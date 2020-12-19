|
20:00
Jayveous McKinnis vs. Solomon Young (Jonas James gains possession)
19:36
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
19:34
Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
19:24
Darius Hicks misses two point jump shot
19:22
Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
19:22
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk
2-0
19:08
Solomon Young misses two point layup
19:06
Ken Evans defensive rebound
19:00
Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Darlinstone Dubar steals)
18:47
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Jarrett steals)
18:43
Rasir Bolton shooting foul (Jonas James draws the foul)
18:43
+1
Jonas James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
18:43
+1
Jonas James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:23
Solomon Young misses two point layup
18:21
Ken Evans defensive rebound
17:56
+3
Tristan Jarrett makes three point jump shot (Ken Evans assists)
7-0
17:38
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot
7-2
17:04
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point layup (Ken Evans assists)
9-2
16:56
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
16:54
Darius Hicks defensive rebound
16:26
Ken Evans misses two point layup
16:24
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
16:00
Tristan Jarrett blocks Javan Johnson's two point jump shot
15:58
Rasir Bolton offensive rebound
15:56
+2
Rasir Bolton makes two point jump shot
9-4
15:41
TV timeout
15:21
Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot
15:19
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
15:12
Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball)
14:58
Ken Evans turnover (out of bounds)
14:41
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (bad pass)
14:25
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
14:23
Cyclones defensive rebound
14:09
Hezekiah Quinlan personal foul (George Conditt IV draws the foul)
14:08
+3
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
9-7
13:52
Hezekiah Quinlan misses two point layup
13:50
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
13:50
Darius Hicks personal foul
13:29
+2
Dudley Blackwell makes two point layup
9-9
13:01
Michael Tate Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:59
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
12:35
George Conditt IV misses two point layup
12:33
Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
12:20
Jump ball. Tristan Jarrett vs. George Conditt IV (Cyclones gains possession)
12:20
Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (George Conditt IV steals)
11:55
Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
11:53
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
11:38
Jonas James turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
11:33
+2
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Rasir Bolton assists)
9-11
11:18
Jonas James misses three point jump shot
11:16
Cyclones defensive rebound
11:15
TV timeout
10:49
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
10:47
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
10:32
Ken Evans turnover (bad pass)
10:12
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
10:10
Xavier Foster offensive rebound
10:10
+2
Xavier Foster makes two point tip shot
9-13
9:55
Rasir Bolton blocks Jonas James's two point jump shot
9:53
Tigers offensive rebound
9:53
Xavier Foster shooting foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)
9:53
+1
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-13
9:53
+1
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-13
9:44
Cyclones 60 second timeout
9:34
Tristan Jarrett blocks Jalen Coleman-Lands's three point jump shot
9:32
Xavier Foster offensive rebound
9:33
Jonas James shooting foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
9:33
+1
Xavier Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-14
9:33
+1
Xavier Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-15
9:21
+2
Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup
13-15
9:09
Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Jarrett steals)
9:05
+2
Ken Evans makes two point layup (Tristan Jarrett assists)
15-15
9:05
Cyclones 30 second timeout
8:43
Jump ball. Rasir Bolton vs. Darrian Wilson (Tigers gains possession)
8:43
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Darrian Wilson steals)
8:22
Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot
8:20
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
8:02
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
15-17
7:50
Solomon Young blocks Ken Evans's two point layup
7:48
Solomon Young defensive rebound
7:46
Cainan McClelland personal foul
7:46
TV timeout
7:32
Jayveous McKinnis blocks Solomon Young's two point layup
7:30
Hezekiah Quinlan defensive rebound
7:00
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
6:41
+2
Solomon Young makes two point layup
15-19
6:28
Solomon Young blocks Jonas James's two point layup
6:26
Demarion Bariffe-Smith offensive rebound
6:12
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
6:10
Jaden Walker defensive rebound
6:02
Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass)
5:34
Jonas James misses two point jump shot
5:32
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
5:26
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point layup
5:24
Darius Hicks defensive rebound
5:07
Darrian Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Walker steals)
5:03
+2
Jaden Walker makes two point layup
15-21
5:03
Tigers 30 second timeout
4:42
Ken Evans misses two point jump shot
4:40
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
4:19
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (lost ball)
3:56
Ken Evans misses two point jump shot
3:54
Jaden Walker defensive rebound
3:32
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot
15-23
3:11
Tigers turnover (5-second violation)
3:11
TV timeout
2:45
Jaden Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
2:27
Jalen Coleman-Lands blocks Darius Hicks's two point layup
2:25
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
2:15
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
2:13
Ken Evans defensive rebound
1:58
Tristan Jarrett turnover (traveling)
1:46
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
1:44
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
1:28
+2
Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup
17-23
1:12
Demarion Bariffe-Smith shooting foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
1:12
+1
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-24
1:12
+1
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-25
1:01
Michael Tate Jr. misses two point layup
0:59
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
0:52
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive foul (Michael Tate Jr. draws the foul)
0:52
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover
0:41
Michael Tate Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:39
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
0:32
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Jonas James steals)
0:26
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point layup (Michael Tate Jr. assists)
19-25
0:04
|
Demarion Bariffe-Smith shooting foul
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Ken Evans steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|