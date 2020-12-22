|
20:00
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo vs. Steffon Mitchell (Black Bears gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo turnover (bad pass) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun personal foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Black Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Adefolarin Adetogun's three point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo blocks Wynston Tabbs's two point layup
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
LeChaun DuHart makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish assists)
|
3-2
|
17:31
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive foul (LeChaun DuHart draws the foul)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover
|
|
17:15
|
|
+3
|
LeChaun DuHart makes three point jump shot
|
6-2
|
17:00
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|
6-4
|
15:53
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-5
|
15:50
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
14:55
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
6-10
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Vilgot Larsson makes two point layup (Mykhailo Yagodin assists)
|
8-10
|
14:04
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
8-13
|
13:42
|
|
+3
|
LeChaun DuHart makes three point jump shot (Vilgot Larsson assists)
|
11-13
|
13:27
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson misses two point layup
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point layup
|
11-15
|
12:27
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Taylor Schildroth misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs blocks Ata Turgut's two point layup
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Ata Turgut's two point hook shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point layup
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Ata Turgut defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
+3
|
LeChaun DuHart makes three point jump shot (Ata Turgut assists)
|
14-15
|
10:07
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Taylor Schildroth defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
|
14-17
|
9:05
|
|
|
Ata Turgut shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-18
|
8:38
|
|
|
Taylor Schildroth turnover (bad pass) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup
|
14-20
|
8:20
|
|
|
Matias Prock turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
14-23
|
7:49
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun blocks Jay Heath's three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish makes two point layup
|
16-23
|
7:03
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. shooting foul (Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
16-26
|
6:29
|
|
|
Solomon Iluyomade turnover (bad pass) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-27
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-28
|
6:00
|
|
|
Solomon Iluyomade turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (LeChaun DuHart steals)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+3
|
LeChaun DuHart makes three point jump shot
|
19-28
|
5:02
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point layup (Rich Kelly assists)
|
19-30
|
4:56
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-31
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Vilgot Larsson makes two point layup
|
21-31
|
4:38
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs shooting foul (Vilgot Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Vilgot Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-31
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point dunk (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
22-33
|
4:06
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic turnover (bad pass) (Rich Kelly steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun offensive foul (James Karnik draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Adefolarin Adetogun turnover
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Precious Okoh defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
James Karnik blocks Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish's two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point dunk
|
22-35
|
2:38
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Wynston Tabbs steals)
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic blocks James Karnik's two point layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup
|
22-37
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jump ball. LeChaun DuHart vs. James Karnik (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart turnover (lost ball) (James Karnik steals)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive foul (Vilgot Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
James Karnik turnover
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Vilgot Larsson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point alley-oop dunk (Rich Kelly assists)
|
22-39
|
1:35
|
|
|
Precious Okoh turnover (bad pass) (CJ Felder steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup (Rich Kelly assists)
|
22-41
|
1:18
|
|
|
LeChaun DuHart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Veljiko Radakovic defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Precious Okoh misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup (Rich Kelly assists)
|
22-43
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Veljiko Radakovic makes two point layup
|
24-43
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Black Bears defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|