|
20:00
|
|
|
Keylan Boone vs. Jericho Sims (Greg Brown III gains possession)
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
+3
|
Keylan Boone makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
18:51
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey turnover (Avery Anderson III steals)
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Keylan Boone gains possession)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
3-2
|
17:16
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
|
3-4
|
16:22
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
15:31
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
15:00
|
|
|
Rondel Walker personal foul
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive foul
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jericho Sims turnover
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jericho Sims blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point dunk (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
|
9-4
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point dunk
|
9-6
|
13:16
|
|
|
Kai Jones blocks Keylan Boone's two point layup
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jericho Sims turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Greg Brown III blocks Isaac Likekele's two point layup
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Rondel Walker offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Kalib Boone shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-7
|
12:16
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|
11-7
|
11:56
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. shooting foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-9
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|
13-9
|
10:42
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive foul
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
10:18
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-9
|
10:08
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Bryce Williams personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
15-11
|
9:59
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-12
|
9:44
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Bryce Williams blocks Andrew Jones's two point layup
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Greg Brown III makes three point jump shot (Andrew Jones assists)
|
15-15
|
8:59
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive foul
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Courtney Ramey vs. Ferron Flavors Jr. (Courtney Ramey gains possession)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams makes two point layup
|
17-15
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Kai Jones makes three point jump shot
|
17-18
|
7:36
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
17-21
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
|
19-21
|
7:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
|
19-21
|
7:07
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-21
|
6:56
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Andrew Jones offensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
20-23
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
|
22-23
|
6:30
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Bryce Williams blocks Matt Coleman III's two point layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-23
|
5:33
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Donovan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (back court violation)
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Donovan Williams personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-23
|
4:49
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Donovan Williams offensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Williams makes two point layup
|
24-25
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|
26-25
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Williams makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
26-27
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
28-27
|
3:26
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
|
30-27
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jericho Sims turnover
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (Avery Anderson III steals)
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|
32-27
|
1:10
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Bryce Williams turnover (Jericho Sims steals)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
32-29
|
0:21
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams makes two point layup
|
34-29
|
0:06
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|