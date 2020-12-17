|
20:00
Chris Smith vs. E.J. Liddell (Duane Washington Jr. gains possession)
19:43
+3
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
0-3
19:26
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point jump shot
2-3
18:48
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
18:38
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
2-5
18:22
Chris Smith misses three point jump shot
18:20
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
18:13
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
18:11
Chris Smith defensive rebound
18:03
Johnny Juzang turnover (bad pass) (E.J. Liddell steals)
17:59
Kyle Young turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Juzang steals)
17:59
Kyle Young personal foul (Johnny Juzang draws the foul)
17:30
Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
17:30
Cody Riley offensive rebound
17:30
Cody Riley turnover (traveling)
17:09
+2
CJ Walker makes two point jump shot
2-7
16:59
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point jump shot
4-7
16:32
+2
Kyle Young makes two point layup
4-9
16:32
Johnny Juzang shooting foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
16:32
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-10
16:12
Kyle Young personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
16:09
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
6-10
15:56
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:54
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
15:49
Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
15:39
+2
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
8-10
15:24
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
15:22
Johnny Juzang defensive rebound
15:01
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
14:59
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
14:56
Musa Jallow blocks Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s two point layup
14:56
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
14:56
CJ Walker shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
14:56
TV timeout
14:56
+1
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-10
14:56
+1
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-10
14:26
+2
Zed Key makes two point hook shot
10-12
14:12
Justice Sueing personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
13:58
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
13:56
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
13:55
Justice Sueing personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
13:48
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point layup
12-12
13:29
+2
Musa Jallow makes two point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
12-14
13:03
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
13:01
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
12:54
+3
Musa Jallow makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
12-17
12:26
Zed Key shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
12:26
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-17
12:26
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-17
12:03
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
12:01
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
11:50
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
11:48
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
11:27
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup
14-19
10:55
Justin Ahrens shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
10:55
TV timeout
10:55
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
15-19
10:55
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
16-19
10:55
Jules Bernard misses regular free throw 3 of 3
10:55
Musa Jallow defensive rebound
10:28
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:26
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
10:22
E.J. Liddell misses two point layup
10:20
Musa Jallow offensive rebound
10:18
Jake Kyman personal foul (Musa Jallow draws the foul)
10:06
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Musa Jallow assists)
16-22
9:43
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:41
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
9:36
Jules Bernard misses two point layup
9:34
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
9:27
+3
Jake Kyman makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
19-22
9:08
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Musa Jallow assists)
19-25
8:34
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
8:34
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-25
8:34
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-25
8:10
Musa Jallow misses three point jump shot
8:08
David Singleton defensive rebound
7:58
+3
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Cody Riley assists)
24-25
7:39
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass)
7:39
TV timeout
7:16
+2
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Jules Bernard assists)
26-25
6:57
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:55
Kyle Young offensive rebound
6:54
Jules Bernard shooting foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
6:54
Kyle Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:54
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-26
6:39
+2
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Jules Bernard assists)
28-26
6:08
+2
CJ Walker makes two point layup
28-28
5:49
+2
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
30-28
5:30
Jake Kyman shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
5:30
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-29
5:30
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-30
5:20
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (traveling)
5:01
Jalen Hill blocks E.J. Liddell's two point layup
4:59
Buckeyes offensive rebound
4:51
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
4:49
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
4:31
+2
Jules Bernard makes two point layup
32-30
4:05
+3
Eugene Brown III makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
32-33
3:46
CJ Walker blocks Tyger Campbell's two point jump shot
3:44
Bruins offensive rebound
3:45
TV timeout
3:41
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
3:39
Chris Smith offensive rebound
3:34
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:32
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
3:25
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point dunk (Justice Sueing assists)
32-35
2:58
+2
Jalen Hill makes two point layup
34-35
2:58
Musa Jallow shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
2:58
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:58
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
2:52
CJ Walker turnover (lost ball)
2:47
Chris Smith turnover (lost ball)
2:44
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
2:35
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
36-35
2:08
Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
2:06
Chris Smith defensive rebound
1:46
Duane Washington Jr. shooting foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
1:46
+1
Chris Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-35
1:46
+1
Chris Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-35
1:20
Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot
1:18
Bruins defensive rebound
1:18
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
1:18
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:18
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:18
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
1:01
+2
CJ Walker makes two point jump shot
38-37
0:43
Chris Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Musa Jallow makes two point layup
|
38-39
|
0:28
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|