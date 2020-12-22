|
20:00
|
|
|
Clifton Moore vs. Galin Smith (Terrapins gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:50
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
3-2
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point dunk (Donta Scott assists)
|
3-4
|
18:06
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point layup (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
3-6
|
17:48
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Jack Clark makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
5-6
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
5-8
|
16:27
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jack Clark personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins makes two point layup
|
5-10
|
15:42
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses two point layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point jump shot
|
5-12
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:28
|
|
+1
|
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-12
|
14:04
|
|
+3
|
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|
6-15
|
13:45
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
+3
|
Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|
9-15
|
13:02
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses two point layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|
9-17
|
12:31
|
|
|
Chol Marial blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jack Clark personal foul
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney personal foul
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot
|
9-20
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|
11-20
|
10:57
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton makes two point jump shot (Marcus Dockery assists)
|
13-22
|
10:01
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
16-22
|
9:44
|
|
|
Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Scott Spencer steals)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|
18-22
|
9:25
|
|
|
Terrapins 30 second timeout
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
9:07
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|
18-25
|
8:20
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Eric Ayala offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Anwar Gill shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-26
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-27
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
21-27
|
7:15
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|
21-30
|
6:39
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Tegra Izay defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Galin Smith personal foul
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Tegra Izay personal foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Galin Smith shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-30
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-30
|
4:40
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Chol Marial blocks Tegra Izay's two point dunk
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Chol Marial defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Tegra Izay blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Tegra Izay defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|
25-30
|
3:26
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-31
|
2:59
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins makes two point dunk
|
25-33
|
2:13
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|
25-36
|
2:02
|
|
|
Explorers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Anwar Gill turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
25-38
|
0:45
|
|
|
Eric Ayala personal foul
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point jump shot (Eric Ayala assists)
|
25-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|