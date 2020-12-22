|
20:00
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers vs. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (David Johnson gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Noah Collier misses two point layup
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
Carlik Jones makes three point pullup jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:05
|
|
|
Carlik Jones shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-1
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point putback layup
|
5-2
|
17:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point putback layup
|
7-2
|
17:28
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Samuell Williamson steals)
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point layup
|
9-2
|
17:26
|
|
|
Nike Sibande shooting foul (David Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
David Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot
|
9-5
|
16:06
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Noah Collier shooting foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:04
|
|
+1
|
JJ Traynor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-5
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point layup (Nike Sibande assists)
|
10-7
|
15:53
|
|
|
JJ Traynor shooting foul (John Hugley draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
John Hugley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
John Hugley personal foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Nike Sibande misses two point layup
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
John Hugley misses two point layup
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point driving layup
|
12-7
|
14:08
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
15-7
|
13:30
|
|
|
Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point pullup jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
17-7
|
13:21
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson blocks Femi Odukale's two point layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers blocks John Hugley's two point layup
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point dunk (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|
19-7
|
11:40
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
21-7
|
10:57
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point tip shot
|
21-9
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
24-9
|
10:10
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Terrell Brown draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Terrell Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-10
|
9:53
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry personal foul (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer offensive foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer turnover
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Femi Odukale makes three point jump shot (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly assists)
|
24-13
|
7:58
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Nike Sibande steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Femi Odukale makes three point jump shot (Nike Sibande assists)
|
24-16
|
7:27
|
|
|
Femi Odukale shooting foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-16
|
7:27
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Noah Collier defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski personal foul (Noah Collier draws the foul)
|
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Noah Collier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Noah Collier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-18
|
7:08
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Femi Odukale makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-20
|
6:20
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Femi Odukale makes two point driving layup
|
25-22
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|
27-22
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point step back jump shot
|
27-24
|
5:06
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Nike Sibande personal foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (lost ball) (David Johnson steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Femi Odukale makes two point pullup jump shot
|
27-26
|
3:53
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly shooting foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-26
|
3:39
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. blocks Jae'Lyn Withers's two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Femi Odukale steals)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Dre Davis defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton blocks Carlik Jones's two point layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Ithiel Horton makes two point finger roll layup
|
28-28
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
30-28
|
0:01
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|