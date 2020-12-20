AF
NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|19:22
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|2-0
|19:07
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound
|18:58
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:54
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|18:53
|
|Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:53
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-1
|18:25
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)
|17:39
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists)
|2-3
|17:22
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|4-3
|17:04
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)
|16:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|16:24
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|4-5
|16:14
|
|Warren Washington personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|16:14
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)
|16:00
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|16:00
|
|TV timeout
|16:00
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|16:00
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|15:31
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|15:08
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|14:49
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|4-10
|14:24
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)
|14:18
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|14:04
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|14:04
|
|Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|13:43
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|13:26
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|13:00
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|6-10
|12:40
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|12:38
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup
|6-12
|12:11
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|8-12
|11:58
|
|Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|11:55
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|10-12
|11:35
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:20
|
|+2
|DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists)
|10-14
|11:09
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Warren Washington steals)
|11:04
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk
|10-16
|10:40
|
|DeAndre Henry personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists)
|12-16
|10:20
|
|DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot
|10:18
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Mason Taylor misses two point layup
|10:01
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|9:37
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|9:36
|
|Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|9:30
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|14-16
|9:00
|
|Kane Milling misses two point layup
|8:58
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|8:55
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point putback dunk
|14-18
|8:30
|
|Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|8:10
|
|Mason Taylor misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists)
|14-20
|7:25
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|7:00
|
|Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Gabe Bansuelo draws the foul)
|7:00
|
|Abe Kinrade turnover
|7:00
|
|TV timeout
|6:38
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|5:50
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Tre Coleman steals)
|5:45
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Tre Coleman assists)
|14-22
|5:15
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|16-22
|5:01
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|4:37
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|4:17
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists)
|16-25
|3:54
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|19-25
|3:37
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|19-27
|3:24
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point layup
|3:22
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup (Kane Milling assists)
|19-29
|3:17
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|TV timeout
|2:53
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|2:51
|
|A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|2:30
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:20
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
|2:18
|
|Joseph Octave defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|21-29
|2:02
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-29
|1:42
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|1:34
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup
|22-31
|1:06
|
|Mason Taylor misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|0:49
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|24-31
|0:12
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|24-33
|0:12
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|24-33
|0:01
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|26-33
|19:36
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|28-33
|19:10
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point layup
|30-33
|18:26
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|18:04
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|32-33
|18:04
|
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|18:04
|
|A.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:04
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|17:54
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|17:28
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)
|17:11
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|17:10
|
|K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:10
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-34
|16:59
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|34-34
|16:42
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point layup (Khristion Courseault assists)
|34-36
|16:42
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|16:42
|
|K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:42
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|16:23
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point putback layup
|16:23
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|16:23
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Khristion Courseault steals)
|16:18
|
|Abe Kinrade shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:18
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-37
|15:50
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Wolf Pack steals)
|15:36
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)
|15:38
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|15:36
|
|TV timeout
|15:18
|
|Khristion Courseault personal foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)
|15:07
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point layup
|36-37
|14:51
|
|Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|14:45
|
|Tre Coleman blocks A.J. Walker's two point layup
|14:43
|
|Khristion Courseault defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|14:38
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-38
|14:38
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-39
|14:38
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|39-39
|14:09
|
|Khristion Courseault turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)
|14:09
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|13:23
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|42-39
|13:08
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|13:08
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|13:08
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:08
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:08
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|13:08
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|45-39
|13:08
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|45-41
|12:02
|
|Chris Joyce turnover
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:20
|
|Jump ball. Zane Meeks vs. Keaton Van Soelen (Wolf Pack gains possession)
|11:14
|
|Kane Milling turnover (bad pass)
|11:04
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|11:06
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-41
|11:06
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-41
|10:53
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|10:19
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|10:04
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|10:01
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-42
|10:01
|
|Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:01
|
|Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Warren Washington personal foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)
|10:01
|
|+1
|Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-42
|10:01
|
|Abe Kinrade misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:01
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|9:50
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|9:50
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-43
|9:48
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-44
|9:31
|
|Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-44
|9:31
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-44
|9:15
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Keaton Van Soelen blocks Zane Meeks's two point putback layup
|9:08
|
|Mason Taylor defensive rebound
|8:49
|