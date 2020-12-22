|
20:00
Darnell Brodie vs. Mitchell Sueker (Tyree Ihenacho gains possession)
19:39
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
2-0
19:31
Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot
19:29
Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
19:23
+2
Tremell Murphy makes two point layup
2-2
19:15
Mitchell Sueker misses two point layup
19:13
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
19:01
Filip Rebraca blocks Shanquan Hemphill's two point layup
18:59
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
18:40
+2
Caleb Nero makes two point jump shot
4-2
18:06
Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
18:04
Roman Penn offensive rebound
17:57
Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Nero steals)
17:48
D.J. Wilkins blocks Caleb Nero's two point layup
17:46
Bulldogs defensive rebound
17:22
+2
Roman Penn makes two point layup
4-4
17:03
Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot
17:01
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
16:47
+3
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
4-7
16:19
Mitchell Sueker misses two point jump shot
16:17
Roman Penn defensive rebound
16:06
Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
15:56
Caleb Nero turnover (lost ball) (Tremell Murphy steals)
15:47
Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
15:45
Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
15:36
+2
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
4-9
15:28
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
6-9
15:11
+2
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
6-11
14:59
Caleb Nero turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
14:55
Mitchell Sueker shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
14:55
TV timeout
14:55
+1
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-12
14:55
Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:55
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
14:41
Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
14:30
Filip Rebraca blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
14:28
Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
14:26
D.J. Wilkins turnover (lost ball) (Seybian Sims steals)
14:05
Joseph Yesufu shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
14:05
Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:05
Fighting Hawks offensive rebound
14:05
+1
Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-12
13:53
+2
Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (D.J. Wilkins assists)
7-14
13:34
+2
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup (Filip Rebraca assists)
9-14
13:23
+3
Garrett Sturtz makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
9-17
13:14
Tyree Ihenacho offensive foul
13:14
Tyree Ihenacho turnover
12:45
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
12:43
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
12:21
+2
Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Jonah Jackson assists)
9-19
12:14
Ethan Igbanugo turnover (lost ball) (Tremell Murphy steals)
11:46
Mitchell Sueker misses three point jump shot
11:44
Gertautas Urbonavicius offensive rebound
11:43
Gertautas Urbonavicius offensive foul
11:31
Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
11:31
Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
11:29
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
11:26
Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Brady Danielson steals)
11:10
+3
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists)
12-21
10:45
Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot
10:43
Mitchell Sueker defensive rebound
10:26
Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Caleb Nero draws the foul)
10:26
+1
Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-21
10:26
+1
Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-21
10:12
Tremell Murphy offensive foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
10:12
Tremell Murphy turnover
10:07
Filip Rebraca turnover (bad pass) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
10:04
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
10:02
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
9:53
+2
Mitchell Sueker makes two point layup
16-21
9:33
Caleb Nero defensive rebound
9:35
Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
9:33
Caleb Nero defensive rebound
9:18
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
18-21
8:57
Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
8:55
Brady Danielson defensive rebound
8:40
+3
Brady Danielson makes three point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
21-21
8:27
D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
8:25
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
8:23
Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
8:21
Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
8:21
Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
8:21
+1
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-22
8:21
+1
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-23
8:06
Roman Penn personal foul
8:00
Brady Danielson turnover (bad pass) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
7:55
+2
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk
21-25
7:35
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
7:33
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
7:23
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
7:21
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
7:14
Nate Shockey misses two point layup
7:12
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
7:06
+3
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot
21-28
6:53
Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot
6:51
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
6:37
Filip Rebraca blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
6:35
Mitchell Sueker defensive rebound
6:27
TV timeout
6:14
Tyree Ihenacho misses three point jump shot
6:12
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
6:10
Tyree Ihenacho personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
5:59
Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Nero steals)
5:41
Filip Rebraca misses three point jump shot
5:39
Mitchell Sueker offensive rebound
5:38
Roman Penn shooting foul (Mitchell Sueker draws the foul)
5:38
+1
Mitchell Sueker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-28
5:38
+1
Mitchell Sueker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-28
5:27
+2
Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot
23-30
5:05
Seybian Sims misses two point jump shot
5:03
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
4:52
D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Igbanugo steals)
4:37
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
4:35
Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
4:27
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
4:25
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
4:24
Darnell Brodie offensive foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
4:24
Darnell Brodie turnover
3:56
Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot
3:54
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
3:29
Filip Rebraca blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup
3:27
Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
3:21
Tremell Murphy misses two point layup
3:19
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
3:12
Gertautas Urbonavicius misses two point jump shot
3:10
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
2:53
+2
Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup
23-32
2:22
Seybian Sims turnover (bad pass)
2:22
TV timeout
2:02
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
2:00
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
1:45
+3
Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (Gertautas Urbonavicius assists)
26-32
1:17
+2
Nate Ferguson makes two point hook shot
26-34
0:57
Caleb Nero misses two point layup
0:55
Seybian Sims offensive rebound
0:55
Seybian Sims misses two point layup
0:53
Bulldogs defensive rebound
0:41
Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup
0:39
Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound
0:34
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Gertautas Urbonavicius assists)
28-34
0:02
+2
Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot
28-36
0:00
End of period
