20:00
Christian Bishop vs. Isaiah Whaley (Tyrese Martin gains possession)
19:29
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:04
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
19:02
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|
18:51
Tyrese Martin personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
18:45
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Whaley steals)
|
18:37
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
18:35
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
18:17
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
3-2
18:02
+3
James Bouknight makes three point jump shot
3-5
17:38
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Cole steals)
|
17:35
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup
3-7
17:35
Christian Bishop shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
17:35
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-8
17:22
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
6-8
17:07
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
17:05
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
16:56
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
9-8
16:27
Christian Bishop blocks Josh Carlton's two point layup
|
16:25
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
16:21
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
16:19
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
|
16:09
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
16:07
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
16:02
+2
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup
11-8
15:42
Tyrese Martin misses three point jump shot
|
15:40
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
15:35
Tyrese Martin shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
15:35
TV timeout
|
15:35
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-8
15:35
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15:35
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
15:16
+3
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot (James Bouknight assists)
12-11
15:15
Isaiah Whaley personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
14:59
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Damien Jefferson assists)
14-11
14:43
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|
14:41
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
14:22
Isaiah Whaley shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
14:22
+1
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-11
14:22
+1
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-11
14:04
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
14:02
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
13:49
+2
Alex O'Connell makes two point jump shot
18-11
13:30
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point hook shot
18-13
13:15
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|
13:13
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|
13:10
R.J. Cole offensive foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
|
13:10
R.J. Cole turnover
|
13:00
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
|
13:00
Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover
|
12:52
Adama Sanogo turnover (bad pass)
|
12:39
Damien Jefferson offensive foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|
12:39
Damien Jefferson turnover
|
12:13
Christian Bishop blocks R.J. Cole's two point layup
|
12:11
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
11:59
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|
11:57
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
11:51
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
11:49
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
|
11:29
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass)
|
11:29
TV timeout
|
11:22
Alex O'Connell personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
11:08
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|
11:06
Andre Jackson offensive rebound
|
10:59
James Bouknight turnover (traveling)
|
10:44
Antwann Jones turnover (bad pass) (Andre Jackson steals)
|
10:39
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
10:37
Jalen Gaffney offensive rebound
|
10:18
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|
10:16
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
10:15
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
9:59
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
20-13
9:37
Adama Sanogo misses two point layup
|
9:35
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
9:18
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
9:16
Huskies defensive rebound
|
9:08
Andre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
9:06
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
8:57
+2
Mitch Ballock makes two point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
22-13
8:33
Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|
8:31
Jalen Gaffney offensive rebound
|
8:26
+2
Brendan Adams makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists)
22-15
8:01
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
25-15
7:38
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
|
7:38
TV timeout
|
7:18
Josh Carlton turnover (lost ball) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
7:01
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
|
6:59
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
6:54
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
6:52
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
6:47
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Mitch Ballock assists)
27-15
6:46
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
6:32
James Bouknight turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
6:17
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
6:15
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
6:11
Isaiah Whaley turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
5:54
Denzel Mahoney offensive foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
5:54
Denzel Mahoney turnover
|
5:36
R.J. Cole misses two point layup
|
5:34
Huskies offensive rebound
|
5:33
Christian Bishop personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
|
5:33
Isaiah Whaley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5:33
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
|
5:27
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
5:27
James Bouknight misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:27
James Bouknight misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5:27
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
5:08
Damien Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
4:58
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
|
4:58
Official timeout
|
4:58
+1
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-16
4:58
+1
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-17
4:41
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point layup
29-17
4:22
+2
James Bouknight makes two point jump shot
29-19
4:03
Josh Carlton blocks Denzel Mahoney's two point layup
|
4:01
Bluejays offensive rebound
|
3:56
Antwann Jones misses two point jump shot
|
3:54
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
3:50
+2
Josh Carlton makes two point layup (R.J. Cole assists)
29-21
3:26
Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
3:24
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
2:59
R.J. Cole turnover (traveling)
|
2:59
TV timeout
|
2:43
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
2:41
Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
|
2:36
Josh Carlton shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|
2:36
Antwann Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2:36
Antwann Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2:36
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
2:20
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
|
2:18
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
2:09
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
2:07
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
1:59
Tyrese Martin misses two point jump shot
|
1:57
James Bouknight offensive rebound
|
1:52
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup
29-23
1:36
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
|
1:34
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
1:09
+2
James Bouknight makes two point jump shot
29-25
1:01
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
31-25
0:36
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup
31-27
0:36
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
0:36
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-28
0:21
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
|
0:19
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
0:12
Josh Carlton blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup
|
0:10
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
0:10
Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (bad pass) (James Bouknight steals)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Antwann Jones shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-29
|
0:09
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Josh Carlton shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-29
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|