-21
9:25 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-21
9:08 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists) 12-23
8:59   Isiah Dasher turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)  
8:55 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point layup 12-25
8:24 +2 Chase Adams makes two point jump shot 14-25
8:11 +3 Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists) 14-28
7:47   Chase Adams misses two point jump shot  
7:45   Jalen Terry defensive rebound  
7:37   Jalen Terry turnover (Isiah Dasher steals)  
7:24   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
7:22   Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound  
7:12   Isiah Dasher blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point layup  
7:10   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
7:02   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
7:00   Chase Adams offensive rebound  
6:44   LJ Figueroa blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
6:42   Jalen Terry defensive rebound  
6:40   Aaron Estrada turnover  
6:40   TV timeout  
6:35   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Pilots offensive rebound  
6:27   LJ Figueroa personal foul (Hunter Seymour draws the foul)  
6:27   Hunter Seymour misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:27   LJ Figueroa defensive rebound  
6:18   Eugene Omoruyi turnover  
6:03   Chris Duarte blocks Michael Henn's two point layup  
6:01   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
5:48   Chris Duarte blocks Michael Henn's two point layup  
5:46   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
5:45   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
5:43   LJ Figueroa defensive rebound  
5:41   Eugene Omoruyi offensive foul  
5:41   Eugene Omoruyi turnover  
5:11 +2 Chase Adams makes two point layup 16-28
4:44 +3 Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists) 16-31
4:18   Amauri Hardy blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup  
4:16   Ducks defensive rebound  
4:07   Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
3:53   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Chris Duarte defensive rebound  
3:46   Amauri Hardy misses two point layup  
3:44   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
3:27 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 19-31
2:58   Ahmed Ali personal foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)  
2:58   TV timeout  
2:38   Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot  
2:36   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
2:24   Michael Henn offensive foul  
2:24   Michael Henn turnover  
2:13   Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Lok Wur offensive rebound  
2:04 +2 Lok Wur makes two point layup 19-33
1:38   Chase Adams misses two point layup  
1:36   Chris Duarte defensive rebound  
1:25   Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot  
1:23   Lok Wur offensive rebound  
1:23   Michael Henn personal foul  
1:22   Chandler Lawson turnover (Ahmed Ali steals)  
1:03   Ahmed Ali misses two point layup  
1:01   Chandler Lawson defensive rebound  
0:35   Amauri Hardy misses two point jump shot  
0:33   Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound  
0:27 +2 Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup 19-35
0:04   Ahmed Ali turnover  
0:02   Amauri Hardy misses two point layup  
0:01   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  

2nd Half
PORT
Pilots
22
OREG
Ducks
45

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:37   LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot  
19:35   LJ Figueroa offensive rebound  
19:30 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot 19-37
19:09   Amauri Hardy personal foul  
19:09   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
19:07   Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound  
18:59   Michael Henn shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)  
18:59 +1 Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-38
18:59 +1 Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-39
18:30   Eugene Omoruyi blocks Isiah Dasher's three point jump shot  
18:28   Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound  
18:10 +2 Eugene Omoruyi makes two point dunk (LJ Figueroa assists) 19-41
17:47   Latrell Jones turnover  
17:35   Eddie Davis shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)  
17:38 +1 LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-42
17:38   LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:38   Chris Duarte offensive rebound  
17:35   Eugene Omoruyi turnover (Latrell Jones steals)  
17:31   Eugene Omoruyi blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup  
17:29   Amauri Hardy defensive rebound  
17:14   Ahmed Ali personal foul  
17:02 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists) 19-44
16:47   Eddie Davis turnover  
16:23   Amauri Hardy misses two point jump shot  
16:21   Pilots defensive rebound  
15:59   Isiah Dasher turnover  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:44 +3 Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists) 19-47
15:14   Eddie Davis turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)  
15:02 +2 LJ Figueroa makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists) 19-49
15:06   Ahmed Ali shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)  
15:06 +1 LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-50
14:50 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot 21-50
14:32   Chris Duarte turnover (Latrell Jones steals)  
14:26   LJ Figueroa blocks Latrell Jones's two point layup  
14:24   Pilots offensive rebound  
14:21   LJ Figueroa personal foul  
14:09 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot 24-50
13:55 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists) 24-52
13:38   Latrell Jones turnover (Chris Duarte steals)  
13:34 +2 Chris Duarte makes two point dunk 24-54
13:23   Ahmed Ali turnover (Amauri Hardy steals)  
13:11 +2 Chris Duarte makes two point layup (LJ Figueroa assists) 24-56
13:05   Pilots 30 second timeout  
13:05   TV timeout  
12:53   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
12:51   Jalen Terry defensive rebound  
12:43 +2 Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists) 24-58
12:24   Chandler Lawson personal foul  
12:04   Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Chandler Lawson defensive rebound  
11:47 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists) 24-60
11:21   TV timeout  
11:17   Lok Wur shooting foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
11:17   Chase Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17 +1 Chase Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-60
10:50 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists) 25-62
10:37 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Clythus Griffith assists) 28-62
10:18   Lok Wur misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Ducks offensive rebound  
10:06 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point layup 28-64
9:45   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
9:43   Chandler Lawson defensive rebound  
9:33   Jump ball. Lok Wur vs. Chase Adams (Ducks gains possession)  
9:27   Chandler Lawson misses three point jump shot  
9:25   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
9:13   Chase Adams turnover (Chandler Lawson steals)  
9:06   Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn makes two point jump shot 30-64
8:43   Jalen Terry turnover (Takiula Fahrensohn steals)  
8:38   Jalen Terry blocks Takiula Fahrensohn's two point layup  
8:36   Pilots offensive rebound  
