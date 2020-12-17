|
20:00
|
|
|
C.J. Walker vs. Balsa Koprivica (Raiquan Gray gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point hook shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Adams assists)
|
3-2
|
19:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams shooting foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
|
|
19:03
|
|
+1
|
Balsa Koprivica makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
19:03
|
|
+1
|
Balsa Koprivica makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-4
|
18:48
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan shooting foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-5
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Adams makes three point turnaround jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
|
6-5
|
18:02
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker makes two point driving dunk (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
|
8-5
|
17:24
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
|
8-8
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point finger roll layup
|
10-8
|
16:13
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
|
13-8
|
15:28
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point turnaround jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
13-11
|
14:14
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan shooting foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-12
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
13:39
|
|
|
Darius Perry misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Raiquan Gray steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray makes three point jump shot
|
13-16
|
13:13
|
|
|
Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (M.J. Walker steals)
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point driving layup (Rayquan Evans assists)
|
13-18
|
12:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Avery Diggs personal foul (Wyatt Wilkes draws the foul)
|
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
13-21
|
11:57
|
|
|
Malik Osborne shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-21
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-21
|
11:38
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Darius Perry turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Malik Osborne misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Evans steals)
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point driving layup
|
15-23
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point driving layup
|
17-23
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-25
|
10:13
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan offensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point putback layup
|
19-25
|
10:08
|
|
|
Darius Perry personal foul
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point driving layup
|
19-27
|
9:35
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Seminoles defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Sean Mobley shooting foul (Sardaar Calhoun draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
8:53
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Tanor Ngom turnover (carrying)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker makes two point driving layup (Sean Mobley assists)
|
21-29
|
7:56
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup
|
23-29
|
7:21
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Knights defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes offensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses two point putback layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-29
|
6:11
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Walker steals)
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
C.J. Walker personal foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point reverse layup (Brandon Mahan assists)
|
26-29
|
5:42
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Malik Osborne shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-29
|
5:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica offensive foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica turnover
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Malik Osborne turnover (out of bounds) (Isaiah Adams steals)
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Seminoles 30 second timeout
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point floating jump shot
|
29-29
|
3:53
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
30-29
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
31-29
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
32-29
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes two point step back jump shot
|
32-31
|
3:08
|
|
|
C.J. Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|
32-33
|
2:00
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-33
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-33
|
1:40
|
|
|
C.J. Walker blocks M.J. Walker's two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
M.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point step back jump shot
|
34-36
|
1:03
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
34-39
|
0:04
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|