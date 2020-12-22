|
20:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams vs. Luka Garza (Boilermakers gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|
2-0
|
18:56
|
|
|
Trevion Williams blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point layup
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Trevion Williams blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
5-0
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
5-3
|
18:07
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Trevion Williams's two point layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
5-5
|
17:53
|
|
|
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
17:53
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-6
|
17:29
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
17:00
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
7-8
|
15:40
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon personal foul
|
|
15:24
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
10-8
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
10-10
|
13:59
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-11
|
13:45
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic shooting foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
13-11
|
13:05
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-12
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
12:23
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
13-16
|
11:55
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
13-18
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Brandon Newman's two point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Brandon Newman personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
13-21
|
10:10
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Mason Gillis personal foul
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jack Nunge personal foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive foul
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes two point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|
15-21
|
8:21
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery turnover (bad pass) (Zach Edey steals)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint offensive foul
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-21
|
7:35
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
19-21
|
6:07
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wheeler steals)
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point layup (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
21-21
|
5:48
|
|
|
Zach Edey personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-22
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-23
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
23-23
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
23-26
|
4:16
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler offensive foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler turnover
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
23-28
|
3:32
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|
23-31
|
1:53
|
|
|
Luka Garza personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Mason Gillis makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
25-31
|
1:30
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
25-34
|
1:03
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Eric Hunter Jr. steals)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point layup
|
27-34
|
0:53
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-35
|
0:33
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Mason Gillis shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-36
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-37
|
0:05
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|