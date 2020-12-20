|
20:00
Aaron Henry vs. Pete Nance (Robbie Beran gains possession)
19:40
Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Joey Hauser steals)
19:35
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
19:33
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
19:12
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
19:10
Pete Nance defensive rebound
19:03
Rocket Watts personal foul
18:54
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
18:52
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
18:37
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
18:35
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
18:29
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
18:27
Pete Nance defensive rebound
18:18
Pete Nance turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
18:13
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point layup
2-0
17:48
Boo Buie misses two point layup
17:46
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
17:39
+2
Thomas Kithier makes two point driving layup (Joshua Langford assists)
4-0
17:12
Thomas Kithier shooting foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
17:13
+1
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-1
17:13
+1
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-2
16:55
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
16:53
Pete Nance defensive rebound
16:32
+2
Pete Nance makes two point turnaround jump shot
4-4
16:20
Joshua Langford misses two point step back jump shot
16:18
Chase Audige defensive rebound
15:56
+3
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
4-7
15:46
Rocket Watts misses two point driving layup
15:44
Pete Nance defensive rebound
15:41
+2
Chase Audige makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
4-9
15:19
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
15:17
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
14:59
Joshua Langford shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
14:59
TV timeout
14:59
+1
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-10
14:59
+1
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-11
14:49
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
14:36
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point driving layup (Aaron Henry assists)
6-11
14:36
Anthony Gaines shooting foul (Gabe Brown draws the foul)
14:36
+1
Gabe Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-11
14:24
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
14:22
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
14:14
+3
Malik Hall makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
10-11
13:59
+3
Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
10-14
13:39
Aaron Henry misses two point layup
13:37
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
13:26
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
13:24
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
13:05
Aaron Henry misses two point driving layup
13:03
Pete Nance defensive rebound
12:46
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
12:44
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
12:35
+3
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
13-14
12:17
+2
Ryan Greer makes two point driving layup (Pete Nance assists)
13-16
12:10
Foster Loyer turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
12:04
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
12:02
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
11:35
+3
Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot
16-16
11:19
+2
Pete Nance makes two point reverse layup (Miller Kopp assists)
16-18
11:02
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
10:46
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Chase Audige's two point jump shot
10:44
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
10:27
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
10:25
Pete Nance defensive rebound
10:18
Wildcats 30 second timeout
10:18
TV timeout
9:56
+2
Boo Buie makes two point driving layup
16-20
9:31
Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Ty Berry steals)
9:31
Foster Loyer personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
9:04
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
9:02
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
8:55
+2
Joshua Langford makes two point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
18-20
8:42
Ryan Young misses two point hook shot
8:40
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
8:30
Rocket Watts misses two point layup
8:28
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
8:19
+2
Ty Berry makes two point pullup jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
18-22
7:55
Rocket Watts misses two point pullup jump shot
7:53
Ryan Young defensive rebound
7:33
+3
Ty Berry makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
18-25
7:08
+3
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
21-25
6:37
Boo Buie misses two point layup
6:35
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
6:27
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
6:25
Boo Buie defensive rebound
6:19
Ryan Greer misses two point jump shot
6:17
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
5:48
Joey Hauser misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:46
Joshua Langford personal foul
5:38
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
21-27
5:38
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
21-27
5:24
Gabe Brown turnover (out of bounds)
4:59
A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
4:59
+1
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-28
4:59
Official timeout
4:59
Boo Buie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:59
Malik Hall defensive rebound
4:45
Chase Audige personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
4:35
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point driving dunk (A.J. Hoggard assists)
23-28
4:20
Boo Buie misses two point layup
4:18
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
4:12
A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
4:10
Boo Buie defensive rebound
3:57
+3
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Anthony Gaines assists)
23-31
3:45
Aaron Henry misses two point pullup jump shot
3:43
Pete Nance defensive rebound
3:35
+3
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
23-34
3:14
Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Joey Hauser steals)
3:33
TV timeout
3:22
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
3:20
Boo Buie defensive rebound
3:14
Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Joey Hauser steals)
3:08
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point dunk (Foster Loyer assists)
25-34
2:54
Aaron Henry personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
2:54
+1
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-35
2:54
+1
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-36
2:41
Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
2:39
Pete Nance defensive rebound
2:39
Official timeout
2:28
Marcus Bingham Jr. shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
2:28
+1
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-37
2:28
+1
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-38
2:12
Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
2:10
Malik Hall offensive rebound
2:08
+2
Malik Hall makes two point dunk
27-38
1:53
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
1:51
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
1:43
Chase Audige personal foul
1:39
|
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-38
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup
|
28-40
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Malik Hall assists)
|
30-40
|
0:51
|
|
+3
|
Pete Nance makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
|
30-43
|
0:35
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Ryan Greer offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Ryan Greer turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|