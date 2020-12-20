AF
NEVADA

1st Half
AF
Falcons
24
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
19:42   Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
19:22 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists) 2-0
19:07   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound  
18:58   Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:54   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
18:53   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:53 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-1
18:25   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
18:23   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
18:06   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
18:04   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
17:45   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)  
17:39 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists) 2-3
17:22 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 4-3
17:04   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
17:02   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
16:55   Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)  
16:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
16:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
16:32   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
16:24 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 4-5
16:14   Warren Washington personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
16:14   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)  
16:00   A.J. Walker shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-6
16:00 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-7
15:31   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:08   Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
15:08   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
15:06   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
14:49 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists) 4-10
14:24   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)  
14:18   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
14:04   Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball)  
14:04   Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
13:43   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
13:26   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
13:19   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
13:00 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot 6-10
12:40   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
12:38   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
12:38 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup 6-12
12:11 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 8-12
11:58   Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
11:55 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 10-12
11:35   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:20 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists) 10-14
11:09   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Warren Washington steals)  
11:04 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk 10-16
10:40   DeAndre Henry personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
10:38 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists) 12-16
10:20   DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot  
10:18   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
10:03   Mason Taylor misses two point layup  
10:01   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
9:49   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)  
9:37   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup  
9:36   Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound  
9:36   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
9:30 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 14-16
9:00   Kane Milling misses two point layup  
8:58   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
8:55 +2 Warren Washington makes two point putback dunk 14-18
8:30   Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
8:10   Mason Taylor misses two point jump shot  
8:08   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
7:53 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists) 14-20
7:25   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
7:23   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
7:16   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
7:00   Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Gabe Bansuelo draws the foul)  
7:00   Abe Kinrade turnover  
7:00   TV timeout  
6:38   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Falcons defensive rebound  
6:19   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
6:02   Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
5:50   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Tre Coleman steals)  
5:45 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Tre Coleman assists) 14-22
5:15 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 16-22
5:01   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
4:37   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
4:35   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
4:17 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists) 16-25
3:54 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 19-25
3:37 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 19-27
3:24   Chris Joyce misses two point layup  
3:22   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
3:19 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup (Kane Milling assists) 19-29
3:17   TV timeout  
3:17   TV timeout  
2:53   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
2:51   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
2:30   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:20   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
2:18   Joseph Octave defensive rebound  
2:02 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 21-29
2:02   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
2:02 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-29
1:42   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
1:34 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup 22-31
1:06   Mason Taylor misses three point jump shot  
1:04   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
0:49   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
0:47   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
0:38 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 24-31
0:12 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 24-33
0:01   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
AF
Falcons
44
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 26-33
19:36   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
19:34   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
19:30 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 28-33
19:10   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:08   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
18:42 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point layup 30-33
18:26   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
18:10   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
18:04 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists) 32-33
18:04   Grant Sherfield shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
18:04   A.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:04   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
17:54   Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
17:54   Grant Sherfield turnover  
17:28   Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)  
17:11   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)  
17:10   K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:10 +1 K.J. Hymes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-34
16:59 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 34-34
16:42 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point layup (Khristion Courseault assists) 34-36
16:42   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)  
16:42   K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:42   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
16:23   Zane Meeks misses two point putback layup  
16:23   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
16:23   A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Khristion Courseault steals)  
16:18   Abe Kinrade shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
16:18   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:18 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-37
15:50   A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Wolf Pack steals)  
15:36   K.J. Hymes offensive foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)  
15:38   K.J. Hymes turnover  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:18   Khristion Courseault personal foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)  
15:07 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point layup 36-37
14:51   Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
14:45   Tre Coleman blocks A.J. Walker's two point layup  
14:43   Khristion Courseault defensive rebound  
14:38   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
14:38 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-38
14:38 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-39
14:38 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 39-39
14:09   Khristion Courseault turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)  
14:09   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
13:23   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
13:15 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 42-39
13:08   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
13:08   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
13:08   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:08   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:08   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
13:08 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 45-39
13:08   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
12:02 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 45-41
12:02   Chris Joyce turnover  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:20   Jump ball. Zane Meeks vs. Keaton Van Soelen (Wolf Pack gains possession)  
11:14   Kane Milling turnover (bad pass)  
11:04   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
11:06 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-41
11:06 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-41
10:53   Glen McClintock personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
10:47   Warren Washington turnover (traveling)  
10:19   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
10:06   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
10:04   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
10:02   Glen McClintock personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-42
10:01   Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:01   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
10:01   Warren Washington personal foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-42
10:01   Abe Kinrade misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:01   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
9:50   Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
9:50 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-43
9:48 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-44
9:31   Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
9:31 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-44
9:31 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-44
9:15   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
9:10   Keaton Van Soelen blocks Zane Meeks's two point putback layup  
9:08   Mason Taylor defensive rebound  
8:49  